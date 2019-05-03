Foreign holdings of Italian govt bonds fall to 22 pct in H2 of 2018-Bank of Italy

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - The share of Italian government bonds held by foreign investors fell further in the second half of last year to 22 percent, the Bank of Italy said in its latest financial stability report on Friday.

Holdings by foreign investors stood at 24 percent at mid- 2018, according to the previous release of the report, which is published twice a year.

Bank of Italy added that “some signs of recovery in foreign demand emerged in the first few months of 2019”. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)