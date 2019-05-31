Bank of Italy warns 2019 public debt could rise more than forecast

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy warned on Friday that public debt could rise more than forecast by the government in relation to domestic output this year, and called for measures to cut Rome’s 2.3 trillion euro ($2.6 trillion) debt pile.

“The increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio could exceed that indicated in the government’s budget ... which assumes revenue from privatisations amounting to about 18 billion euros,” Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said in a speech prepared for the central bank’s annual meeting.

Italy is struggling to keep its finances in check while honouring the costly promises made by the populist ruling coalition. The government targets a 2019 debt-to-GDP ratio of 132.6%, slightly above the previous year’s level. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Valentina Za)