DIARY - Italy to July 31

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

TUESDAY JUNE 16

ISTAT releases year 2019 poverty in Italy (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco attends webinar organised by Luiss University on “Monetary policy during the health crisis” (1400 GMT).

European Parliament holds webinar on “What is the Next Generation EU Recovery Plan and how does the MFF work?” with EU Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira (1230 GMT).

European Parliament holds digital conference “Access to credit and financial instruments in 2021-2027 EU budget” with banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini (0800 GMT).

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) holds online presentation of 2020-2022 industrial plan with CEO Fabrizio Palermo, CDP Venture Capital President Francesco Bria, CDP Venture Capital CEO Enrico Resmini (0840 GMT).

Rome, Environment Minister Sergio Costa speaks before Chamber of Deputies Environment Committee on recent EU regulatory initiatives on climate change (1000 GMT).

National Railway Safety Agency (ANSF) holds online news conference to present annual report on railway safety with Director Marco D’Onofrio; Transport Minister Paola De Micheli expected to attend (1000 GMT).

Market regulator Consob holds annual meeting with financial markets in streaming with President Paolo Savona (0900 GMT).

Banca Mediolanum holds online news conference to present “Flowe” with CEO Massimo Doris (0930 GMT).

Sky presents in live streaming new ultra broadband service with Italian unit CEO Maximo Ibarra (0930 GMT).

“Fashion and Consumption: change of costumes and new distribution” YOOX Net-A-Porter Group Chairman and CEO Federico Marchetti, Kering Chief Sustainability Officer & International Institutional Affairs Marie-Claire Daveu, OVS CEO Stefano Beraldo, Aeffe Group Artistic Director Alberta Ferretti (0800 GMT).

Hedge Invest and Algebris Investments hold news conference in streaming to present “HI Algebris Italia Eltif” with Hedge Invest CEO Alessandra Manuli and Algebris Investments founder and CEO Davide Serra (0900 GMT).

Online news conference to present “Ericsson Mobility Report” (1400 GMT).

GVS, world’s leading provider of filtration solutions for applications in healthcare and life sciences, energy and mobility, health and safety sectors, IPO ends (started on June 11).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 17

ISTAT releases April orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Brussels, deadline set by EU Antitrust authority for preliminary review of FCA/PSA merger deal.

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before Senate (1300 GMT) ahead of European Council meeting to be held June 18 and 19.

Bank of Italy Director General Daniele Franco attends via videoconference presentation of “Regional Notes for Trento and Bolzano provinces” (1430 GMT).

Italian Banking Association (ABI) holds executive committee meeting (0800 GMT).

STMicroelectronics holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

THURSDAY JUNE 18

ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Italian Insurance Supervisor IVASS presents annual report, President Daniele Franco gives speech (0830 GMT).

“MF AIM DAY ITALIA” web-conference “Less debt, more capital for small- and medium-sized companies. The role of AIM for the reconstruction of the Italian economy”, expected attendees include Ambromobiliare Chairman Alberto Gustavo Franceschini, Somec Chairman Oscar Marchetto, Neosperience CEO Dario Melpignano, Salcef CEO Valeriano Salciccia (0800 GMT).​

Oxford Economics holds webinar on “Pandemic, the future is now. What prospects for the Italian and global economy” (0830 GMT).

Representatives of Intesa Sanpaolo and UBI Banca due to speak before antitrust authority on merger (0800 GMT).

Pirelli holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

Snam holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1000 GMT).

FRIDAY JUNE 19

Bank of Italy Director General Daniele Franco attends via videoconference presentation of “Regional Notes for Piedmont region” (0800 GMT).

GVS, world’s leading provider of filtration solutions for applications in healthcare and life sciences, energy and mobility, health and safety sectors, expected to debut on Milan Stock Exchange’s main sector (MTA).

MONDAY JUNE 22

Assogestioni expected to release May fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 25.

Online conference on “Energy transition, relaunch or braking? The future of the Italian electrical system” with ARERA President Stefano Besseghini, Falck Renewables CEO Toni Volpe, Terna representative Luca Marchisio (0900 GMT).

algoWatt holds webconference on “Circular Economy and Reclamation: an opportunity for growth in the context of the ‘Green New Deal’” with Chairman and CEO Stefano Neri, Environment Minister Undersecretary Roberto Morassut (0900 GMT).

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday: INWIT and Interpump Group to replace Salvatore Ferragamo and BPER Banca in Italian blue-chip index after a quarterly reshuffle.

Trade ex dividend: Exor of 0.43 euro per share; Leonardo of 0.14 euro per share; Poste Italiane of 0.309 euro per share as final 2019 dividend (0.154 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); Snam of 0.1426 euro per share as final dividend (0.095 euro as interim 2019 dividend on Jan. 20, 2020); Telecom Italia (TIM) of 0.01 euro per ordinary share and 0.0275 euro per saving share; Terna of 0.1653 euro per share as final 2019 dividend (0.0842 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); Acea of 0.78 euro per share; Iren of 0.0925 euro per share.

TUESDAY JUNE 23

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 26.

Rome, Court hearing for the approval of Astaldi’s composition with creditors (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 24

Milan, “RE Italy”, panel on “Investment prospects in changing cities” with Covivio Italian unit CEO and Beni Stabili Managing Director Alexei Dal Pastro, Risanamento Managing Director Davide Albertini Petroni (1000 GMT).

Rai Way holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

THURSDAY JUNE 25

ISTAT releases May non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 30.

FRIDAY JUNE 26

ISTAT releases Q1 deficit/GDP ratio data (0800 GMT) and June consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Campari Group holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to revoke resolution on transfer of company’s registered office to Amsterdam (0730 GMT).

Annual shareholders’ meetings: FCA (1300 GMT), Mediaset (0800 GMT).

SATURDAY JUNE 27

Cattolica Assicurazioni holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0700 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 29

Nexi holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

TUESDAY JUNE 30

ISTAT releases

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from July 1, 2020.

Banca Carige holds savings shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

Exor’s Giano Holding ends full mandatory takeover offer on shares in publisher GEDI Gruppo Editoriale.

WEDNESDAY JULY 1

IHS Markit releases June manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases June car sales data (1600 GMT).

June state sector borrowing requirement data.

FIS-Ski International Federation due to decide on postponment of Ski Alpine World Championship 2021 to 2022.

Special Packaging Solutions Investments Srl ends partial voluntary takeover offer on Guala Closures ordinary shares.

THURSDAY JULY 2

ISTAT releases May employment rate data (0800 GMT).

European Banking Authority (EBA) Director Mario Quagliarello attends online debate on “The Impact of COVID-19 on the EU Banking Sector”. (1100 GMT).

Turin, Corriere della Sera-L’Economia-Università Bocconi-AIDAF hold Italy’s “Family Business festival 2020” (to July 4).

FRIDAY JULY 3

IHS Markit releases June service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

MONDAY JULY 6

Treasury starts offer of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond; ends on July 10, subject to early closure.

Hera trades ex-dividend of 0.10 euro per share.

BPER Banca holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0700 GMT).

TUESDAY JULY 7

ISTAT releases May retail sales data (0800 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in May and June (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases June data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury continues offer of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond; ends on July 10, subject to early closure.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 10.

WEDNESDAY JULY 8

Treasury continues offer of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond; ends on July 10, subject to early closure.

THURSDAY JULY 9

OECD releases June composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases June data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury continues offer of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond; ends on July 10, subject to early closure.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 14.

FRIDAY JULY 10

Rating agency Fitch scheduled reviews of sovereign debt rating on Italy.

ISTAT releases May industrial output data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury continues offer of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond; ends on July 10, subject to early closure.

TUESDAY JULY 14

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Brunello Cucinelli holds board meeting on preliminary H1 results (revenues), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JULY 15

ISTAT releases June final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases May data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

THURSDAY JULY 16

ISTAT releases May foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

FRIDAY JULY 17

ISTAT releases May orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases ‘Economic bullettin’.

MONDAY JULY 20

Enel trades ex-dividend of 0.168 euro per share as final dividend (2019 interim dividend of 0.16 euro per share on Jan. 20, 2020).

THURSDAY JULY 23

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 28.

FRIDAY JULY 24

ISTAT releases July consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT) and June non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 29.

MONDAY JULY 27

Assogestioni expected to release June fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 30.

Rai Way trades ex-dividend of 0.2329 euro per share.

Board meetings on H1 results: Italgas followed by conference call, Moncler followed by conference call.

TUESDAY JULY 28

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Board meetings on H1 results: Campari Group followed by conference call, Saipem (press release on July 29), Salvatore Ferragamo followed by conference call.

WEDNESDAY JULY 29

ISTAT releases Q2 wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Saipem releases H1 results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on H1 results: Amplifon followed by conference call, Assicurazioni Generali (press release on July 30), Banca Generali followed by conference call (1200 GMT), Banca Mediolanum (0800 GMT), Enel followed by conference call, Eni (press release on July 30), Hera, Snam (press release on July 30), Terna followed by conference call, Acea, Brembo (0730 GMT) followed by conference call (1200 GMT), Edison, Maire Tecnimont followed by conference call, Webuild.

THURSDAY JULY 30

ISTAT releases June employment rate data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Assicurazioni Generali releases H1 results.

Eni releases H1 results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call.

Snam releases H1 results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Board meetings on H1 results: A2A, Anima, Autogrill followed by conference call, Azimut, Cerved Group followed by conference call, CNH Industrial followed by conference call, DiaSorin, Leonardo, Nexi, Prysmian followed by conference call, Poste Italiane, Recordati, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore followed by conference call, Fincantieri , Geox followed by conference call, INWIT, Piaggio , Rai Way, Saras followed by conference call(morning).

FRIDAY JULY 31

ISTAT releases Q2 GDP flash data (0800 GMT); July flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); June retail sales data (1000 GMT).

Edison ends period of savings shares voluntary conversion into ordinary shares.

Poste Italiane holds conference call on H1 results.

Board meetings on H1 results: FCA followed by conference call, FinecoBank, RCS MediaGroup, Safilo.