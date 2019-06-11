Financials
June 11, 2019 / 4:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Italy mandates banks for syndicated sale of new 20-yr BTP bond

1 Min Read

(Adds confirmation)

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Italy has mandated banks for a syndicated sale of a new 20-year BTP bond, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley, Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services, NatWest Markets, Nomura and Societe Generale have been appointed joint-lead managers of the deal, it said in a statement. The new bond will mature on March 1, 2040.

The sale will be held in the near future, depending on market conditions, the statement said.

Worries about a bitter global trade war and risks of recession have pushed investors into longer-dated bonds in recent weeks, pushing Italian 10-year yields towards its lowest level in a year.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below