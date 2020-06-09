Italy targets raising 510-520 bln euros via bond issues this year - head of debt to paper

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Italy plans to raise between 510-520 billion euros ($576-587 billion) through government bond issues by the end of this year, the Treasury’s Head of Debt Davide Iacovoni told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

“It’s particularly difficult to define the final level of collections this year because it depends on many variables,” Iacovoni told the paper. “To date we are aiming for around 510-520 billion euros, but so far we have already placed around 280 billion euros so we have largely passed the halfway point.”

Iacovoni said the effect of the cycle also weighed on state sector borrowing requirements which could go to as much as 180 billion euros, excluding expiring securities and short-term refinancing.

The official added that the Treasury aimed for the first issue of a green bond by the end of the year if market conditions allow it.