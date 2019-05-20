DIARY - Italy to June 30

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

TUESDAY MAY 21

Assogestioni releases April fund flows data.

Rome, opening conference at ‘Festival of Sustainable Development’ on “For a Europe World Champion of Sustainable Development” (0730 GMT); expected attendees include Unipol Chairman Pierluigi Stefanini, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, market regulator Consob Commissioner Anna Genovese, UnipolSai Director General Matteo Laterza.

Florence, “Power Summit 2019” ends (0700 GMT); expected attendees include IBM Executive Vice President John E.Kelly III.

Rome, “Acea Innovation Day” with Acea CEO Stefano Donnarumma, Terna CEO Luigi Ferraris, Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo, A2A CEO Luca Camerano, Open Fiber IPO-EOF.MI CEO Elisabetta Ripa (1230 GMT).

Rome, Luiss holds “Global Sustainability Forum 2019” with Enel Chairwoman Patrizia Grieco (0900 GMT).

Rome, market regulator Consob holds conference on “The Controlling Body in Listed Companies” with Consob Commissioner Carmine di Noia (0700 GMT).

Milan, Industrial Stars of Italy 3 presents ‘Business Combination’ with Salcef Group (0815 GMT).

Bialetti Industrie holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

M&C holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

Telecom Italia (TIM) holds conference call on Q1 results (1200 GMT).

WEDNESDAY MAY 22

Rome, Council of communication Authority AGCOM expected to decide on the proposal to unbundle Telecom Italia network presented by former CEO Amos Genish.

Rome, employers’ association Confindustria holds annual public assembly (0830 GMT); expected attendees include Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco and Director General Fabio Panetta, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Milan, “Italian Debt Forum 2019”.

Costamp Group holds board meeting on FY results.

Annual general meetings: Indel B, Iren (0900 GMT).

THURSDAY MAY 23

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 28.

Rome, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds annual general meeting.

Milan, ‘Finance & Banking Summit’ on “Banking and Financial Services in the Fintech Era” with European Commission official Mario Nava, Interbank Fund for Deposit Protection President Salvatore Maccarone, OpenjobMetis CEO Rosario Rasizza (0720 GMT).

Autogrill holds annual general meeting and board meeting on Q1 results (revenues).

TitanMet holds board meeting on FY results.

Annual general meetings: Bastogi (0830 GMT), Conafi (0900 GMT), STMicroelectronics.

FRIDAY MAY 24

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 29.

Florence, Atlantia Chairman Fabio Cerchiai attends plenary session at “AFIR-ERM “Colloquium Programme” (0645 GMT).

Garofalo Health Care holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

Imvest holds board meeting on FY results.

Saes Getters ends partial and voluntary takeover bid on its own shares.

Telecom Italia (TIM) holds saving shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

SUNDAY MAY 26

Italy votes for Europe’s representatives.

MONDAY MAY 27

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 30.

Milan, ‘Giovanni Agnelli Associate Professorship In Economics’ at Bocconi University opens academic year with conference on “Competition and Monopoly from Microeconomics to Market Design”, FCA Chairman John Elkann delivers opening address (1230 GMT).

Milan, conference on “Global CEO Survey, Focus on Italy” with Elite CEO Luca Peyrano (1230 GMT).

Milan, “AIM Italia Conference 2019” (0630 GMT).

Annual general meetings: Ambienthesis (1300 GMT), Class Editori .

Trade ex-dividend: ASTM of 0.302 euro per share as final 2018 dividend (0.23 euro as interim dividend on Nov. 26, 2018); Cairo Communication of 0.14 euro per share; Datalogic of 0.50 euro per share; doBank of 0.46 euro per share; El.En. of 0.40 euro per share; Indel B of 0.69 euro per share; Irce of 0.05 euro per share; Marr of 0.78 euro per share, Sabaf of 0.55 euro per share; Techedge of 0.058 euro per ordinary share; Triboo of 0.0696 euro per share.

TUESDAY MAY 28

ISTAT releases April non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Genoa, demolition of ‘Morandi’ bridge with explosives ends.

KI Group holds board meeting on Q1 results.

Poste Italiane holds annual general meeting (1200 GMT).

WEDNESDAY MAY 29

ISTAT releases May consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Milan, DAZN holds news conference on first sports season (0900 GMT).

CDR Advance Capital holds bondholders’ meetings (1300, 1330, 1400, 1430 GMT).

Exor holds annual general meeting.

Board meetings on FY results: Caleido Group, Ecosuntek, Netweek.

THURSDAY MAY 30

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Trento, annual edition of the ‘Economics Festival’ starts, ends on June 2. Expected attendees include former International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Olivier Blanchard, Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, Bank of Portogal Deputy Governor Elisa Ferreira.

Castel San Pietro Terme, EY Energy Forum 2019 “Power to our planet” starts(0830 GMT); ends on May 31. Plenary session with Bio-On CEO Marco Astorri, Hera CFO Luca Moroni, Maire Tecnimont CFO Alessandro Bernini, Terna CFO Agostino Scornajenchi, ERG Executive Chairman Alessandro Garrone, Hera CEO Stefano Venier.

Olidata holds board meeting on FY results.

Servizi Italia holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

FRIDAY MAY 31

ISTAT releases Q1 GDP data (0800 GMT) and flash May CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Rome, Bank of Italy presents annual report (0830 GMT).

Trento, annual edition of the ‘Economics Festival’ continues, ends on June 2. Expected attendees include European Commission official Nikolaos Stilianakis, Catalonia’s Parliamentary official Elsa Artadi, Italian trade union CISL Secretery General Annamaria Furlan, International Monetary Fund official Antonio Spilimbergo.

Castel San Pietro Terme, EY Energy Forum 2019 “Power to our planet” ends(0630 GMT); plenary session with ARERA President Stefano Besseghini, E.On CEO Peter Ilyes, Iren CEO Massimiliano Bianco.

Clabo holds board meeting on Q1 results.

OVS holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

Annual general meetings: Portale Sardegna (0830 GMT), SEIF-Societa Editoriale Il Fatto (0900 GMT).

SATURDAY JUNE 1

Trento, annual edition of the ‘Economics Festival’ continues, ends on June 2. Expected attendees include International Monetary Fund official Antonio Spilimbergo, Italian Economy undersecretaries Laura Castelli and Massimo Garavaglia, former Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Emilia Romagna Region Governor Stefano Bonaccini, Italian State General Accountant Daniele franco, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, British British House of Commons President John Bercow.

SUNDAY JUNE 2

Trento, annual edition of the ‘Economics Festival’ ends. Expected attendees include Italian Relations with Parliament Minister Riccardo Fraccaro, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Italian trade union CGIL Secretary General Maurizio Landini, 2001 Economy Nobel prize winner Michael Spence.

MONDAY JUNE 3

IHS Markit releases May manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases May car sales data (1600 GMT).

May state sector borrowing requirement data.

Milan, conference on “The Financial Crisis and Economists” with ECB Supervisory Board President Andrea Enria (1530 GMT).

Net Insurance holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: BioDue of 0.10 euro per share; Emak of 0.045 euro per share; First Capital of total of 0.704 euro per share of which: 0.250 euro per ordinary share and assignment of ordinary shares in the ratio of 1 share for every 26 owned equivalent to 0.454 euro per share; FNM of 0.0225 euro per ordinary share; Tinexta of 0.228 euro per share.

TUESDAY JUNE 4

ISTAT releases April emplyoment rate data (0800 GMT).

Autogrill holds ‘Capital Markets Day’ (0745 GMT)followed by news conference with CEO Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 5

IHS Markit releases May service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in May (0800 GMT).

Milan, annual luxury summit “Key Challenges in the Luxury Sector: Multichannel and Sustainability” with Prada Chairman Carlo Mazzi (0730 GMT).

FTSE share indexes releases quarterly revision effective as of June 24.

Prysmian holds annual general meeting (1230 GMT).

THURSDAY JUNE 6

Turin, EFPA-European Financial Planning Association Italian unit starts 2019 meeting (to June 7).

FRIDAY JUNE 7

ISTAT releases April retail sales data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases May data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 12.

MONDAY JUNE 10

ISTAT releases April industrial output (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 13.

Milan, ISPI holds meeting on U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi (1600 GMT).

DiaSorin holds board meeting to approve 2019-2022 industrial plan.

Piquadro holds board meeting on FY results.

Servizi Italia trades ex-dividend of 0.16 euro per share.

Annual general meetings: AMM, EEMS (0800 GMT).

TUESDAY JUNE 11

ISTAT releases January-March Italian regional export data (0800).

OECD releases April composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases April data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Agatos holds board meeting on FY results.

DiaSorin holds ‘Investor Day’ (1230 GMT).

Italgas holds board meeting on 2019-2025 strategic plan (press release on June 12).

La Doria holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 12

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Italgas releases 2019-2025 strategic plan (before bourse opening); followed by conference call (afternoon).

THURSDAY JUNE 13

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Milan, “Energy Festiva” starts (0800 GMT); ends on June 15. Expected attendees include Industry Ministry Undersecretary Davide Crippa, Terna CEO Luigi Ferraris, Acea Chairwoman Michaela Castelli, Iren CEO Massimiliano Bianco, GSE Chairman Francesco Vetro, ARERA President Stefano Besseghini, A2A CEO Valerio Camerano, Sorgenia CEO Gianfilippo Mancini, Rome Major Virgina Raggi, Milan Major Giuseppe Sala.

Tamburi Investment Partners holds bond holders meeting (1500 GMT.)

Annual general meetings: Antares Vision (0930 GMT), Cose Belle d’Italia.

FRIDAY JUNE 14

ISTAT releases April industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT) and May CPI and HICP final data (0900 GMT).

Milan, market regulator Consob holds annual meeting with financial market, President Paolo Savona attends (0900 GMT).

Milan, “2020 Spring/Summer Milano Moda Uomo” shows start; end on June 17.

Fintel Energia Group holds annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 17

Bank of Italy releases April data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Milan, “2020 Spring/Summer Milano Moda Uomo” shows end.

STMicroelectronics trades ex-dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollar as quarterly dividend.

TUESDAY JUNE 18

Pierrel holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

Annual general meetings: Alfio Bardolla Training Group, Unieuro (1230 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 19

ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Neurosoft holds annual general meeting.

OVS holds board meeting on Q1 results. f

THURSDAY JUNE 20

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 25.

FRIDAY JUNE 21

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 26.

Costamp Group holds annual general meeting.

MONDAY JUNE 24

Assogestioni expected to release May fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 27.

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday.

CHL holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1300 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: Acea of 0.71 euro per share; Acsm-Agam of 0.07 euro per share; Ambienthesis of 0.0080 euro per share; Autogrill of 0.20 euro per share; Carel Industries of 0.10 euro per share; Digitouch of 0.02 euro per share; Exor of 0.43 euro per share; Hera of 0.10 euro per share; Iren of 0.084 euro per share; Masi Agricola of 0.10 euro per share; Poste Italiane of 0.44 euro per share; Prysmian of 0.43 euro per share; Snam of 0.1358 euro per share as final dividend (0.0905 euro per share as interim dividend on Jan. 21, 2019); TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) of 0.0275 euro per saving share; Terna of 0.1545 euro per share as final dividend (0.0787 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 19, 2018), Unieuro of 1.07 euros per share.

TUESDAY JUNE 25

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

PLC holds annual general meeting.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 26

ISTAT releases deficit/GDP ratio Q1 data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Annual general meetings: Borgosesia (1200 GMT), CDR Advance Capital (1300 GMT), Enertronica, Zucchi Group (1230 GMT).

THURSDAY JUNE 27

ISTAT releases June consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT) and May non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Annual general meetings: Biancamano, Borgosesia (1200 GMT).

I Grandi Viaggi holds board meeting on H1 results.

Tiscali holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

FRIDAY JUNE 28

ISTAT releases flash June CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from July 1, 2019.

Milan, ISPI holds meeting on European Union official Stefano Manservisi on “The Internaional Co-operayion” (1600 GMT).

Annual general meetings: Agatos, Ecosuntek.

SATURDAY JUNE 29

Annual general meetings: Banca Popolare di Bari, Casta Diva Group (0900 GMT), TitanMet (0800 GMT).