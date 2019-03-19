Bank of Italy number 2 quits after govt pressure for new management

ROME, March 19 (Reuters) - The director general of the Bank of Italy, Salvatore Rossi, said on Tuesday he was quitting the post, in a surprise move which follows political pressure for a clean-out of the central bank’s top brass.

Rossi, 70, who served as number two at the BoI below governor Ignazio Visco and was also chief of the insurance industry watchdog, said in an open letter to his colleagues that he would not seek another mandate when his term expires in May.

The leaders of Italy’s ruling coalition said last month they wanted to replace senior management at the central bank, who they said must pay for failing to prevent a spate of banking scandals in which thousands lost their savings.