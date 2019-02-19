Italian police seize assets from four banks in diamonds probe - source

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s tax police carried out a seizure order for more than 700 million euros ($794 million) on Tuesday as part of a probe targeting the country’s top four banks over alleged fraudulent diamond sales, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Milan prosecutors have been investigating two diamond brokers and banks Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Monte dei Paschi and Banco BPM over sales of diamonds to customers as an investment.

All four banks declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Reporting by Sara Rossi, additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Valentina Za)