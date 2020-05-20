DIARY - Italy to June 30

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

THURSDAY MAY 21

Treasury announces final annual real coupon of new five-year BTP Italia bond and holds offer reserved to institutional investors.

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 26.

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before Chamber of Deputies (0730 GMT) and Senate (1000 GMT) on measures for a new phase of coronavirus emergency.

Rome, state borrowing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds annual general meeting on 2nd call.

Online conference on “Real economy, territories and businesses: how to resist the crisis and start again” with ECB board member Fabio Panetta, Italian banking association ABI Deputy Director General Gianfranco Torriero, Banco BPM Giuseppe Castagna, state auditor ‘Corte dei Conti’ representative Gabriele Fava (0730 GMT).

Bocconi University live webinar on “COVID and digital: what we have learned so far” with Vodafone Italian unit CEO Aldo Bisio (1630 GMT).

Assicurazioni Generali releases Q1 results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call (1000 GMT).

Annual general meetings: Autogrill (0830 GMT), ENAV (1300 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Brunello Cucinelli (0800 GMT).

FRIDAY MAY 22

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 27.

Bocconi University holds online ‘Executive Master in Finance CEO Forum’ on “Banking and Sustainable Finance” with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CEO Marco Morelli, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro CEO Andrea Munari (0830 GMT).

Saras holds annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

SATURDAY MAY 23

PwC Italy holds webinar “Italy 2021, it’s already tomorrow” with Industry Ministry Undersecretary Gian Paolo Manzella, European Parliament ECON Committee President Irene Tinagli, F2I and Mediocredito Centrale President Massimiliano Cesare, employers’ association Confindustria Vice President Vito Grazzi, Association of Motorway and Tunnel Concessionaire companies AISCAT President Fabrizio Palenzona (0800 GMT).

MONDAY MAY 25

ENAV trade ex-dividend of 0.2094 euro per share.

TUESDAY MAY 26

Assogestioni expected to release April fund flows data.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 29.

doValue holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

WEDNESDAY MAY 27

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

IR Top and Doorway hold presentation of strategic partnership for the launch of the first equity investing platform dedicated to real economy investors from startups to PMIs and IPO listing on AIM segment (0900 GMT).

Edison holds saving shareholders’ meeting (1230 GMT); on May 28 on second call and May 29 on third call.

THURSDAY MAY 28

ISTAT releases May consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT); April non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT); April and Q1 producer prices (1000 GMT).

Online event “SACE for Italy: a guarantee for the restart” with SACE President Rodolfo Errore, Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini, ABI Deputy Director General Gianfranco Torriero, SACE Chief Economist Alessandro Terzulli (0900 GMT).

FRIDAY MAY 29

ISTAT releases Q1 GDP data (0800 GMT); May flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco gives final considerations on the occasion of the presentation of the 2019 annual report via TV and streaming (0830 GMT).

Banca Carige holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

Annual general meetings: Acea MI> (0800 GMT), Atlantia (0800 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 1

IHS Markit releases May manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases May car sales data (1600 GMT).

May state sector borrowing requirement data.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY JUNE 2

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Tenaris holds annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 3

IHS Markit releases May service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases April employment rate data (0800 GMT).

FTSE share indexes releases quarterly revision effective as of June 22.

Tod’s holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

FRIDAY JUNE 5

ISTAT releases April retail sales data (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 10.

MONDAY JUNE 8

Bank of Italy releases May data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 11.

TUESDAY JUNE 9

OECD releases April composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Fincantieri holds annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 10

Bank of Italy releases April data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

DiaSorin holds annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

Italgas holds board meeting on 2020-2026 strategic plan (press release on June 11).

THURSDAY JUNE 11

ISTAT releases April industrial output (0800 GMT) and January-March Italian regional export data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Atlantia holds board meeting on FY results.

Italgas releases 2020-2026 strategic plan, followed by presentation.

Moncler holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

FRIDAY JUNE 12

Banca Popolare di Sondrio holds annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 15

ISTAT releases May final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases April data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

DiaSorin trade ex-dividend of 0.95 euro per ordinary share.

TUESDAY JUNE 16

ISTAT releases year 2019 poverty in Italy (0800 GMT).

Market regulator Consob holds annual meeting with financial markets in streaming with President Paolo Savona (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 17

ISTAT releases April orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

STMicroelectronics holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

THURSDAY JUNE 18

ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Pirelli holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

Snam holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1000 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 22

Assogestioni expected to release May fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 25.

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday.

Trade ex dividend: Exor of 0.43 euro per share; Leonardo of 0.14 euro per share; Poste Italiane of 0.309 euro per share as final 2019 dividend (0.154 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); Snam of 0.1426 euro per share as final dividend (0.095 euro as interim 2019 dividend on Jan. 20, 2020); Telecom Italia (TIM) of 0.01 euro per ordinary share and 0.0275 euro per saving share; Terna of 0.1653 euro per share as final 2019 dividend (0.0842 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); Acea of 0.78 euro per share; Iren of 0.0925 euro per share.

TUESDAY JUNE 23

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 26.

Rome, Court hearing for the approval of Astaldi’s composition with creditors (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 24

Rai Way holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

THURSDAY JUNE 25

ISTAT releases May non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 30.

FRIDAY JUNE 26

ISTAT releases Q1 deficit/GDP ratio data (0800 GMT) and June consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Annual shareholders’ meetings: FCA (1300 GMT), Mediaset (0800 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 29

Nexi holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting.

TUESDAY JUNE 30

ISTAT releases March flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from July 1, 2020.