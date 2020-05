DIARY - Italy to June 30

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

TUESDAY MAY 26

Rome, Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini speaks via videoconference before Senate EU Policies Committee (1100 GMT).

“Digital Business Tech Forum” ends, expected attendees include Novartis Farma Chief Scientific Officer Gaia Panina, Cabinet official Filomena Maggino, Labour Ministry Undersecretary Stanislao Di Piazza. “Milano Digital Week” continues online edition; ends on May 30. Expected attendees include Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera, Fastweb CEO Alberto Calcagno, Open Fiber CEO Elisabetta Ripa, Snam CEO Marco Alvera, Leonardo representative Roberto Cingolani, illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera (0900 GMT).

Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi attends Luiss University MasterClass on “Covid-19: What’s Next?” (1630 GMT).

Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion new CTZ bonds due 30/5/2022 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros 0.40% BTPei bonds due 15/5/2030. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 29.

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri speaks before Chamber of Deputies and Senate Budget committees on ‘Rilancio’ law decree (0730 GMT).

Nomisma presents 13th report on real-estate finance(0900 GMT).

Milan Stock Exchange starts “Virtual STAR Conference”, ends on May 27.

doValue holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

WEDNESDAY MAY 27

Assogestioni releases April fund flows data.

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 6-month BOT bills and 3.5 billion euros flexible BOT bills due Feb. 12, 2021. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini speaks before Chamber of Deputies Budget Committee (1130 GMT).

Online event “110% Superbonus: green and safe houses for sustainable cities” with Economy and Finance Ministry representative Gabriele Buia, Cabinet Undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro, Italian banking association ABI Deputy Director Gianfranco Torriero (1330 GMT).

“Milano Digital Week” continues online edition; ends on May 30.

IR Top and Doorway hold presentation of strategic partnership for the launch of the first equity investing platform dedicated to real economy investors from startups to PMIs and IPO listings on AIM segment (0900 GMT).

Milan Stock Exchange “Virtual STAR Conference” ends.

Edison holds saving shareholders’ meeting (1230 GMT); on May 28 on second call and May 29 on third call.

THURSDAY MAY 28

ISTAT releases May consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT); April non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT); April and Q1 producer prices (1000 GMT).

EU Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Paolo Gentiloni attends via videoconference Italian banking association ABI Council meeting (1500 GMT).

Online event “SACE for Italy: a guarantee for the restart” with SACE President Rodolfo Errore, Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini, SACE Chief Economist Alessandro Terzulli, OVS CEO Stefano Beraldo, ABI Deputy Director General Gianfranco Torriero; SACE CEO Pierfrancesco Latini delivers closing address (0900 GMT).

Asvis Live holds videoconference “Towards a transformative recovery in the name of resilience and sustainability”, expected attendees include Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, Lavazza CEO Antonio Baravalle, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi, Enel CEO Francesco Starace (1330 GMT).

“Milano Digital Week” continues online edition; ends on May 30.

Roma, Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora meets representatives of FIGC-Italian Soccer Association.

FRIDAY MAY 29

ISTAT releases Q1 GDP data (0800 GMT); May flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco gives final considerations on the occasion of the presentation of the 2019 annual report via TV and streaming (0830 GMT).

“Milano Digital Week” continues online edition; ends on May 30. Expected attendees include Telecom Italia (TIM) Chairman Salvatore Rossi (1500 GMT).

Anima Holding buy back of its bond due 2026 ends.

Banca Carige holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

Annual general meetings: Acea MI> (0800 GMT), Atlantia (0800 GMT).

SATURDAY MAY 30

“Milano Digital Week” ends.

MONDAY JUNE 1

IHS Markit releases May manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases May car sales data (1600 GMT).

May state sector borrowing requirement data.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TUESDAY JUNE 2

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Tenaris holds annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 3

IHS Markit releases May service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases April employment rate data (0800 GMT).

FTSE share indexes releases quarterly revision effective as of June 22.

Tod’s holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

FRIDAY JUNE 5

ISTAT releases April retail sales data (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 10.

MONDAY JUNE 8

Bank of Italy releases May data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 11.

TUESDAY JUNE 9

OECD releases April composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Fincantieri holds annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 10

Bank of Italy releases April data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

DiaSorin holds annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

Italgas holds board meeting on 2020-2026 strategic plan (press release on June 11).

THURSDAY JUNE 11

ISTAT releases April industrial output (0800 GMT) and January-March Italian regional export data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Atlantia holds board meeting on FY results.

Italgas releases 2020-2026 strategic plan, followed by presentation.

Moncler holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

FRIDAY JUNE 12

Banca Popolare di Sondrio holds annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 15

ISTAT releases May final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases April data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

DiaSorin trade ex-dividend of 0.95 euro per ordinary share.

TUESDAY JUNE 16

ISTAT releases year 2019 poverty in Italy (0800 GMT).

Market regulator Consob holds annual meeting with financial markets in streaming with President Paolo Savona (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 17

ISTAT releases April orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

STMicroelectronics holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

THURSDAY JUNE 18

ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Pirelli holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

Snam holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1000 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 22

Assogestioni expected to release May fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 25.

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday.

Trade ex dividend: Exor of 0.43 euro per share; Leonardo of 0.14 euro per share; Poste Italiane of 0.309 euro per share as final 2019 dividend (0.154 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); Snam of 0.1426 euro per share as final dividend (0.095 euro as interim 2019 dividend on Jan. 20, 2020); Telecom Italia (TIM) of 0.01 euro per ordinary share and 0.0275 euro per saving share; Terna of 0.1653 euro per share as final 2019 dividend (0.0842 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); Acea of 0.78 euro per share; Iren of 0.0925 euro per share.

TUESDAY JUNE 23

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 26.

Rome, Court hearing for the approval of Astaldi’s composition with creditors (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY JUNE 24

Rai Way holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

THURSDAY JUNE 25

ISTAT releases May non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 30.

FRIDAY JUNE 26

ISTAT releases Q1 deficit/GDP ratio data (0800 GMT) and June consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Annual shareholders’ meetings: FCA (1300 GMT), Mediaset (0800 GMT).

MONDAY JUNE 29

Nexi holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting.

TUESDAY JUNE 30

ISTAT releases March flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from July 1, 2020.