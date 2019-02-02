Italy's state holding CDP favours single telecoms network plan

ROME, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) supports the idea of creating a single broadband network, CEO Fabrizio Palermo said on Saturday.

He added that he hoped the two main national players, Telecom Italia and Open Fiber, could collaborate to achieve this goal.

CDP, controlled by the Italian Treasury, has a 50 percent stake in Open Fiber and around 5 percent of Telecom Italia.

Open Fiber has been rolling out a fibre optic network in direct competition with Italy’s biggest phone group Telecom Italia.

The Italian Economy Minister told Reuters in an interview last month that a single telecoms network in Italy would be a more efficient solution.