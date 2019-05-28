CORRECTED-DIARY - Italy to June 30

(Changes dates of two-day energy conference in Rome to May 29-30 from May 28-29) Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

TUESDAY MAY 28

ISTAT releases April non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros CTZ bonds due June 29, 2021; 0.75-1.25 billion euros followed two BTPei bonds: 0.10% due May 15, 2023 and 1.30% due May 15, 2028. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, Vodafone Italian unit representatives due to speak before parliamentary committee for security COPASIR (1300 GMT).

Milan, conference on “Businesses and Finance for Sustainable Development. Opportunities to Be Seized and Obstacles to Be Removed” (0730 GMT). Expected attendees include Invitalia CEO Domenico Arcuri, Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri, Enel Chairwoman Patrizia Grieco, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabrizio Palermo, Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera UniCredit Chairman Fabrizio Saccomanni.

Milan, conference on “Finally a New Season to Finance Small- and Medium Sized Companies?” with Banca IFIS CEO Luciano Colombini, Industry Ministry and Mediocredito Italiano Director General Stefano Firpo, Industry Deputy Minister Massimo Garavaglia, Banca Sistema Gianluca Garbi, Banca Generali CEO Gianmaria Mossa, 4AIM Sicaf Chairman Giovanni Natali, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabrizio Palermo, illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera (0830 GMT).

KI Group holds board meeting on Q1 results.

Annual general meetings: Class Editori (0730 GMT), Poste Italiane (1200 GMT).

WEDNESDAY MAY 29

ISTAT releases May consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros new 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome,two-day conference on “Twenty Years since the Liberalization of the Electricity Market” (0800 GMT); expected attendees include Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, Terna CEO Luigi Ferraris, Acquirente Unico President Andrea Peruzy, Enel Italian unit Director Carlo Tamburi, Utilitalia and A2A Chairman Giovanni Valotti.

Rome, state auditor ‘Corte dei Conti’ presents “2019 Report on “Coordination of Public Finance” with President Angelo Buscema, Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti (0830 GMT).

Milan, DAZN holds news conference on first sports season (0900 GMT).

CDR Advance Capital holds bondholders’ meetings (1300, 1330, 1400, 1430 GMT).

Exor holds annual general meeting.

Board meetings on FY results: Caleido Group, Ecosuntek, Enertronica, Netweek.

THURSDAY MAY 30

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Trento, annual edition of the ‘Economics Festival’ starts, ends on June 2. Expected attendees include former International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Olivier Blanchard, Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, Bank of Portugal Deputy Governor Elisa Ferreira.

Milan, Microsoft Corporation CEO Satya Nadella delivers opening address at “Microsoft Innovation Summit” (0800 GMT).

Rome, ‘Supervisory Body’ presents annual report with President Maurizio Mensi, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi (0830).

Milan, SACE and Simest present 2019 report on export “Export Karma, the Future of Italian Companies Still Passes Through Foreign Markets” with SACE Chairman Beniamino Quintieri and CEO Alessandro Decio, UBI Banca <§UBI.MI> CEO Victor Massiah, Saipem CEO Francesco Caio; state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Presidente Massimo Tononi and expected Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio deliver closing address (1400 GMT).

Castel San Pietro Terme, EY Energy Forum 2019 “Power to our planet” starts(0830 GMT); ends on May 31. Plenary session with Bio-On CEO Marco Astorri, Hera CFO Luca Moroni, Snam Chairman Luca Dal Fabbro, Maire Tecnimont CFO Alessandro Bernini, Terna CFO Agostino Scornajenchi, ERG Executive Chairman Alessandro Garrone, Hera CEO Stefano Venier.

Axelero holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1400 GMT).

Olidata holds board meeting on FY results.

Servizi Italia holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

FRIDAY MAY 31

ISTAT releases Q1 GDP data (0800 GMT) and flash May CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Rome, ceremony of “Centenary of the International Labor Organization” with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi (0830 GMT).

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco presents annual report (0830 GMT).

Trento, annual edition of the ‘Economics Festival’ continues, ends on June 2. Expected attendees include European Commission official Nikolaos Stilianakis, Catalonia’s Parliamentary official Elsa Artadi, Italian trade union CISL Secretery General Annamaria Furlan, International Monetary Fund official Antonio Spilimbergo.

Castel San Pietro Terme, EY Energy Forum 2019 “Power to our planet” ends(0630 GMT); plenary session with ARERA President Stefano Besseghini, E.On CEO Peter Ilyes, Iren CEO Massimiliano Bianco.

Clabo holds board meeting on Q1 results.

Energica Motor Company holds board meeting on FY results.

OVS holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

Annual general meetings: Portale Sardegna (0830 GMT), SEIF-Societa Editoriale Il Fatto (0900 GMT).

SATURDAY JUNE 1

Trento, annual edition of the ‘Economics Festival’ continues, ends on June 2. Expected attendees include International Monetary Fund official Antonio Spilimbergo, Italian Economy undersecretaries Laura Castelli and Massimo Garavaglia, former Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Emilia Romagna Region Governor Stefano Bonaccini, Italian State General Accountant Daniele franco, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, British British House of Commons President John Bercow.

SUNDAY JUNE 2

Trento, annual edition of the ‘Economics Festival’ ends. Expected attendees include Italian Relations with Parliament Minister Riccardo Fraccaro, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Italian trade union CGIL Secretary General Maurizio Landini, 2001 Economy Nobel prize winner Michael Spence.

MONDAY JUNE 3

IHS Markit releases May manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases May car sales data (1600 GMT).

May state sector borrowing requirement data.

Milan, conference on “The Financial Crisis and Economists” with ECB Supervisory Board President Andrea Enria (1530 GMT).

Net Insurance holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: BioDue of 0.10 euro per share; Emak of 0.045 euro per share; First Capital of total of 0.704 euro per share of which: 0.250 euro per ordinary share and assignment of ordinary shares in the ratio of 1 share for every 26 owned equivalent to 0.454 euro per share; FNM of 0.0225 euro per ordinary share; Tinexta of 0.228 euro per share.

TUESDAY JUNE 4

ISTAT releases April emplyoment rate data (0800 GMT).

Autogrill holds ‘Capital Markets Day’ (0745 GMT)followed by news conference with CEO Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 5

IHS Markit releases May service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in May (0800 GMT).

Milan, Credito Valtellinese holds inauguration ceremony of historical headquarters in San Fedele Square with CEO Luigi Lovaglio (0930 GMT).

Milan, annual luxury summit “Key Challenges in the Luxury Sector: Multichannel and Sustainability” with Prada Chairman Carlo Mazzi (0730 GMT).

FTSE share indexes releases quarterly revision effective as of June 24.

Prysmian holds annual general meeting (1230 GMT).

THURSDAY JUNE 6

Turin, EFPA-European Financial Planning Association Italian unit starts 2019 meeting (to June 7).

FRIDAY JUNE 7

ISTAT releases April retail sales data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases May data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 12.

MONDAY JUNE 10

ISTAT releases April industrial output (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 13.

Milan, ISPI holds meeting on U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi (1600 GMT).

DiaSorin holds board meeting to approve 2019-2022 industrial plan.

Piquadro holds board meeting on FY results.

Servizi Italia trades ex-dividend of 0.16 euro per share.

Annual general meetings: AMM (0900 GMT), EEMS (0800 GMT).

TUESDAY JUNE 11

ISTAT releases January-March Italian regional export data (0800).

OECD releases April composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases April data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Genoa, demolition of ‘Morandi’ bridge with explosives expected to end as of Tuesday.

Agatos holds board meeting on FY results.

DiaSorin holds ‘Investor Day’ (1230 GMT).

Italgas holds board meeting on 2019-2025 strategic plan (press release on June 12).

La Doria holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 12

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Italgas releases 2019-2025 strategic plan (before bourse opening); followed by conference call (afternoon).

THURSDAY JUNE 13

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Milan, “Energy Festiva” starts (0800 GMT); ends on June 15. Expected attendees include Industry Ministry Undersecretary Davide Crippa, Terna CEO Luigi Ferraris, Acea Chairwoman Michaela Castelli, Iren CEO Massimiliano Bianco, GSE Chairman Francesco Vetro, ARERA President Stefano Besseghini, A2A CEO Valerio Camerano, Sorgenia CEO Gianfilippo Mancini, Rome Major Virgina Raggi, Milan Major Giuseppe Sala.

Tamburi Investment Partners holds bond holders meeting (1500 GMT.)

Annual general meetings: Antares Vision (0930 GMT), Cose Belle d’Italia.

FRIDAY JUNE 14

ISTAT releases April industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT) and May CPI and HICP final data (0900 GMT).

Milan, market regulator Consob holds annual meeting with financial market, President Paolo Savona attends (0900 GMT).

Milan, “2020 Spring/Summer Milano Moda Uomo” shows start; end on June 17.

Fintel Energia Group holds annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

Stefanel deadline to present proposal of accord with creditors in court.

MONDAY JUNE 17

Bank of Italy releases April data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Milan, “2020 Spring/Summer Milano Moda Uomo” shows end.

STMicroelectronics trades ex-dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollar as quarterly dividend.

TUESDAY JUNE 18

Pierrel holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

Annual general meetings: Alfio Bardolla Training Group, Unieuro (1230 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 19

ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Neurosoft holds annual general meeting.

OVS holds board meeting on Q1 results. f

THURSDAY JUNE 20

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 25.

FRIDAY JUNE 21

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 26.

Costamp Group holds annual general meeting.

MONDAY JUNE 24

Assogestioni expected to release May fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 27.

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday.

AS Roma holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

CHL holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1300 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: Acea of 0.71 euro per share; Acsm-Agam of 0.07 euro per share; Ambienthesis of 0.0080 euro per share; Autogrill of 0.20 euro per share; Carel Industries of 0.10 euro per share; Digitouch of 0.02 euro per share; Exor of 0.43 euro per share; Hera of 0.10 euro per share; Iren of 0.084 euro per share; Masi Agricola of 0.10 euro per share; Poste Italiane of 0.44 euro per share; Prysmian of 0.43 euro per share; Snam of 0.1358 euro per share as final dividend (0.0905 euro per share as interim dividend on Jan. 21, 2019); TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) of 0.0275 euro per saving share; Terna of 0.1545 euro per share as final dividend (0.0787 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 19, 2018), Unieuro of 1.07 euros per share.

TUESDAY JUNE 25

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

PLC holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 26

ISTAT releases deficit/GDP ratio Q1 data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Annual general meetings: Bioera (1230 GMT), Borgosesia (1200 GMT), CDR Advance Capital (1300 GMT), Imvest, Zucchi Group (1230 GMT).

THURSDAY JUNE 27

ISTAT releases June consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT) and May non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Annual general meetings: Biancamano, Borgosesia (1200 GMT).

I Grandi Viaggi holds board meeting on H1 results.

Salini Impregilo holds saving shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT).

Tiscali holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

FRIDAY JUNE 28

ISTAT releases flash June CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from July 1, 2019.

Milan, ISPI holds meeting on European Union official Stefano Manservisi on “The Internaional Co-operayion” (1600 GMT).

Piaggio holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

Annual general meetings: Agatos, Ecosuntek, Energica Motor Company, Enertronica.

SATURDAY JUNE 29

Annual general meetings: Banca Popolare di Bari, Casta Diva Group (0900 GMT), TitanMet (0800 GMT).