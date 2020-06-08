DIARY - Italy to July 31

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

TUESDAY JUNE 9

OECD releases April composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Online conference on “Energy transition, relaunching or braking? The vision and strategies of companies”, with International Energy Agency (IEA) head of renewable energy division Paolo Frankl, ERG CEO Luca Bettonte, Enel Green Power CEO Antonio Cammisecra (0900 GMT).

Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli meets in videoconference trade unions on Arcelor Mittal (ex ILVA) (0800 GMT).

‘Online Fashion & Luxury Talk’ on “Fashion and Foreign Markets: how to deal with the international system” with Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio, Prada Group CEO Parizio Bertelli, Ermenegildo Zegna CEO Gildo Zegna (0800 GMT).

Luiss University holds webinar on “The challenge of banks between digital and proximity: what role for the country’s recovery?” with illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera (1630 GMT).

Fincantieri holds annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 10

Bank of Italy releases April data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros in new 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel attends online seminar on “ECB Policies in COVID-19 times” organised by ‘Florence School of Banking and Finance’ (1100 GMT).

Rome, Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini speaks before Chamber of Deputies banking committee(0615 GMT).

IR Top Consulting holds online #SMARTInvestorDay “Green AIM” with Renergetica Chairman Davide Sommariva, Elettra Investimenti Chairman and CEO Fabio Massimo Bombacci, Kolinpharma Chairwoman and CEO Rita Paola Petrelli, Monnalisa CEO Christian Simoni, Energica Motor Company CEO Livia Cevolini, FOPE CEO Diego Nardin (0830 GMT).

Italgas holds board meeting on 2020-2026 strategic plan (press release on June 11).

THURSDAY JUNE 11

ISTAT releases April industrial output (0800 GMT) and January-March Italian regional export data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Luiss University holds FB live streaming on “Sustainability in the pandemic” with Enel CEO Francesco Starace (1600 GMT).

Luiss University holds webinar on “Capital, infrastructure, simplification: how to relaunch the post-COVID economy” with Italo Vice President Flavio Cattaneo (1630 GMT).

Barberino del Mugello, Atlantia unit Autostrade per l’Italia holds ceremony for demoliton of last diaphragm of ‘Santa Lucia Gallery’ with Chairman Giuliano Mari and CEO Roberto Tomasi (0900 GMT).

Atlantia holds board meeting on Q1 results.

Italgas holds conference call to update on 2020 estimates and impact of COVID-19 (1300 GMT).

Moncler holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

FRIDAY JUNE 12

ISPI holds online event on “Beyond the emergency: Italy and Europe”; expected attendees include Italian European Affairs Minister Vincenzo Amendola (0900 GMT).

Banca Popolare di Sondrio holds annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 15

ISTAT releases May final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases April data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Economy Ministry representative Stefano Scalera attends conference on PIR, Individual Savings Plans (0900 GMT).

DiaSorin trades ex-dividend of 0.95 euro per ordinary share.

TUESDAY JUNE 16

ISTAT releases year 2019 poverty in Italy (0800 GMT).

Market regulator Consob holds annual meeting with financial markets in streaming with President Paolo Savona (0900 GMT).

Hedge Invest and Algebris Investments hold news conference in streaming to present “HI Algebris Italia Eltif” with Hedge Invest CEO Alessandra Manuli and Algebris Investments founder and CEO Davide Serra (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 17

ISTAT releases April orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before Senate (1300 GMT) ahead of European Council meeting to be held June 18 and 19.

STMicroelectronics holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

THURSDAY JUNE 18

ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Italian Insurance Supervisor IVASS presents annual report, President Daniele Franco gives speech (0830 GMT).

Pirelli holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

Snam holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1000 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 22

Assogestioni expected to release May fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 25.

Online conference on “Energy transition, relaunch or braking? The future of the Italian electrical system” with ARERA President Stefano Besseghini, Falck Renewables CEO Toni Volpe, Terna representative Luca Marchisio (0900 GMT).

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday: INWIT and Interpump Group to replace Salvatore Ferragamo and BPER Banca in Italian blue-chip index after a quarterly reshuffle.

Trade ex dividend: Exor of 0.43 euro per share; Leonardo of 0.14 euro per share; Poste Italiane of 0.309 euro per share as final 2019 dividend (0.154 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); Snam of 0.1426 euro per share as final dividend (0.095 euro as interim 2019 dividend on Jan. 20, 2020); Telecom Italia (TIM) of 0.01 euro per ordinary share and 0.0275 euro per saving share; Terna of 0.1653 euro per share as final 2019 dividend (0.0842 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); Acea of 0.78 euro per share; Iren of 0.0925 euro per share.

TUESDAY JUNE 23

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 26.

Rome, Court hearing for the approval of Astaldi’s composition with creditors (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 24

Milan, “RE Italy”, panel on “Investment prospects in changing cities” with Covivio Italian unit CEO and Beni Stabili Managing Director Alexei Dal Pastro, Risanamento Managing Director Davide Albertini Petroni (1000 GMT).

Rai Way holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

THURSDAY JUNE 25

ISTAT releases May non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 30.

FRIDAY JUNE 26

ISTAT releases Q1 deficit/GDP ratio data (0800 GMT) and June consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Campari Group holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to revoke resolution on transfer of company’s registered office to Amsterdam (0730 GMT).

Annual shareholders’ meetings: FCA (1300 GMT), Mediaset (0800 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 29

Nexi holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

TUESDAY JUNE 30

ISTAT releases

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from July 1, 2020.

Banca Carige holds savings shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

Exor’s Giano Holding ends full mandatory takeover offer on shares in publisher GEDI Gruppo Editoriale.

WEDNESDAY JULY 1

IHS Markit releases June manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases June car sales data (1600 GMT).

June state sector borrowing requirement data.

FIS-Ski International Federation due to decide on postponment of Ski Alpine World Championship 2021 to 2022.

Special Packaging Solutions Investments Srl ends partial voluntary takeover offer on Guala Closures ordinary shares.

THURSDAY JULY 2

ISTAT releases May employment rate data (0800 GMT).

European Banking Authority (EBA) Director Mario Quagliarello attends online debate on “The Impact of COVID-19 on the EU Banking Sector”. (1100 GMT).

Turin, Corriere della Sera-L’Economia-Università Bocconi-AIDAF hold Italy’s “Family Business festival 2020” (to July 4).

FRIDAY JULY 3

IHS Markit releases June service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

MONDAY JULY 6

Hera trades ex-dividend of 0.10 euro per share.

BPER Banca holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0700 GMT).

TUESDAY JULY 7

ISTAT releases May retail sales data (0800 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in May and June (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases June data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 10.

WEDNESDAY JULY 8

OECD releases May composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

THURSDAY JULY 9

Bank of Italy releases June data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 14.

FRIDAY JULY 10

Rating agency Fitch scheduled reviews of sovereign debt rating on Italy.

ISTAT releases May industrial output data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

TUESDAY JULY 14

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Brunello Cucinelli holds board meeting on preliminary H1 results (revenues), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JULY 15

ISTAT releases June final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases May data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

THURSDAY JULY 16

ISTAT releases May foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

FRIDAY JULY 17

ISTAT releases May orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases ‘Economic bullettin’.

MONDAY JULY 20

Enel trades ex-dividend of 0.168 euro per share as final dividend (2019 interim dividend of 0.16 euro per share on Jan. 20, 2020).

THURSDAY JULY 23

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 28.

FRIDAY JULY 24

ISTAT releases July consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT) and June non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 29.

MONDAY JULY 27

Assogestioni expected to release June fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 30.

Rai Way trades ex-dividend of 0.2329 euro per share.

Board meetings on H1 results: Italgas followed by conference call, Moncler followed by conference call.

TUESDAY JULY 28

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Board meetings on H1 results: Campari Group followed by conference call, Saipem (press release on July 29), Salvatore Ferragamo followed by conference call.

WEDNESDAY JULY 29

ISTAT releases Q2 wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Saipem releases H1 results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on H1 results: Amplifon followed by conference call, Assicurazioni Generali (press release on July 30), Banca Generali followed by conference call (1200 GMT), Banca Mediolanum (0800 GMT), Enel followed by conference call, Eni (press release on July 30), Hera, Snam (press release on July 30), Terna followed by conference call, Acea, Brembo (0730 GMT) followed by conference call (1200 GMT), Edison, Maire Tecnimont followed by conference call, Webuild.

THURSDAY JULY 30

ISTAT releases June employment rate data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Assicurazioni Generali releases H1 results.

Eni releases H1 results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call.

Snam releases H1 results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Board meetings on H1 results: A2A, Anima, Autogrill followed by conference call, Azimut, Cerved Group followed by conference call, CNH Industrial followed by conference call, DiaSorin, Leonardo, Nexi, Prysmian followed by conference call, Poste Italiane, Recordati, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore followed by conference call, Fincantieri , Geox followed by conference call, INWIT, Piaggio , Rai Way, Saras followed by conference call(morning).

FRIDAY JULY 31

ISTAT releases Q2 GDP flash data (0800 GMT); July flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); June retail sales data (1000 GMT).

Edison ends period of savings shares voluntary conversion into ordinary shares.

Poste Italiane holds conference call on H1 results.

Board meetings on H1 results: FCA followed by conference call, FinecoBank, RCS MediaGroup, Safilo.