DIARY - Italy to December 31

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

MONDAY DECEMBER 16

ISTAT releases November CPI and HICP final data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases October data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Rome, Senate due to vote confidence on budget (1430 GMT).

Rome, ruling coalition meeting on various issues, including possible measures for a rescue of lender Popolare di Bari.

High-end jewellery company Gismondi 1754 debuts on AIM segment.

STMicroelectronics trades ex-dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollars as quarterly dividend.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 17

ISTAT releases October foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Rome, ISTAT holds news conference to present first results “Permanent Census of Public Institutions” with President Gian Carlo Blangiardo (0930 GMT).

Milan, Sace-Simest, unit of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, holds first round-table discussion to update “Export Report” (1030 GMT).

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 18

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills and CTZ bonds with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 23.

Juventus FC ends capital increase.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 19

Banca Ifis holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1700 GMT).

FRIDAY DECEMBER 20

ISTAT releases December consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT); November non-EU foreign trade data (1100 GMT).

Milan’s court hearing on Ilva steel plant-ArcelorMittal.

MONDAY DECEMBER 23

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 30.

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 27

Assogestioni expected to release November fund flows data.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MONDAY DECEMBER 30

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 31

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from Jan. 1, 2020.

Bourse closed.