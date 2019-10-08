Italy sets maturities of new U.S. dollar bond at -5, -10, 30-yr

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italy has set the maturities of a multi-tranche U.S. dollar bond it plans to issue in the near future at -five, -10 and 30-years, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

The issue, which marks Italy’s return to the U.S. market after nine years, is being managed by Barclays, HSBC and JPMorgan.

Refinitiv’s IFR service reported the initial yield guidance on the five-year tranche was in the area of 125-130 basis points over the mid-swap rate.

The 10-year yield is indicated at around 165-170 basis points over mid-swap and the 30-year yield at around 250-255 basis points. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by James Mackenzie)