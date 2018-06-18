FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 5:04 PM / in 28 minutes

Italian pasta maker appoints former Nomad Foods exec as CEO ahead of listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s De Cecco said on Monday it had appointed a former Nomad Foods top manager as its new chief executive, the first non-family member to lead the pasta maker as the group sets out for a market listing.

De Cecco, which also sells olive oil, pasta sauces and rice, was founded in 1886 by the eponymous family in the central region of Abruzzo. It picked UniCredit and Credit Suisse to help it prepare for an initial public offering, sources said in December.

“The appointment ... will contribute to the development and growth of the next years,” a statement said, adding that the group was moving towards a “managerial model”.

Newly-appointed CEO Francesco Fattori was Managing Director for the Southern Europe Region of Nomad Foods, the company that recently bought Aunt Bessies frozen foods and produces Birds Eye fish fingers. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by David Evans)

