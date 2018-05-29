Italy c.bank says a move to weaken finances could risk confidence

ROME, May 29 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s central bank, speaking amid political turmoil, said any move to weaken the country’s public finances could undermine confidence and years of valuable reforms.

Ignazio Visco, speaking to the bank’s annual meeting, made the comments as Italy heads back to snap elections where the issue is likely to be the country’s role in the European Union and its membership of the euro zone.

The two anti-establishment parties, which tried and failed to form a government after inconclusive March elections, are promising to ramp up public spending, seek changes to EU fiscal rules and roll back pension and labour reforms. (Reporting by Mark Bendeich Editing by Giselda Vagnoni)