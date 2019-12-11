DIARY - Italy to December 31

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 12

Milan, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli expected to address final remarks at report presentation on energy efficiency (0800 GMT).

Rome, Industry Ministry Stefano Patuanelli holds meeting on ILVA with representatives from government, trade unions, special administrators (1600 GMT).

Vado Ligure, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli attends news conference and opening ceremony of ‘Terminal VADO Gateway’ (0900 GMT).

FRIDAY DECEMBER 13

ISTAT releases October sales and orders data (0900 GMT).

Rome, Senate expected to give final vote on budget with confidence.

Ortucchio, inauguration ceremony of new LEOP control room with Cabinet Undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo and Chairman Gianni De Gennaro (1030 GMT).

Banca Carige capital increase ends (started on Dec. 4).

MONDAY DECEMBER 16

ISTAT releases November CPI and HICP final data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases October data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

STMicroelectronics trades ex-dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollars as quarterly dividend.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 17

ISTAT releases October foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Milan, Sace-Simest, unit of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, hold first round-table discussion to update “Export Report” (1030 GMT).

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 18

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills and CTZ bonds with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 23.

Juventus FC ends capital increase.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 19

Banca Ifis holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1700 GMT).

FRIDAY DECEMBER 20

ISTAT releases December consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT); November non-EU foreign trade data (1100 GMT).

Milan’s court holds civil proceedings hearing on Ilva-ArcelorMittal.

MONDAY DECEMBER 23

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 30.

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 27

Assogestioni expected to release November fund flows data.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MONDAY DECEMBER 30

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 31

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from Jan. 1, 2020.

Bourse closed.