Italy's finmin says negotiating reducing budget deficit to about 2.0 pct - media

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Italy is negotiating with the European Commission to reduce its 2019 target for the budget deficit to 2.0 percent of gross domestic product, or even below, two newspapers said on Monday, quoting Finance Minister Giovanni Tria.

“Yes, these are the figures,” Tria answered to a question whether Italy is negotiating a deficit to GDP ratio reduction to 2.0 percent or 1.9 percent, from the present target of 2.4 percent, said La Repubblica daily.

According to daily La Stampa, the minister replied to a question saying there could be a possible reduction of the deficit target to between 1.95 percent and 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Richard Borsuk)