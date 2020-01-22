DIARY - Italy to February 29

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

THURSDAY JANUARY 23

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 28.

Rome, Cabinet meeting (2000 GMT).

Milan, conference on “The world in 2020, opportunities and risks for companies” with Brembo Chairman Alberto Bombassei, Microsoft Italian unit CEO Silvia Candiani, Maire Tecnimont Chairman Fabrizio Di Amato, Generali GASI.MI> Italian unit CEO Marco Sesana; ISPI and Fincantieri Chairman Giampiero Massolo and Foreign Affairs Ministry Undersecretary Manlio Di Stefano deliver closing address (0900 GMT).

Milan, RE Italy holds annual “Winter Forum 2020” with Public Administration Minister Fabiana Dadone (0830 GMT).

Milan, conference on “Lombardy that competes” with Cerved Group CEO Andrea Mignatelli, Cabinet Undersecretary Mario Turco, Lombardy region Governor Attilio Fontana (1430 GMT).

Milan, AIAF holds conference on “The value of investment research, possible future scenarios” (1330 GMT).

STMicroelectronics releases Q4 and FY results before European bourses opening; followed by conference call (0830 GMT).

FRIDAY JANUARY 24

ISTAT releases December non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 29.

Assisi, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends “The Assisi Manifesto: A human scale economy against the climate crisis” (0830 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends inauguration ceremony for the 2019-2020 new academic year of the Carabinieri Police Academy (1000 GMT).

Turin, Compagnia di San Paolo presents 2020 programmatic lines with President Francesco Profumo, Secretary General Alberto Anfossi (0945 GMT).

SATURDAY JANUARY 25

Vatican City, Pope Francis receives U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

SUNDAY JANUARY 26

Italy, regional elections in Emilia Romagna and in Calabria.

MONDAY JANUARY 27

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 30.

Rome, Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo meets trade unions on review of ‘Fornero law’.

TUESDAY JANUARY 28

Assogestioni expected to release December fund flows data.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Milan, Pimco presents “Pimco Cyclical Outlook” (1030 GMT).

Milan, “Report on the global economy and Italy” presentation (1100 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 29

ISTAT releases January consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT) and December producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Milan, Reuters Breakingviews holds Predictions Milan 2020 “Rebuilding Italy, Rebuilding Europe: A Breakingviews debate” with Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Alessandra Perrazzelli, Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel, Algebris CEO Davide Serra, BlackRock Managing Director Giovanni Sandri, Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna (1700 GMT).

Safilo holds board meeting on Q4 and FY preliminary results (sales).

THURSDAY JANUARY 30

ISTAT releases December unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Rome, Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Marina Sereni delivers closing address at conference by ISPI (1600 GMT).

Milan, J.P. Morgan Asset Management holds “Fixed Income Day” (0930 GMT).

Rome, Eurispes holds news conference to present 32nd report “Italy in 2020” (1000 GMT).

Tod’s holds board meeting on preliminary FY results (sales).

FRIDAY JANUARY 31

ISTAT preliminary Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT) and Q4 wage inflation data (1000 GMT).

Banca Carige holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting to appoint new board (0930 GMT).

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 1

Milan, court holds hearing on Vivendi and Simon Fiduciaria appeal on MediaforEurope resolution (MFE).

MONDAY FEBRUARY 3

IHS Markit releases January PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases January car sales data (1700 GMT).

January state sector borrowing requirement data.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 4

ISTAT releases basket of goods used to calculate inflation in 2020 (0900 GMT) and January flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Ferrari NV followed by conference call, Intesa Sanpaolo.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 5

IHS Markit releases January service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

Credito Valtellinese holds board meeting on preliminary FY results.

UniCredit holds board meeting on FY results (press release on Feb. 6).

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 6

Board meetings on FY results: Autogrill (revenues), Enel (preliminary), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles followed by conference call.

Mediobanca holds board meeting on H1 results.

UniCredit releases FY results, followed by conference call.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 7

ISTAT releases December retail sales data (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in January (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Rating agency Fitch Ratings scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 12.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Buzzi Unicem (preliminary), CNH Industrial followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8

Brescia, ASSIOM FOREX ends annual congress; UBI Banca Chairwoman Letizia Moratti delivers opening address (0945 GMT); Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco gives first official speech of the year (1030 GMT); round-table discussion on the banking system with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Chairman Giovanni Gorno Tempini, UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah (1330 GMT); followed by annual general meeting (1530 GMT).

MONDAY FEBRUARY 10

ISTAT releases December industrial output (0900 GMT).

OECD releases December composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 13.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Generali (preliminary) followed by conference call (1300 GMT), Moncler followed by conference call, UBI Banca.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 11

Bank of Italy releases December data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Board meetings on FY results: FinecoBank, Banca Mediolanum (0900 GMT) followed by conference call.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 12

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

ASTM holds ordinarsharholders’ meeting to appoint new board of directors (1000 GMT).

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 13

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Rome, Luiss University holds 5th edition of “Alumnus Luiss”, prize-giving ceremony to award the annual prize to ECB executive Committee member Fabio Panetta (1900 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: doValue followed by conference call, Edison, Unipol Group , UnipolSai.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14

ISTAT releases December foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases December data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 18

Milan, womenswear fashion shows start; end on Feb. 24.

Campari Group holds board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

FinecoBank holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 19

Pirelli & C holds board meeting on preliminary FY results and presents 2020-2022 industrial plan.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 20

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 25.

Anima holds board meeting on FY results.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 21

ISTAT releases December orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and January final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 26.

MONDAY FEBRUARY 24

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 27.

Milan, womenswear fashion shows end.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 25

Assogestioni expected to release January fund flows data.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on FY results: A2A (preliminary), Intesa Sanpaolo (published on Feb. 4), Saipem (preliminary with press release on Feb. 26).

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 26

ISTAT releases January non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Saipem releases FY results; followed by conference call.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 27

ISTAT releases February consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Mediolanum (0900 GMT - publised on Feb. 11) followed by conference call.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 28

ISTAT releases February flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).