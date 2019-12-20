DIARY - Italy to January 31

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 21

Rome, Cabinet expected to meet to discuss ‘Milleproroghe’ emergency decree.

MONDAY DECEMBER 23

Assogestioni releases November fund flows data.

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 30.

Rome, Chamber of Deputies to give final approval to the 2020 budget.

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 27

Bourse After Hours market closed.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 28

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holds year-end news conference (1000 GMT).

MONDAY DECEMBER 30

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 31

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from Jan. 1, 2020.

Bourse closed.

THURSDAY JANUARY 2

IHS Markit releases December PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases December car sales data (1700 GMT).

December state sector borrowing requirement data.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FRIDAY JANUARY 3

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MONDAY JANUARY 6

IHS Markit releases December service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY JANUARY 7

ISTAT releases Q3 Deficit/GDP ratio (0900 GMT) and December flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Brunello Cucinelli holds board meeting on preliminary FY results.

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 8

Milan, Banca Mediolanum holds news conference with Chairman Ennio Doris and CEO Massimo Doris (1000 GMT).

THURSDAY JANUARY 9

ISTAT releases November unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases December data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

FRIDAY JANUARY 10

ISTAT releases November industrial output (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in December (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases November data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Milan, mens’ fashion shows for the 2020/2021 Fall/Winter collections start; end on Jan. 14.

Milan, Court holds hearing on Vivendi’s request of Mediaset assembly resolution.

Mediaset holds extraordinary shareholder’ meeting (1000 GMT).

MONDAY JANUARY 13

ISTAT releases November retail sales data (0900 GMT).

OECD releases November composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Milan, first of three-day conference “Accountants, professionals facing the challenges of the digital economy” (1330 GMT); ends on Jan. 15. Expected attendees include Economy Deputy Ministers Antonio Misiani, Laura Castelli, Economy Ministry Undersecretary Pierpaolo Baretta, Cabinet Undersecretary Mario Turco.

Milan, mens’ fashion shows for the 2020/2021 Fall/Winter collections continue; end on Jan. 14.

TUESDAY JANUARY 14

Milan, second of three-day conference “Accountants, professionals facing the challenges of the digital economy” (0800 GMT); ends on Jan. 15. Expected attendees include Justice Ministry Undersecretary Andrea Giorgis, Labor Ministry Undersecretary Francesca Puglisi.

Milan, mens’ fashion shows for the 2020/2021 Fall/Winter collections end.

Banca Ifis presents 2020-2022 industrial plan (1000 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 15

Bank of Italy releases November data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Milan, conference “Accountants, professionals facing the challenges of the digital economy” (0830 GMT) ends.

THURSDAY JANUARY 16

Milan, “Intesa Sanpaolo, engine for sustainable and inclusive development” conference with CEO Carlo Messina (0900 GMT).

FRIDAY JANUARY 17

ISTAT releases November foreign trade data (0900 GMT) and December final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

MONDAY JANUARY 20

Trade ex-dividend: Enel of 0.16 euro per share as 2019 interim dividend; Snam of 0,095 euro per share as 2019 interim dividend.

TUESDAY JANUARY 21

Milan, court holds hearing on Vivendi and Simon Fiduciaria appeal on MediaforEurope resolution (MFE).

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 22

ISTAT releases November orders and sales data (0900 GMT)

THURSDAY JANUARY 23

Milan, AIAF holds conference on “The value of investment research, possible future scenarios” (1330 GMT).

FRIDAY JANUARY 24

ISTAT releases December non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

TUESDAY JANUARY 28

Assogestioni expected to release December fund flows data.

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 29

ISTAT releases December consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT) and December producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Safilo holds board meeting on Q4 and FY preliminary results (sales).

THURSDAY JANUARY 30

ISTAT releases December unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Rome, Eurispes holds news conference to present 32nd report “Italy in 2020” (1000 GMT).

Tod’s holds board meeting on preliminary FY results (sales).

FRIDAY JANUARY 31

ISTAT preliminary Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT) and Q4 wage inflation data (1000 GMT).