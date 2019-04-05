Italy state lender CDP could help support creation of construction champion

MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Italy state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) could invest in a project to create a national construction champion, a CDP shareholder said on Friday.

“CDP could invest in an Italian construction hub,” Giuseppe Guzzetti, head of CDP’s banking foundation shareholders, said.

Italian construction company Salini Impregilo, which is working on a plan to rescue troubled rival Astaldi , has offered to play a role in the consolidation of the country’s ailing construction sector.

It is looking for investors interested in backing such a project.