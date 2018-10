MILAN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Italian government is considering transferring its stakes in oil major Eni and air traffic controller Enav to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to raise about 3.6 billion euros ($4.13 billion) for state coffers, Il Corriere della Sera reported on Thursday.

The Treasury, which controls CDP, currently owns 3.9 percent of Eni and 53.3 percent of ENAV. ($1 = 0.8715 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)