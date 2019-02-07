Financials
February 7, 2019 / 9:40 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Italy's Target2 liabilities unchanged at 482 billion euros in January

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other euro zone central banks were unchanged in January, data published by the central bank showed on Thursday.

Italy’s so-called Target2 debt stood at 481.969 billion euros ($546.84 billion) last month, compared to 481.998 billion euros in December.

It hit an all-time record last August at 492.527 billion euros.

A country’s Target2 position is monitored as a sign of financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below