Italy coalition backs Panetta as new cenbank director general - source

ROME, March 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling coalition has agreed that Fabio Panetta should be named new Bank of Italy director general, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, without giving further details.

Panetta - currently BoI deputy director general - is set to replace Salvatore Rossi, who said he was quitting the post in a surprise move this month following political pressure for a clean-out of the central bank’s top brass.

The director general acts as number 2 to Governor Ignazio Visco on the bank’s 5-member executive board.

Rossi’s mandate will expire in May.

Coalition leaders said they wanted to replace senior management at the central bank, who they said must pay for failing to prevent a spate of banking scandals in which thousands lost their savings.

The Bank of Italy has always said it acted correctly.