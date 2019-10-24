PIMCO sees room for BTP/Bund yield spread to narrow-paper

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm PIMCO has moved to a slightly overweight position on Italian government bonds because it believes they have room to outperform German Bunds, a sovereign debt analyst at the asset manager was quoted as saying.

Italian bond yield spreads against Germany have fallen sharply following the appointment of a pro-European government in Rome and fresh monetary stimulus measures by the European Central Bank.

“We’re slightly overweight on (Italian) BTP bonds. It’s a tactical position because we believe the BTP/Bund spread could narrow,” Nicola Mai told MF daily in an interview.

California-based PIMCO, with $1.9 trillion of assets under management as of Sept. 30, is the world’s largest fixed-income investor.

Mai said however Italy remained vulnerable due to its excessively high debt, the near zero economic growth recorded over the past two decades and a lack of structural reforms.