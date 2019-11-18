DIARY - Italy to December 31

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 19

ISTAT releases September sales and orders data (0900 GMT).

Milan, Bank of Italy holds news conference to present economic update of the economy in Lombardy region (1000 GMT).

Rome, inauguration ceremony of academic year at tax police school with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri (0930 GMT).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico receives Snam CEO Marco Alvera (1430 GMT).

Rome, Poste Italiane holds forum on “Multi Stakeholder 2019” with CEO Matteo Del Fante, Microsoft Italiam unit CEO Silvia Candiani (0900 GMT).

Rome, Labor Ministry Undersecretary Francesca Puglisi attends conference on “Non-EU resource or cost” (1330 GMT).

Milan, Mediobanca holds news conference to present “Mediobanca and the Olivetti rescue (1964-1966)” with Bank of italy representative Federico Barbiellini Aidei; Mediobanca Chairman Renato Pagliaro delivers closing address (0900 GMT).

Milan, conference on university with Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro; Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti delivers closing address (1300 GMT).

Milan, conference “Insurance Summit, the future of insurance between new risks and digital transformation” ends (0830 GMT); Cattolica Assicurazioni Director General Valter Trevisani attends.

Milan, Maire Tecnimont holds event on “Beyond digital” with Chairman Fabrizio Di amato; CEO Pierroberto Folgiero delivers closing address(0830 GMT).

Milan, “Mid & Small in Milan” Conference.

Telecom Italia (TIM) deadline to present bids for the assets of smaller broadband rival Open Fiber.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20

Milan, ISPI holds conference on “Dialogue with Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan” (1700 GMT).

Arezzo, municipalities association ANCI annual assembly (0800 GMT); expected attendees include Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1130 GMT), Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia, Infrastructure Minister Paola De Micheli, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabrizio Palermo.

Salerno, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri attends centenary ceremony of employers’ body Confindustria Salerno (0830 GMT).

Rome, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese speaks before Chamber of Deputies on programmatic lines (1300 GMT).

Milan, inauguration and prize-giving ceremony of Cairo prize “The new talents of contemporary art” with Cairo Communication and RCS Media Group Chairman Urbano Cairo (1730 GMT).

Snam holds board meeting on strategic plan (press release on Nov. 21).

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 26.

Milan, business forum “Armenia, a new reality. A hub towards the Eurasian market” with Armenian Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian Economy Minister H.E. Mr. Tigran Kahchatryan, Armenian central bank Deputy President Mr. Nerses Yeritsyan (1245 GMT).

Rome, Leonardo Foundation starts conference on “Ethical and legal status of Artificial Intelligence” with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, CEO Alessandro Profumo delivers opening address (1030 GMT); ends on Nov. 22.

Arezzo, municipalities association ANCI annual assembly ends (0800 GMT); expected attendees include Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, Teleocm Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi.

Rome, Industry Ministry Undersecretary Mirella Liuzzi attends conference on “Beyond the web tax” (0900 GMT).

Milan, IR TOP Consulting holds 6th edition of “AIM Investor Day” (0730 GMT).

Bialetti capital increase ends (started on Nov. 4).

EXOR holds investor day in Turin (afternoon); at 1300 GMT Chairman John Elkann meets the press.

Snam releases strategic plan (before bourse opening), followed by news conference (0930 GMT) and analysts (1030 GMT) presentation.

Deadline set by Industry Ministry for state railways Ferrovie dello Stato and potential partners to present binding offer for Alitalia.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 22

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 27.

Rome, Leonardo Foundation ends conference on “Ethical and legal status of Artificial Intelligence” (0830 GMT); Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gives speech (1400 GMT).

Milan, ‘Made in Italy 2019 TOP Companies’, interview with Prada Chairman Carlo Mazzi (1330 GMT).

Milan, court expected to decide over Vivendi ‘s request to suspend Mediaset corporate overhaul project (deadline for the two companies to reach a compromise as of today).

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23

Florence, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri attends ceremony of newspaper “Il Foglio” (0900 GMT).

MONDAY NOVEMBER 25

Assogestioni expected to release October fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 28.

Rome, market regulator Consob President Paolo Savona gives speech on “The challenge from technological innovations to the current institutional set-up of monetary and financial markets: some thoughts” (0900 GMT).

Melfi, auto industry association ANFIA holds public assembly with President Paolo Scudieri, FCA FCHA.MI> EMEA COO Pietro Gorlier; Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte delivers closing address (1030 GMT).

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 26

ISTAT releases October non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Enel presents Group strategy update.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 27

ISTAT releases November consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Milan, “Open Banking Forum” with Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Alessandra Perrazzelli, Nexi CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo, Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna, Illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera, doValue CEO Andrea Mangoni (0820 GMT).

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 28

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Milan, conference on “Delevopments in the Green, Social and Sustainability Bond Markets - Italy and Europe” (1000 GMT).

Milan, Italian luxury goods companies association Altagamma presents its 2019 industry report (0930 GMT).

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 29

ISTAT releases October unemployment rate data (0900 GMT); flash November CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT); Q3 GDP final data (1100 GMT).

BB Biotech holds meeting with analysts (1115 GMT).

MONDAY DECEMBER 2

IHS Markit releases November manufacturing PMI (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases November car sales data (1700 GMT).

November state sector borrowing requirement data.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 3

Turin, CNH Industrial presents strategic partnership between its Iveco unit and U.S. Group Nikola with CNH CEO Hubertus Muhlhauser.

Rome, “5G Italy, the global meeting in Rome” with Open Fiber Chairman Franco Bassanini, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia, Culture and Tourism Ministry Undersecretary Lorenza Bonaccorsi, Innovation Minister Paola Pisano (to Dec. 5).

Milan, UBS holds round-table discussion on prospects for the coming decades with 2001 Economy Nobel Prize winner Michael Spence, FinecoBank CEO Alessandro Foti (1010 GMT).

UniCredit presents new 2020-2023 strategic plan.

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 4

IHS Markit releases September service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

FTSE Indexes quarterly revision announcement expected (will be effective as of Dec. 23).

THURSDAY DECEMBER 5

Rome, conference on “The security implications of the global race for technological superiority”; Fincantieri Giampiero Massolo delivers opening address (0930 GMT); Innovation Minister Paola Pisano delivers closign address (1130 GMT).

FRIDAY DECEMBER 6

ISTAT releases October retail sales data (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in November (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases November data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 11.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MONDAY DECEMBER 9

OECD releases October composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 12.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 10

ISTAT releases October industrial output data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases October data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 11

ISTAT releases January-September Italian regional export data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 12

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 13

ISTAT releases October sales and orders data (0900 GMT).

MONDAY DECEMBER 16

ISTAT releases November CPI and HICP final data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases October data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

STMicroelectronics trades ex-dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollars as quarterly dividend.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 17

ISTAT releases October foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 18

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills and CTZ bonds with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 23.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 20

ISTAT releases December consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT); November non-EU foreign trade data (1100 GMT).

MONDAY DECEMBER 23

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 30.

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 27

Assogestioni expected to release November fund flows data.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MONDAY DECEMBER 30

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 31

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from Jan. 1, 2020.

Bourse closed.