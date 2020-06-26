DIARY - Italy to Aug. 31

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

SATURDAY JUNE 27

Bologna, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico attends initiatives for the commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of the Ustica massacre (0800 GMT).

Cattolica Assicurazioni holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0700 GMT).

SUNDAY JUNE 28

Bergamo, Italian President Sergio Mattarella attends a concert commemorating Bergamo’s coronavirus victims (1835 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 29

Banca Ifis presents new brand “Banca Ifis On Air” with Vice Chairman Ernesto Fuerstenberg Fassio, CEO Luciano Colombini (0900 GMT).

Nexi holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

TUESDAY JUNE 30

ISTAT releases June flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and May producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euro 1.85% BTP bonds due July 1, 2025; 0.75-1.25 billion euros CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2023; 2.5-3.5 billion euros following two BTP bonds: 1.65% due Dec. 1, 2030 and 0.95% due Aug. 1, 2030. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, representatives of the Milan stock exchange ‘Borsa Italiana’ due to speak before Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic COPASIR.

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from July 1, 2020.

Webinar round-table discussion on “State or market: which strategies to relaunch the economy and businesses” Campari Group CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz, illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera (1030 GMT).

Banca Carige holds savings shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

Exor’s Giano Holding ends full mandatory takeover offer on shares in publisher GEDI Gruppo Editoriale.

WEDNESDAY JULY 1

IHS Markit releases June manufacturing PMI data (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases June car sales data (1600 GMT).

June state sector borrowing requirement data.

FIS-Ski International Federation due to decide on postponment of Ski Alpine World Championship 2021 to 2022.

Special Packaging Solutions Investments Srl ends partial voluntary takeover offer on Guala Closures ordinary shares.

Rome, Chamber of Deputies holds question time with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1300 GMT).

THURSDAY JULY 2

ISTAT releases May employment rate data (0800 GMT).

European Banking Authority (EBA) Director Mario Quagliarello attends online debate on “The Impact of COVID-19 on the EU Banking Sector” (1100 GMT).

BlackRock holds online presentation of its “MidYear Outlook report 2020” (0800 GMT).

Turin, Corriere della Sera-L’Economia-Università Bocconi-AIDAF hold Italy’s “Family Business festival 2020” (to July 4).

FRIDAY JULY 3

Treasury announces minimum guaranteed rates of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond due July 14, 2030.

IHS Markit releases June service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

MONDAY JULY 6

Treasury starts offer of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond due July 14, 2030; ends on July 10.

BPER Banca holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0700 GMT).

Hera trades ex-dividend of 0.10 euro per share.

Intesa Sanpaolo starts full voluntary takeover bid on UBI Banca ordinary shares; ends on July 28.

TUESDAY JULY 7

ISTAT releases May retail sales data (0800 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in May and June (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases June data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury continues offer of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond due July 14, 2030; ends on July 10.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 10.

WEDNESDAY JULY 8

Treasury continues offer of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond due July 14, 2030; ends on July 10, subject to early closure.

THURSDAY JULY 9

OECD releases June composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases June data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury continues offer of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond due July 14, 2030; ends on July 10, subject to early closure.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 14.

FRIDAY JULY 10

Rating agency Fitch scheduled reviews of sovereign debt rating on Italy.

ISTAT releases May industrial output data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury ends offer of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond due July 14, 2030 subject to early closure; Treasury announces fixed yields.

TUESDAY JULY 14

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

ISPI holds “Virtual Dialogues 2020” with Josep Borrell, High Representative Of The Union For Foreign Affairs And Security Policy (1500 GMT).

Brunello Cucinelli holds board meeting on preliminary H1 results (revenues), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JULY 15

ISTAT releases June final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases May data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

THURSDAY JULY 16

ISTAT releases May foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

FRIDAY JULY 17

ISTAT releases May orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases ‘Economic bullettin’.

MONDAY JULY 20

Enel trades ex-dividend of 0.168 euro per share as final dividend (2019 interim dividend of 0.16 euro per share on Jan. 20, 2020).

TUESDAY JULY 21

Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family, holds annual meeting.

THURSDAY JULY 23

IR Top Consulting holds online conference “Osservatorio AIM” to present report “Ricerca 2020”, market regulator Consob representative Donato Damiani expected to attend (0900 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 28.

FRIDAY JULY 24

ISTAT releases July consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT) and June non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 29.

MONDAY JULY 27

Assogestioni expected to release June fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 30.

Rai Way trades ex-dividend of 0.2329 euro per share.

Board meetings on H1 results: Italgas followed by conference call, Moncler followed by conference call.

TUESDAY JULY 28

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Intesa Sanpaolo ends full voluntary takeover offer on UBI Banca ordinary shares.

Board meetings on H1 results: Campari Group followed by conference call, Saipem (press release on July 29), Salvatore Ferragamo (preliminary H1 results).

WEDNESDAY JULY 29

ISTAT releases Q2 wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Saipem releases H1 results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on H1 results: Amplifon followed by conference call, Assicurazioni Generali (press release on July 30), Banca Generali followed by conference call (1200 GMT), Banca Mediolanum (0800 GMT), Enel followed by conference call, Eni (press release on July 30), Hera, Snam (press release on July 30), Terna followed by conference call, Acea, Brembo (0730 GMT) followed by conference call (1200 GMT), Edison, Maire Tecnimont followed by conference call, Webuild.

THURSDAY JULY 30

ISTAT releases June employment rate data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Assicurazioni Generali releases H1 results.

Eni releases H1 results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call.

Snam releases H1 results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Board meetings on H1 results: A2A, Anima, Autogrill followed by conference call, Azimut, Cerved Group followed by conference call, CNH Industrial followed by conference call, DiaSorin, Leonardo, Nexi, Prysmian followed by conference call, Poste Italiane, Recordati, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore followed by conference call, Fincantieri , Geox followed by conference call, INWIT, Piaggio , Rai Way, Saras followed by conference call(morning).

FRIDAY JULY 31

ISTAT releases Q2 GDP flash data (0800 GMT); July flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); June retail sales data (1000 GMT).

Astaldi holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0700 GMT).

Edison ends period of savings shares voluntary conversion into ordinary shares.

Poste Italiane holds conference call on H1 results.

Board meetings on H1 results: FCA followed by conference call, FinecoBank, RCS MediaGroup, Safilo.

MONDAY AUGUST 3

IHS Markit releases July manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases July car sales data (1600 GMT).

July state sector borrowing requirement data.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Ferrari NV holds board meeting on H1 results; followed by conference call.

TUESDAY AUGUST 4

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Board meetings on H1 results: Atlantia, Intesa Sanpaolo, Telecom Italia (TIM) followed by conference call, UBI Banca, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Buzzi Unicem, doValue followed by conference call, Enav, Iren, Tod’s .

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 5

IHS Markit releases July service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Board meetings on H1 results: Pirelli, Tenaris, UniCredit (press release on Aug. 6), BPER Banca, Credito Valtellinese.

THURSDAY AUGUST 6

ISTAT releases June industrial output data (0800 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in July (0900 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Tenaris holds conference call on H1 results.

UniCredit releases H1 results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on H1 results: Banco BPM, Unipol, UnipolSai, Banca Ifis, Cattolica Assicurazioni (press release on Aug. 7), Credito Emiliano, Massimo Zanetti followed by conference call.

FRIDAY AUGUST 7

ISTAT releases June foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases July data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 12.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio holds board meeting on H1 results.

Cattolica Assicurazioni rleases H1 results.

MONDAY AUGUST 10

Bank of Italy releases June data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 13.

OECD releases June composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY AUGUST 11

Bourse After Hours market closed.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 12

ISTAT releases July final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

THURSDAY AUGUST 13

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FRIDAY AUGUST 14

Bank of Italy releases June data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MONDAY AUGUST 17

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY AUGUST 18

Rimini, annual international ‘Meeting of Friendship Among Peoples’ forum starts; ends on Aug. 23.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 19

Rimini, annual international ‘Meeting of Friendship Among Peoples’ forum continues; ends on Aug. 23.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

THURSDAY AUGUST 20

Rimini, annual international ‘Meeting of Friendship Among Peoples’ forum continues; ends on Aug. 23.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FRIDAY AUGUST 21

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 26.

Rimini, annual international ‘Meeting of Friendship Among Peoples’ forum continues; ends on Aug. 23.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

SATURDAY AUGUST 22

Rimini, annual international ‘Meeting of Friendship Among Peoples’ forum continues; ends on Aug. 23.

SUNDAY AUGUST 23

Rimini, annual international ‘Meeting of Friendship Among Peoples’ forum ends.

MONDAY AUGUST 24

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 27.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY AUGUST 25

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 28.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 26

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

THURSDAY AUGUST 27

ISTAT releases June orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Board meetings on H1 results: Brunello Cucinelli (preliminary results on July 14), followed by conference call.

FRIDAY AUGUST 28

ISTAT releases July consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT) and July and Q2 producer prices (0900 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 30.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MONDAY AUGUST 31

ISTAT releases Q2 GDP final data (0800 GMT); August flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.