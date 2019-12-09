DIARY - Italy to December 31

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 10

ISTAT releases October industrial output data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases October data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Rome, Conference on “Gender gaps in the Italian economy and the role of public policy” with Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco; Family Minister Elena Bonetti delivers closing address (1430 GMT).

Rome, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi attends a book presentation (1700 GMT).

Milan, “2019 Italy Corporate Governance Conference” ends (0830 GMT); expected attendees include Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, Telecom Italia (TIM) CFO Giovanni Ronca, market regulator Consob President Paolo Savona, Buzzi Unicem CEO Pietro Buzzi, Diasorin CEO Carlo Rosa.

Milan, Trenitalia presents winter time with state railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Gianfranco Battisti (1000 GMT).

Yacht maker Sanlorenzo expected to debut on Milan Stock Exchange main segment.

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 11

ISTAT releases January-September Italian regional export data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Conference on “Grow in the South: the role of banks and economic policies for the growth of Italy” with Banca Popolare di Bari Chairman Gianvito Giannelli, Bank of Italy Director General Fabio Panetta; Minister for the South Giuseppe Provenzano delivers closing address (0900 GMT).

Safilo Group holds conference call to present “Group Business Plan 2020-2024” (0730 GMT).

THURSDAY DECEMBER 12

Vado Ligure, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli attends news conference and opening ceremony of ‘Terminal VADO Gateway’ (0900 GMT).

FRIDAY DECEMBER 13

ISTAT releases October sales and orders data (0900 GMT).

Ortucchio, inauguration ceremony of new LEOP control room with Cabinet Undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo and Chairman Gianni De Gennaro (1030 GMT).

Banca Carige capital increase ends (started on Dec. 4).

MONDAY DECEMBER 16

ISTAT releases November CPI and HICP final data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases October data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

STMicroelectronics trades ex-dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollars as quarterly dividend.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 17

ISTAT releases October foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 18

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills and CTZ bonds with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 23.

Juventus FC ends capital increase.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 19

Banca Ifis holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1700 GMT).

FRIDAY DECEMBER 20

ISTAT releases December consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT); November non-EU foreign trade data (1100 GMT).

Milan’s court holds civil proceedings hearing on Ilva-ArcelorMittal.

MONDAY DECEMBER 23

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 30.

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 27

Assogestioni expected to release November fund flows data.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MONDAY DECEMBER 30

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 31

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from Jan. 1, 2020.

Bourse closed.