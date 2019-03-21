Market News
March 21, 2019 / 5:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chinese president lands in Italy, set to sign Belt and Road deal

1 Min Read

ROME, March 21 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Rome on Thursday at the start of a three-day visit during which he will sign an accord drawing Italy into his giant “Belt and Road” infrastructure plan despite U.S. opposition.

Italy, seeking a welter of new export deals to boost its stalled economy, will become the first Group of Seven major industrialised nation to join the multi-billion-dollar project which is designed to improve Beijing’s global trade reach. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Alison Williams)

