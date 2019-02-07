Italy's Target2 liabilities unchanged at 482 billion euros in January

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other euro zone central banks were unchanged in January, data published by the central bank showed on Thursday.

Italy’s so-called Target2 debt stood at 481.969 billion euros ($546.84 billion) last month, compared to 481.998 billion euros in December.

It hit an all-time record last August at 492.527 billion euros.

A country’s Target2 position is monitored as a sign of financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Silvia Aloisi)