VERONA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy has not asked Moscow to support its debt, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday, denying suggestions that Rome is seeking Russian investors to buy Italian bonds in an effort to calm markets.

“We do not need external help,” Salvini told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in the northern city of Verona. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; Writing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer)