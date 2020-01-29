DIARY - Italy to February 29

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

THURSDAY JANUARY 30

ISTAT releases December unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 2.25-2.75 billion euros 0.35% BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2025; 2.75-3.25 billion euros 1,35% BTP bonds due April 1, 2030; 2.25-2.75 billion euros new CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2023. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Assogestioni releases December fund flows data.

Rome, European Commission Deputy Chairman Valdis Dombrovskis meets Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati (1315 GMT); speaks before Chamber of Deputies and Senate Budget, Finance, EU Policies committees (1330 GMT).

Milan, European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice President Dario Scannapieco holds news conference on “The EIB Group in Italy in 2019: results and prospects” (1030 GMT).

Rome, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli speaks before COPASIR, the Parliamentary Committee for State Security (1130 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri speaks before the Supervisory Parliamentary Committee on tax registry (1300 GMT).

Rome, “Alleanza Cooperative Italiane” holds annual meeting with trade union general secretaries Maurizio Landini for CGIL, Annamaria Furlan for CISL, Carmelo Barbagallo for UIL, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli, Industry Deputy Minister Stefano Buffagni (0930 GMT).

Rome, Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Marina Sereni delivers closing address at a conference by ISPI (1600 GMT).

Milan, J.P. Morgan Asset Management holds “Fixed Income Day” (0930 GMT).

Rome, Eurispes holds news conference to present 32nd report “Italy in 2020” (1000 GMT).

Tod’s holds board meeting on preliminary FY results (sales).

FRIDAY JANUARY 31

ISTAT preliminary Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT) and Q4 wage inflation data (1000 GMT).

Rome, OECD presents report on ‘Capital Market Review of Italy 2020’ “Creating growth opportunities for Italian companies and savers” with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria, European Commission Deputy Chairman Valdis Dombrovskis, Italian Treasury Department Director General Angelo Rivera (0930 GMT).

Turin, FCA EMEA COO Pietro Gorlier meets Piedmont region Governor Alberto Cirio (1400 GMT).

Banca Carige holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting to appoint new board (0930 GMT).

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 1

Milan, court holds hearing on Vivendi and Simon Fiduciaria appeal on MediaforEurope resolution (MFE).

Rome, Italia Camp holds 10th anniversary celebrations with Invitalia CEO Domenico Arcuri, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Gianfranco Battisti, RCS MediaGroup Chairman and CEO Urbano Cairo, Unipol Group CEO Carlo Cimbi, Poste Italiane CEO Matteo Del Fante, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1030 GMT).

MONDAY FEBRUARY 3

IHS Markit releases January PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases January car sales data (1700 GMT).

January state sector borrowing requirement data.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 4

ISTAT releases basket of goods used to calculate inflation in 2020 (0900 GMT) and January flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Bologna, FCA unveils new mild-hybrid versions of 500 and Panda models with EMEA head of Fiat & Abarth Brands Luca Napolitano (1100 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Ferrari NV followed by conference call, Intesa Sanpaolo.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 5

IHS Markit releases January service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

Milan, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte expected to attend conference on “The evolution of the legal profession in Italy and worldwide” (1400 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: BPER Banca (preliminary) followed by conference call (1730 GMT), Credito Valtellinese (preliminary), UniCredit (press release on Feb. 6).

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 6

Board meetings on FY results: Autogrill (revenues), Banco BPM , Enel (preliminary), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles followed by conference call.

Mediobanca holds board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (14,00).

UniCredit releases FY results, followed by conference call.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 7

ISTAT releases December retail sales data (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in January (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Rating agency Fitch Ratings scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 12.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Buzzi Unicem (preliminary), CNH Industrial followed by conference call (1430 GMT), Banca Popolare di Sondrio.

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8

Brescia, ASSIOM FOREX ends annual congress; UBI Banca Chairwoman Letizia Moratti delivers opening address (0945 GMT); Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco gives first official speech of the year (1030 GMT); round-table discussion on the banking system with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Chairman Giovanni Gorno Tempini, UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah (1330 GMT); followed by annual general meeting (1530 GMT).

MONDAY FEBRUARY 10

ISTAT releases December industrial output (0900 GMT).

OECD releases December composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 13.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Generali (preliminary) followed by conference call (1300 GMT), Moncler followed by conference call, UBI Banca followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 11

Bank of Italy releases December data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Board meetings on FY results: FinecoBank, Banca Ifis (preliminary FY results) followed by conference call (1630 GMT), Banca Mediolanum (0900 GMT) followed by conference call.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 12

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

ASTM holds ordinarsharholders’ meeting to appoint new board of directors (1000 GMT).

Cerved Group holds board meeting on preliminary FY results.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 13

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Rome, Luiss University holds 5th edition of “Alumnus Luiss”, prize-giving ceremony to award the annual prize to ECB executive Committee member Fabio Panetta (1900 GMT).

Milan, Mediobanca holds news conference on “2nd Fashion Annual Talk” (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: doValue followed by conference call, Edison, Unipol Group and UnipolSai (preliminary results, press release on Feb. 14).

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14

ISTAT releases December foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases December data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Unipol Group and UnipolSai release preliminary results, followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

MONDAY FEBRUARY 17

UBI Banca holds board meeting to approve new industrial plan; followed by presentation.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 18

Milan, womenswear fashion shows start; end on Feb. 24.

Campari Group holds board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

FinecoBank holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 19

Pirelli & C holds board meeting on preliminary FY results and presents 2020-2022 industrial plan.

Tenaris holds board meeting on Q4 and FY results.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 20

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 25.

Anima holds board meeting on FY results.

Tenaris holds conference call on Q4 and FY results.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 21

ISTAT releases December orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and January final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 26.

MONDAY FEBRUARY 24

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 27.

Milan, womenswear fashion shows end.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 25

Assogestioni expected to release January fund flows data.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on FY results: A2A (preliminary), Intesa Sanpaolo (published on Feb. 4), Saipem (preliminary with press release on Feb. 26).

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 26

ISTAT releases January non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Saipem releases FY results; followed by conference call.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 27

ISTAT releases February consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Mediolanum (0900 GMT - publised on Feb. 11) followed by conference call.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 28

ISTAT releases February flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).