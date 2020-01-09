DIARY - Italy to February 29

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

FRIDAY JANUARY 10

ISTAT releases November industrial output (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in December (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases November data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee on law decree to rescue bank Banca Popolare di Bari (0830 GMT).

Rome, Economy Ministry expected to hold meeting on the future of ILVA steel plant with representatives of Intesa Sanpaolo, Banco BPM, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Milan, Economy Ministry Roberto Gualtieri attends event (1700 GMT).

Rome, Poste Italiane holds news conference to present initiatives in occasion of 700-year celebration of poet Dante Alighieri death with Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, Poste Matteo CEO Del Fante (1000 GMT).

Milan, Court holds hearing on Vivendi’s request of Mediaset assembly resolution.

Milan, mens’ fashion shows for the 2020/2021 Fall/Winter collections start; end on Jan. 14.

Mediaset holds extraordinary shareholder’ meeting (1000 GMT).

MONDAY JANUARY 13

ISTAT releases November retail sales data (0900 GMT).

OECD releases November composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Milan, first of three-day conference “Accountants, professionals facing the challenges of the digital economy” (1330 GMT); ends on Jan. 15. Expected attendees include Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, Deputy Minister Laura Castelli, Economy Ministry Undersecretary Pierpaolo Baretta, Cabinet Undersecretary Mario Turco.

Milan, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli delivers opening address at a conference on “Presentation of measures and incentives for the enhancement of patents, trademarks and designs” (0900 GMT).

Milan, mens’ fashion shows for the 2020/2021 Fall/Winter collections continue; end on Jan. 14.

TUESDAY JANUARY 14

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Milan, second of three-day conference “Accountants, professionals facing the challenges of the digital economy” (0800 GMT); ends on Jan. 15. Expected attendees include Justice Ministry Director General Alessandra Cataldi.

Turin, Intesa Sanpaolo holds news conference to present project “Gallerie d’Italia - Piazza San Carlo” with Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, CEO Carlo Messina, Piedmont region Governor Alberto Cirio, Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino (1000 GMT).

Milan, mens’ fashion shows for the 2020/2021 Fall/Winter collections end.

Banca Ifis presents 2020-2022 industrial plan (1000 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 15

Bank of Italy releases November data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Milan, conference “Accountants, professionals facing the challenges of the digital economy” (0830 GMT) ends. Expected attendees include Labour Ministry Undersecretary Francesca Puglisi, Bank of Italy representative Luca Criscuolo.

THURSDAY JANUARY 16

Milan, “Intesa Sanpaolo, engine for sustainable and inclusive development” conference with CEO Carlo Messina (0900 GMT).

Turin, inauguration ceremony of self-driving shuttle service “olli” with Innovation Minister Paola Pisano (0745 GMT).

FRIDAY JANUARY 17

ISTAT releases November foreign trade data (0900 GMT) and December final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

MONDAY JANUARY 20

Trade ex-dividend: Enel of 0.16 euro per share as 2019 interim dividend; Snam of 0,095 euro per share as 2019 interim dividend.

TUESDAY JANUARY 21

Milan, court holds hearing on Vivendi and Simon Fiduciaria appeal on MediaforEurope resolution (MFE).

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 22

ISTAT releases November orders and sales data (0900 GMT).

THURSDAY JANUARY 23

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 28.

Milan, AIAF holds conference on “The value of investment research, possible future scenarios” (1330 GMT).

STMicroelectronics releases Q4 and FY results before European bourses opening; followed by conference call (0830 GMT).

FRIDAY JANUARY 24

ISTAT releases December non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 29.

MONDAY JANUARY 27

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 30.

TUESDAY JANUARY 28

Assogestioni expected to release December fund flows data.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 29

ISTAT releases January consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT) and December producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Safilo holds board meeting on Q4 and FY preliminary results (sales).

THURSDAY JANUARY 30

ISTAT releases December unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Rome, Eurispes holds news conference to present 32nd report “Italy in 2020” (1000 GMT).

Tod’s holds board meeting on preliminary FY results (sales).

FRIDAY JANUARY 31

ISTAT preliminary Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT) and Q4 wage inflation data (1000 GMT).

Banca Carige holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting to appoint new board (0930 GMT).

MONDAY FEBRUARY 3

IHS Markit releases January PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases January car sales data (1700 GMT).

January state sector borrowing requirement data.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 4

ISTAT releases basket of goods used to calculate inflation in 2020 (0900 GMT) and January flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Intesa Sanpaolo holds board meeting on FY results.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 5

IHS Markit releases January service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

UniCredit holds board meeting on FY results (press release on Feb. 6).

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 6

Enel holds board meeting on preliminary FY results.

UniCredit releases FY results, followed by conference call.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 7

ISTAT releases December retail sales data (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in January (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 12.

Buzzi Unicem holds board meeting on preliminary FY results.

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8

Brescia, ASSIOM FOREX ends annual congress; UBI Banca Chairwoman Letizia Moratti delivers opening address (0945 GMT); Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco gives first official speech of the year (1030 GMT)); followed by annual general meeting (1530 GMT).

MONDAY FEBRUARY 10

ISTAT releases December industrial output (0900 GMT).

OECD releases December composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 13.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Generali (preliminary) followed by conference call (1300 GMT), Moncler followed by conference call.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 11

Bank of Italy releases December data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Board meetings on FY results: FinecoBank, Banca Mediolanum (0900 GMT) followed by conference call.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 12

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

ASTM holds ordinarsharholders’ meeting to appoint new board of directors (1000 GMT).

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 13

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on FY results: doValue followed by conference call, Edison, Unipol Group , UnipolSai.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14

ISTAT releases December foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases December data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 18

Milan, womenswear fashion shows start; end on Feb. 24.

Campari Group holds board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 19

Pirelli & C holds board meeting on preliminary FY results and presents 2020-2022 industrial plan.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 20

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 25.

Anima holds board meeting on FY results.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 21

ISTAT releases December orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and January final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 26.

MONDAY FEBRUARY 24

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 27.

Milan, womenswear fashion shows end.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 25

Assogestioni expected to release January fund flows data.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on FY results: A2A (preliminary), Intesa Sanpaolo (published on Feb. 4), Saipem (preliminary with press release on Feb. 26).

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 26

ISTAT releases January non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Saipem releases FY results; followed by conference call.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 27

ISTAT releases February consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Mediolanum (0900 GMT - publised on Feb. 11) followed by conference call.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 28

ISTAT releases February flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).