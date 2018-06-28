FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Italy state lender CDP shareholders to appoint new top managers on July 13 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has pushed back to July 13 a shareholder meeting to appoint its new management team, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

CDP, which is 82.8 percent owned by the Treasury, controls a series of strategic companies such as oil major Eni and energy grid companies Snam and Terna.

It also has stakes in some leading Italian companies including Telecom Italia.

Italy’s new governing coalition of anti-establishment 5 Star Movement and far-right League are entitled to nominate the Chief Executive of the lender.

Banking foundations, which own almost 16 percent of the lender, have the right to nominate the chairman. (Reporting by Sara Rossi and Stefano Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

