Financials
January 8, 2019 / 9:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Target2 liabilities fall to 482 billion euros in December

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other euro zone central banks fell in December to 481.998 billion euros ($551.98 billion), from 491.723 billion euros in the previous month, data published by the central bank showed on Tuesday.

Italy’s so-called Target2 debt stood slightly below the August record high of 492.527 billion euros.

A country’s Target2 position is monitored as a sign of financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone. ($1 = 0.8732 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)

