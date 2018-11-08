Financials
Italy's October Target2 liabilities stay below record

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other euro zone central banks rose only slightly in October to 489.532 billion euros ($559.00 billion), from 489.164 billion euros in the previous month, data published by the central bank showed on Thursday.

Target2 debt stood just below the August record high of 492.527 billion euros

A country’s Target2 position is monitored as a sign of financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone. ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)

