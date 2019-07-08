DIARY - Italy to August 31

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

TUESDAY JULY 9

ISTAT releases May retail sales data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases May data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco gives speech at conference in honour of Carlo Azeglio Ciampi (0800 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets trade unions (0800 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets Republic of Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi (1330 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte chairs discussion on Molise Region (1600 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria and Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli attend report presentation on municipalities by Ca’ Foscari University (0800 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti attends presentation of “ReportCalcio 2019” (0930 GMT).

Rome, Foreign Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi speaks before joined Senate and Chamber of Deputies EU Policy committees on outcomes of the extraordinary European Council June 30-July 2 (0930 GMT).

Rome, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi attends meeting ‘Italy-Mozambique’ (0630 GMT).

Rome, trade union CISL conference starts; ends on July 11. Expected attendees include Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico (0815 GMT).

Milan, A2A presents group and Milan sustainability reports with CEO Valerio Camerano and Chairman Giovanni Valotti (0800 GMT).

Gibus holds ‘Investor Day’ (0930 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JULY 10

ISTAT releases May industrial output (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros new 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico meets Leonardo Chairman Giovanni De Gennaro and CEO Alessandro Profumo (1430 GMT).

Rome, insurers’ association ANIA holds annual assembly with Poste Italiane Chairwoman Maria Bianca Farina, Bank of Italy Director General Fabio Panetta (0815 GMT).

Rome, welfare institute INPS presents annaul report with Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, INPS President Pasquale Tridico, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico, (1000 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends event organised by cooperative association Confcooperative.

Milan, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) holds financial forum (0730 GMT); Economy Minister Giovanni Tria delivers opening address of China-Italy session (1300 GMT); Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun attends.

Rome, trade union CISL conference continues; ends on July 11. Expected attendees include Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti, Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono, Poste Italiane CEO Matteo Del Fante, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi (0700 GMT).

Milan, La7 holds news conference to present 2019/2020 TV season schedule with Chairman Urbano Cairo (0900 GMT).

Milan, Blackrock holds news conference on “Mid-year Market Outlook 2019” (0800 GMT).

Unieuro holds board meeting on Q1 results.

THURSDAY JULY 11

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Milan, “FED-Digital Economy Forum” with Facebook Italian unit Country Director Luca Colombo, employers’ association Confindustria Giovani Imprenditori section President Alessio Rossi, Brunello Cucinelli Chairman and CEO Brunello Cucinelli, Technogym Chairman Nerio Alessandri, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (0800 GMT).

Rome, Communication Authority AGCOM presents annual report (0900 GMT).

Rome, Question Time at Senate with Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (1300 GMT).

Milan, Discovery presents 2019/2020 TV season schedule.

Brunello Cucinelli holds board meeting on H1 results (preliminary net revenues).

Industrial Stars of Italy 3 holds ordinary and extraordinary sharehodlers’ meetings (0815 GMT).

Sesa holds board meeting on FY results.

FRIDAY JULY 12

Rating agency DBRS reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

Milan, Italian banking association ABI holds annual assembly with President Antonio Patuelli, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, Italian President Sergio Mattarella (0900 GMT).

Trieste, news conference to present new 2020-2023 business plan of Trieste airport’s operator following F2i investment with F2i CEO Renato Ravanelli, Trieste Airport Chairman Antonio Marano and Director General Marco Consalvo (1030 GMT).

Rome, Lazio Region’s administrative court expected to rule over competition authority’s decision to limit SKY’s decision power following purchase of Mediaset’s RAI 2 pay-TV client services platform.

MONDAY JULY 15

Bank of Italy releases May data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Health Italia trades ex-dividend of 0.025 euro per share and assignment of one ordinary share every 100 owned.

LU-VE holds board meeting on Q4 results.

State railways Ferrovie dello Stato deadline to present binding and final offer for Alitalia.

TUESDAY JULY 16

ISTAT releases May foreign trade data (0800 GMT) and June CPI and HICP final data (0900 GMT).

Bentivoglio, Poste Italiane holds inauguration ceremony for logistic HUB near Bologna with CEO Matteo Del Fante, Italian President Sergio Mattarella (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JULY 17

ISTAT releases May industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Milan, sentence expected in trial against Deputy Economy Minister Massimo Garavaglia.

Rome, workshop on “Which Italian strategy for the development of ultra-fast networks and economic growth?” with Open Fiber IPO-EOF.MI Chairman Franco Bassanini, Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi; Communications Authority AGCOM President Angelo Marcello Cardani delivers closing address (1500 GMT).

Rome, Technogym holds news conference to present group as official supplier of “2019 Panamerican Games” (1000 GMT).

THURSDAY JULY 18

Milan, IR Top Consulting presents annual report on AIM Italia (0900 GMT).

FRIDAY JULY 19

BB Biotech holds board meeting on H1 results.

CIR holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT).

Cofide holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

SATURDAY JULY 20

Banca Popolare di Bari holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0700 GMT).

MONDAY JULY 22

Rome, Chamber of Deputies starts examination of law decree on Bank of Italy nationalization.

Enel trades ex-dividend of 0.14 euro per share as final 2018 dividend (0.14 euro per share as interim dividend on Jan. 21, 2019).

Sogefi holds board meeting on H1 results.

TUESDAY JULY 23

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 26.

Board meetings on H1 results: Covivio, EPS Equita PEP SPAC 2 , Spactiv.

WEDNESDAY JULY 24

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 29.

STMicroelectronics holds board meeting on Q2 results (press release on July 25).

Board meetings on H1 results: Moncler followed by conference call, Saipem (press release on July 25), Edison, Fincantieri .

THURSDAY JULY 25

ISTAT releases June non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 30.

Saipem releases H1 results, followed by conference call.

CHL ends capital increase.

LVenture Group ends capital increase.

Netweek ends capital increase and holds annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

Piquadro holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

STMicroelectronics releases Q2 results (before European bourses opening), followed by conference call (0730 GMT).

Board meetings on H1 results: Eni (press release on July 26), Maire Tecnimont, Autostrade Meridionali, Basic Net, Coima RES, Nova Re.

FRIDAY JULY 26

ISTAT releases July consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT) and Q2 wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Eni releases H1 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call.

Board meetings on H1 results: Alerion Clean Power, Cementir followed by conference call, GEDI Gruppo Editoriale, Ratti , Vianini, Zignago Vetro (0800 GMT).

MONDAY JULY 29

Assogestioni expected to release June fund flows data.

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Tenaris holds shareholders’ meeting on delisting from Argentina’s stock exchange (0900 GMT).

Brembo holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0700 GMT).

Piquadro trades ex-dividend of 0.08 euro per share.

Board meetings on H1 results: Italgas (press release on July 30), Anima, Brembo (0730 GMT) followed by conference call (1200 GMT), INWIT followed by conference call, Piaggio followed by conference call, Caltagirone Editore, CIR (0800 GMT), Cofide (1300 GMT), Molmed, Nexi.

TUESDAY JULY 30

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Italgas releases H1 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Board meetings on H1 results: Banca Generali, Campari Group followed by conference call, Hera, Leonardo, Poste Italiane, Recordati, Salvatore Ferragamo followed by conference call, Terna followed by conference call, Amplifon followed by conference call, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore followed by conference call, Cerved followed by conference call, Geox followed by conference call (1530 GMT), Salini Impregilo, Saras followed by conference call (afternoon), Aeffe followed by conference call, Caltagirone, Carraro (1200 GMT), De’ Longhi, Falck Renewables, Gruppo Gamenet, Reno De Medici, Risanamento.

WEDNESDAY JULY 31

ISTAT releases June employment rate data (0800 GMT), flash July CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT), flash Q2 GDP data (1000 GMT).

Mediobanca holds board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

Poste Italiane presents H1 results.

Board meetings on H1 results: Assicurazioni Generali (press release on Aug. 1), Banca Mediolanum (0800 GMT), DiaSorin, FCA followed by conference call, Intesa Sanpaolo, Snam (press release on Aug. 1), Tenaris, Acea, Rai Way followed by conference call, 4AIM SICAF, Banca Sistema followed by conference call, Enervit, Fiera Milano, Iren, Italmobiliare, Prima Industrie.

THURSDAY AUGUST 1

IHS Markit releases July manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases July car sales data (1600 GMT).

July state sector borrowing requirement data.

Rome, state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds board meeting on H1 results.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Assicurazioni Generali releases H1 results.

Snam releases H1 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Tenaris holds conference call on H1 results.

Board meetings on H1 results: Azimut, CNH Industrial followed by conference call, Enel followed by conference call, Pirelli , Prysmian followed by conference call, Telecom Italia (TIM), Unipol, UnipolSai Autogrill followed by conference call, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, RCS MediaGroup .

FRIDAY AUGUST 2

ISTAT releases industrial output May data (0800 GMT) and retail sales June data (0900 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Telecom Italia (TIM) holds conference call on H1 results.

Board meetings on H1 results: A2A, Atlantia, Buzzi Unicem , Ferrari followed by conference call, UBI Banca, doValue followed by conference call, Safilo.

MONDAY AUGUST 5

IHS Markit releases July service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in July (0800 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FinecoBank holds board meeting on H1 results.

SAFE BAG assignment of 140 SOS Travel shares for every 500 Safe Bag shares owned.

TUESDAY AUGUST 6

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 9.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Board meetings on H1 results: Banco BPM, UniCredit (press release on Aug. 7), Credito Valtellinese, ENAV.

Conference call on H1 results: Gas Plus, Sabaf (1300 GMT).

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 7

Bank of Italy releases July data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

UniCredit releases H1 results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on H1 results: BPER Banca, Massimo Zanetti followed by conference call (1530 GMT), Tod’s.

THURSDAY AUGUST 8

OECD releases June composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 13.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Board meetings on H1 results: Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Cattolica Assicurazioni (press release on Aug. 9), Credito Emiliano.

FRIDAY AUGUST 9

Rating agency Fitch reviews Italy’s sovereign debt ratings.

ISTAT releases June foreign trade data (0800 GMT) and July CPI and HICP final data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Cattolica Assicurazioni releases H1 results.

MONDAY AUGUST 12

Bank of Italy releases June data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY AUGUST 13

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 14

Bank of Italy releases June data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

THURSDAY AUGUST 15

Italian markets closed.

FRIDAY AUGUST 16

Siena, horse race “Palio dell’Assunta”.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

SUNDAY AUGUST 18

Rimini, annual international “Meeting of Friendship Among Peoples” forum starts; ends on Aug. 24. Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati attends inaugural session (1300 GMT).

MONDAY AUGUST 19

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY AUGUST 20

Rimini, annual international “Meeting of Friendship Among Peoples” forum continues; ends on Aug. 24. Expected attendees include market regulator Consob President Paolo Savona, Coima Res CEO Manfredi Catella.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 21

Rimini, annual international “Meeting of Friendship Among Peoples” forum continues; ends on Aug. 24. Expected attendees include Foreign Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi, trade union CISL Secretary General Annamaria Furlan.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

THURSDAY AUGUST 22

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 27.

Rimini, annual international “Meeting of Friendship Among Peoples” forum continues; ends on Aug. 24. Expected attendees include Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti, illimity Bank Chairman Corrado Passera, FNM Chairman Andrea Gibelli.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FRIDAY AUGUST 23

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 28.

Rimini, annual international “Meeting of Friendship Among Peoples” forum continues; ends on Aug. 24. Expected attendees include AC Milan President Paolo Scaroni, Acea CEO Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, Alitalia Commissioner Stefano Paleari, FNM CEO Marco Piuri.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

SATURDAY AUGUST 24

Rimini, annual international “Meeting of Friendship Among Peoples” forum ends.

MONDAY AUGUST 26

Assogestioni expected to release June fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 29.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY AUGUST 27

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 28

ISTAT releases August consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Venice, 76th Venice International Film Festival starts; ends on Sept. 7.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Brunello Cucinelli holds board meeting on H1 results (preliminary H1 results on July 11), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

THURSDAY AUGUST 29

ISTAT releases June industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FRIDAY AUGUST 30

ISTAT releases July employment rate data (0800 GMT), flash August CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT), final Q2 GDP data (1000 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Exor holds board meeting on H1 results.