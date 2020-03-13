DIARY - Italy to April 30

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

MONDAY MARCH 16

ISTAT releases February final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

STMicroelectronics trades as dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollars per share as quarterly 2018 dividend.

TUESDAY MARCH 17

Rome, Italian banking association ABI holds book presentation with Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Telecom Italia Chairman Salvatore Rossi(1630 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore followed by conference call, Technogym.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 18

ISTAT releases January orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and January foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Recordati (preliminary results on Feb. 14), Snam (press release on March 19), Cattolica Assicurazioni (press release on March 19).

THURSDAY MARCH 19

Rome, 2nd biennal Bank of Italy and Bocconi University conference “Financial stability and regulation”, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco delivers opening address (0800 GMT); ends on March 20.

Cattolica Assicurazioni releases FY results.

Snam releases FY results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Board meetings on FY results: A2A (preliminary results on Feb. 25), Enel (preliminary results on Feb. 6) followed by conference call, Unipol Group (preliminary results on Feb. 13), UnipolSai (preliminary results on Feb. 13).

FRIDAY MARCH 20

INWIT holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting to appoint board of directors (1430 GMT).

MONDAY MARCH 23

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 26.

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday: Banca Mediolanum replaces Juventus FC in Italian blue-chip index FTSE Mib.

TUESDAY MARCH 24

Assogestioni expected to release February fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 27.

Fincantieri holds board meeting on FY results.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 25

Board meetings on FY results: Exor, Hera, Buzzi Unicem (preliminary results on Feb. 7).

THURSDAY MARCH 26

ISTAT releases February non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 31.

Rome, court holds hearing of Astaldi creditors to vote on the proposal of agreement (0930 GMT).

FRIDAY MARCH 27

ISTAT releases March consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio holds board meeting on FY results (published on Feb. 7).

Campari Group holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

SUNDAY MARCH 29

Italy sets time to summer time (GMT +2).

Italy holds referendum to vote on cutting the number of members of Parliament.

TUESDAY MARCH 31

ISTAT releases March flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, Bank of Italy holds annual ordinary meeting, Governor Ignazio Visco presents annual report (0800 GMT).

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from April. 1, 2020.

Anima holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY APRIL 1

IHS Markit releases March PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases February unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases March car sales data (1600 GMT).

March state sector borrowing requirement data.

THURSDAY APRIL 2

Italy, trade unions FIT CISL call for 24-hour air transport strike (postponed from Feb. 25).

Rome, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds board meetingon FY results.

FRIDAY APRIL 3

IHS Markit releases March service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases Q4 deficit/GDP ratio data (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 8.

Tenaris holds “Investor presentation 2020” in London.

SATURDAY APRIL 4

Banco BPM holds annual general meeting (0700 GMT) in Milan.

MONDAY APRIL 6

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aprilh 9.

INWIT holds annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

TUESDAY APRIL 7

ISTAT releases February retail sales data (0800 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in March (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 8

OECD releases February composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Annual general meetings: Banca Mediolanum (0800 GMT), UBI Banca .

THURSDAY APRIL 9

ISTAT releases February industrial output (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

UniCredit holds annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

FRIDAY APRIL 10

Italy, markets closed.

MONDAY APRIL 13

Italy, markets closed.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 15

ISTAT releases March final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

THURSDAY APRIL 16

Annual general meetings: CNH Industrial (0700 GMT), FCA (1000 GMT), Ferrari (1300 GMT), Poste Italiane (1200 GMT).

FRIDAY APRIL 17

ISTAT releases February foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

MONDAY APRIL 20

Italgas holds annual general meeting.

Trade ex-dividend: Banca Mediolanum 0.34 euro per share as 2019 final dividend (0.21 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); Banco BPM of 0.08 euro per ordinary share, Campari Group of 0.055 euro per share; CNH Industrial of 0.18 euro per ordinary share; FCA of 0.70 euro per ordinary share; Ferrari of 1.13 euro per ordinary share; Maire Tecnimont of 0.116 euro per share; Piaggio of 0.055 euro per ordinary share as final fividend (0.055 euro as interim dividend on Sept. 23 2019).

TUESDAY APRIL 21

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 24.

Annual general meetings: Salvatore Ferragamo (0700 GMT), Saras .

WEDNESDAY APRIL 22

ISTAT releases February orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Annual general meetings: BPER Banca, Moncler, doValue , Geox, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore, Tod’s (0900 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Massimo Zanetti (0900 GMT), Salini Impregilo (1330 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Moncler followed by conference call, Saipem (press release on April 23).

THURSDAY APRIL 23

ISTAT releases March non-EU foreign trade (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 28.

Eni holds board meeting on Q1 results (press release on April 24).

Saipem releases Q1 results; followed by conference call.

Annual general meetings: Azimut, Banca Generali (0730 GMT), Recordati, Telecom Italia (TIM), Banca Ifis, Brembo (0830 GMT), Brunello Cucinelli (0800 GMT), Technogym .

FRIDAY APRIL 24

S&P Global scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings.

ISTAT releases April consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 29.

Eni releases Q1 results, followed by conference call.

Annual general meetings: Amplifon, Credito Valtellinese.

SATURDAY APRIL 25

Cattolica Assicurazioni <CASS,MI> holds annual general meeting and extraordinary shareholders meeting (0800 GMT).

MONDAY APRIL 27

Intesa Sanpaolo holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on capital increase for voluntary public exchange offer for all UBI Banca ordinary share (0900 GMT) and annual general meeting.

Annual general meetings: Cerved Group.

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Terna.

TUESDAY APRIL 28

Assogestioni expected to release March fund flows data.

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Atlantia holds board meeting on FY results.

Edison holds annual general meeting and board meeting on Q1 results.

Annual general meetings: FinecoBank, Prysmian, Snam , Rai Way, Safilo.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 29

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Annual general meetings: Hera, Saipem, UnipolSai, Iren, RCS MediaGroup, Safilo.

RCS MediaGroup holds board meeting on FY results.

Board meetings on Q1 results: Amplifon followed by conference call, Italgas followed by conference call, Tenaris.

THURSDAY APRIL 30

ISTAT releases March unemployment data (0800 GMT); April flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); Q1 flash GDP DATA (1000 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Tenaris holds conference call on Q1 results.

Annual general meetings: Assicurazioni Generali, Unipol, Credito Emiliano.