Basic Materials
July 12, 2019 / 10:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Salini counts on CDP to back M&A-fuelled industry revival plan

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest builder, Salini Impregilo, expects to receive backing by Monday from a sovereign wealth fund and banks for its “Project Italy” plan to revive the moribund construction industry, starting with a takeover of rival Astaldi.

Salini wants to become the cornerstone of an industry consolidation, aiming to secure the backing of sovereign fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and commercial banks for a plan that would use mergers to create a national champion.

Salini chief financial officer Massimo Ferrari told reporters on Friday he expected to receive commitments from CDP and banks to back two funding operations needed under the plan: a 600 million euro ($675 million) share issue by Salini and 900 million euros in bank loans to be shared by Salini and Astaldi. ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below