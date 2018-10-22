EU revises up Italy 2017 deficit to 2.4 pct, debt slightly down

BRUSSELS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s budget deficit in 2017 was 2.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, the European Union statistics agency said on Monday, revising up previous estimates of a deficit of 2.3 percent, in line with data provided by Rome.

The country’s debt in 2017 reached 131.2 percent of GDP, falling slightly from 131.4 percent in 2016, Eurostat said. The 2017 debt is lower than previous estimates of 131.8 percent of GDP.

The deficit for the 19-country eurozone was at 1.0 percent in 2017, down from 1.6 percent in 2016. The currency bloc’s debt dropped to 86.8 percent of GDP from 89.1 percent in 2016.

In the previous estimate released in April, Eurostat said the euro zone deficit was 0.9 percent in 2017, and the debt was 86.7 percent. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)