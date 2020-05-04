DIARY - Italy to June 30

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

TUESDAY MAY 5

Foreign Press Association holds Facebook streaming with Lombardy’s top health official Giulio Gallera (0930 GMT).

Video conference to present AQR, a multi-channel digital, phone and retail sales group (0900 GMT).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies continues discussion on “COVID-19” law decree (1400 GMT).

Rome, the government’s special commissioner for the coronavirus emergency Domenico Arcuri speaks on ‘app Immuni’ before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee (1715 GMT).

Annual general meetings: ENAV, Nexi (0800 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Campari followed by conference call (1100 GMT), FCA followed by conference call (1200 GMT), Intesa Sanpaolo followed by conference call (1300 GMT), UniCredit (press release on May 6).

WEDNESDAY MAY 6

IHS Markit releases April service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

Rome, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli speaks before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee (1100 GMT and 1300 GMT).

Rome, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini speaks on anti-COVID-19 initiatives before the Senate (1400 GMT).

Rome, Minister for the South Giuseppe Provenzano expected to speak before Chamber of Deputies.

UniCredit releases Q1 results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on Q1 results: BPER Banca followed by conference call (1600 GMT), CNH Industrial followed by conference call (1330 GMT), Enel followed by conference call, Snam (press release on May 7), Credito Valtellinese (press release on May 7), Safilo .

THURSDAY MAY 7

ISTAT releases March retail sales data (0800 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in April (0900 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 12.

Rome, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) expected to hold a news conference to launch ‘CDP Venture Capital’ (0900 GMT).

Rome, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini expected to speak before Chamber of Deputies.

Altagamma Monitor Update holds webinar to present situation and prospects of the world luxury market in light of COVID-19 (0900 GMT).

Credito Valtellinese releases Q1 results (0500 GMT), followed by conference call (0600 GMT).

Mediobanca holds board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

Snam releases Q1 results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Banca Mediolanum (0800 GMT), Banco BPM, Leonardo followed by conference call (1630 GMT), Recordati, Anima, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Brunello Cucinelli (revenues - preliminary Q1 results on April 9) followed by conference call, Geox followed by conference call (1540 GMT), Maire Tecnimont followed by conference call.

FRIDAY MAY 8

DBRS and Moody’s rating agencies scheduled reviews of sovereign debt rating on Italy.

Bank of Italy releases April data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 13.

Buzzi Unicem holds saving shareholders’ meeting (1430 GMT).

Annual general meetings: Salvatore Ferragamo (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Buzzi Unicem (0730 GMT) followed by conference call (1200 GMT), UBI Banca followed by conference call (1300 GMT), Piaggio followed by conference call.

MONDAY MAY 11

ISTAT releases March industrial output (0800 GMT).

‘Milano Capitali’ conference starts (0800 GMT), ends on May 14. Opening conference with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini, market regulator Consob President Paolo Savona, Wiener Borse CEO Christoph Boschan, MTS President Maria Cannata, Euronext CFO Giorgio Modica, London Stock Exchange Group CEO David Schwimmer, European Markets Nasdaq President Bjorn Sibbern, Italian Stock Exchange President Andrea Sironi.

Buzzi Unicem holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: FinecoBank, INWIT, RCS MediaGroup.

TUESDAY MAY 12

OECD releases March composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, state borrowing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds annual general meeting.

‘Milano Capitali’ conference continues (0800 GMT), ends on May 14; expected attendees include Hines CEO Mario Abbadessa, Covivio Italian unit CEO Alexei Dal Pastro, real estate association Assoimmobiliare President Silvia Rovere, Dea Capital Real Estate unit CEO Emanuele Caniggia, Assicurazioni Generali Real Estate unit CEO Aldo Mazzocco, Coima RES CEO Manfredi Catella, state property agency Agenzia del Demanio Director Antonio Agostini.

Italgas holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: A2A, Nexi, Poste Italiane , Prysmian followed by conference call, Salvatore Ferragamo followed by conference call, Banca Ifis, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Cerved Group followed by conference call, doValue followed by conference call, Iren, Salini Impregilo .

WEDNESDAY MAY 13

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Accenture holds live streaming ‘Banking Conference 2020’ on “Building resilience for today and for tomorrow” with Credito Emiliano Director General Nazzareno Gregori, Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini, Deutsche Bank Italian unit Chief Country Officer Flavio Valeri, UniCredit Co-Chief Operating Officer Ranieri De Marchis (0730 GMT).

‘Milano Capitali’ conference continues (0800 GMT), ends on May 14.

Banca Ifis holds conference call on Q1 results (0700 GMT).

Eni holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

Poste Italiane holds conference call on Q1 results.

Annual shareholders’ meetings: A2A (0900 GMT), Leonardo (0830 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Azimut, DiaSorin, Hera , Pirelli, Terna followed by conference call, Telecom Italia (TIM) followed by conference call, Acea, Technogym , Tod’s (sales).

THURSDAY MAY 14

ISTAT releases March foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

DBRS Morningstar holds webinar on “Coronavirus Update - European Credits’ Rating Actions and Outlook” (1400 GMT).

‘Milano Capitali’ conference ends (0800 GMT); expected attendees include AIFI President Innocenzo Cipolletta, Investindustrial representative Andrea Bonomi, Tamburi Investment Partners Chairman and CEO Giovanni Tamburi, FSI CEO Maurizio Tamagnini, Fondo Italiano d’Investimento SGR President and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) Chief Economist Andrea Montanino, Mediobanca CEO Angelo Vigano.

Enel holds annual general meeting (1200 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Banca Generali followed by conference call (1200 GMT), Edison, Fincantieri, Unipol, UnipolSai, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore followed by conference call, Enav, Massimo Zanetti followed by conference call, Rai Way followed by conference call, Saras (morning) followed by conference call.

FRIDAY MAY 15

ISTAT releases March orders and sales data (0800 GMT) and April final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Treasury announces minimum guaranteed annual real coupon for new five-year BTP Italia bond.

Cattolica Assicurazioni holds board meeting on Q1 results.

Poste Italiane holds annual general meeting (1200 GMT).

MONDAY MAY 18

Treasury starts offer of new five-year BTP Italia bond reserved to small investors, ends on May 20.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena holds annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

Terna holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

Trevi Finanziaria ends capital increase.

Trade ex-dividend: A2A of 0.0775 euro per share; Anima of 0.205 euro per ordinary share; Assicurazioni Generali of 0.50 euro per share as first tranche 2019 dividend; Azimut of 1.00 euros per share; Buzzi Unicem 0.15 euro per ordinary share and 0.174 euro per saving shares; Eni of 0.43 euro as 2019 final dividend (0.43 euro as interim dividend on Sept. 23, 2019); Italgas of 0.256 euro per share; Prysmian of 0.25 euro per ordinary share; Recordati of 0.52 euro per share as final dividend (0.48 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); Saipem of 0,01 euro per ordinary and saving share; Salini Impregilo of 0.30 euro per ordinary share and of 0.26 euro per savings share; UnipolSai of 0.16 euro per share; INWIT of 0.132 euro per ordinary share; Massimo Zanetti of 0.19 euro per ordinary share.

TUESDAY MAY 19

Treasury continues offer of new five-year BTP Italia bond reserved to small investors, ends on May 20.

WEDNESDAY MAY 20

Treasury ends offer of new five-year BTP Italia bond reserved to small investors.

Deadline to present financial plans of motorway operators.

Annual general meetings: Exor, Leonardo (0830 GMT on 2nd call).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Cerved (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Assicurazioni Generali (press release on May 21).

THURSDAY MAY 21

Treasury announces final annual real coupon of new five-year BTP Italia bond and holds offer reserved to institutional investors.

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 26.

Rome, state borrowing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds annual general meeting on 2nd call.

Autogrill holds board meeting on Q1 results.

Assicurazioni Generali releases Q1 results.

Annual general meetings: Autogrill, ENAV (1300 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Brunello Cucinelli (0800 GMT).

FRIDAY MAY 22

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 27.

Saras holds annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

MONDAY MAY 25

ENAV trade ex-dividend of 0.2094 euro per share.

TUESDAY MAY 26

Assogestioni expected to release April fund flows data.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 29.

doValue holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

WEDNESDAY MAY 27

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Edison holds saving shareholders’ meeting (1230 GMT); on May 28 on second call and May 29 on third call.

THURSDAY MAY 28

ISTAT releases May consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT); April non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT); April and Q1 producer prices (1000 GMT).

FRIDAY MAY 29

ISTAT releases Q1 GDP data (0800 GMT); May flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Banca Carige holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

Annual general meetings: Acea MI> (0800 GMT), Atlantia (0800 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 1

IHS Markit releases May manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases May car sales data (1600 GMT).

May state sector borrowing requirement data.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY JUNE 2

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Tenaris holds annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 3

IHS Markit releases May service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases April employment rate data (0800 GMT).

FTSE share indexes releases quarterly revision effective as of June 22.

Tod’s holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

FRIDAY JUNE 5

ISTAT releases April retail sales data (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 10.

MONDAY JUNE 8

Bank of Italy releases May data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 11.

TUESDAY JUNE 9

OECD releases April composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Fincantieri holds annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 10

Bank of Italy releases April data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

DiaSorin holds annual general meeting (1300 GMT - on June 11 on 2nd call).

Italgas holds board meeting on 2020-2026 strategic plan (press release on June 11).

THURSDAY JUNE 11

ISTAT releases April industrial output (0800 GMT) and January-March Italian regional export data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Atlantia holds board meeting on FY results.

DiaSorin holds annual general meeting (1300 GMT - on 2nd call).

Italgas releases 2020-2026 strategic plan, followed by presentation.

Moncler holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 15

ISTAT releases May final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases April data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

TUESDAY JUNE 16

ISTAT releases year 2019 poverty in Italy (0800 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 17

ISTAT releases April orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

STMicroelectronics holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

THURSDAY JUNE 18

ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Pirelli holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

Snam holds annual general meeting.

MONDAY JUNE 22

Assogestioni expected to release May fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 25.

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday.

Trade ex dividend: Exor of 0.43 euro per share; Leonardo of 0.14 euro per share; Poste Italiane of 0.309 euro per share as final 2019 dividend (0.154 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); Snam of 0.1426 euro per share as final dividend (0.095 euro as interim 2019 dividend on Jan. 20, 2020); Telecom Italia (TIM) of 0.01 euro per ordinary share and 0.0275 euro per saving share; Terna of 0.1653 euro per share as final 2019 dividend (0.0842 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); Acea of 0.78 euro per share; Iren of 0.0925 euro per share.

TUESDAY JUNE 23

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 26.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 24

Rai Way holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

THURSDAY JUNE 25

ISTAT releases May non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 30.

FRIDAY JUNE 26

ISTAT releases Q1 deficit/GDP ratio data (0800 GMT) and June consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

TUESDAY JUNE 30

ISTAT releases March flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from July 1, 2020.