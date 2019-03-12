Italy will sign accord with China but it is not binding-PM

ROME, March 12 (Reuters) - Italy will sign a framework agreement with China on the “Belt and Road” infrastructure project and not a binding deal, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Conte said the government was not at risk of falling over the issue despite diverging views between the two parties in the ruling coalition.

“What we are going to sign [with China] is not a binding agreement but a framework agreement [to improve trade]. ... We are joining the project with all the due caution,” he said, adding Italy remained committed to its European and U.S. allies.