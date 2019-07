MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury said on Monday it had hired Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and UniCredit to top up its 2.80% March 2067 BTP bond via syndicate.

The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions, the Treasury said.

The Treasury will offer 3- and 7-year BTP bonds only at regular auctions on Thursday, it added. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)