Italian CDS hit highest in since Jan as coalition deal nears-IHS Markit

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Italian debt insurance costs were at four-month highs on Thursday as the anti-establishment 5-Star and the far right League approached a deal to form a government which could implement high-spending policies.

Sovereign five-year credit default swaps traded at 111 basis points after rising 14 bps on Wednesday following reports that a draft coalition programme included a demand the European Central Bank forgive 250 billion worth of debt. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao)