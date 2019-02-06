DIARY - Italy to March 31

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 7

ISTAT releases December retail sales (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 12.

Rome, UEFA holds 43rd ordinary congress (annual report, election of UEFA President, UEFA Executive Committee, FIFA Council), followed by news conference by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin (0830 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti attends conference on “Bullying vs Cyberbullying. Sport as a Prevention Activity” (1000 GMT).

Milan, first of two-day conference “Connext”, ceremony with Google Business and Operations EMEA President Matt Brittin (0900 GMT).

ALP.I holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1000 GMT).

Credito Valtellinese holds conference call on FY results (0700 GMT).

Mediobanca holds board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

Piquadro holds board meeting on Q3 results.

UniCredit holds conference call on FY results (0900 GMT) followed by news conference (1300 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Generali (anticipation), Buzzi Unicem (preliminary), CNH Industrial followed by conference call (1430 GMT), FCA followed by conference call (1300 GMT), UBI Banca , Unipol, UnipolSai, Autogrill , Banca Profilo (preliminary), Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banco di Desio e della Brianza , Credito Emiliano.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 8

ISTAT releases December industrial output (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in January (1000 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 13.

EdiliziAcrobatica holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1230 GMT).

BPER Banca holds conference call on FY results (0830 GMT).

UBI Banca holds conference call on FY results (1230 GMT with the press and 1330 GMT with analysts).

Board meetings on anticipation of FY results: Banca Farmafactoring followed by conference call (1200 GMT), Banca Finnat, Banca Intermobiliare (anticipation of FY results), Banca Sistema followed by conference call.

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 9

Rome, President Sergio Mattarella and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico attend celebration of “Remembrance Day” (1000 GMT).

Vicenza, national assembly of Veneto banks’ small investors; expected attendees include Deputy Prime ministers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio (0900 GMT).

MONDAY FEBRUARY 11

OECD releases December composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases December data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Rome, Chamber of Deputies examines law decree on Banca Carige.

Alfio Bardolla Training Group holds board meeting to approve 2019 budget.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Mediolanum (0900 GMT anticipation), Recordati (preliminary), Banca Ifis (preliminary) followed by conference call (1600 GMT), Banca Popolare Sondrio, doBank followed by conference call.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 12

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Rome, conference on 5G and digital technology with Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico, Google Public Policy Manager Enrico Bellini, Culture Ministry Undersecretary Gianluca Vacca (0900 GMT).

Moncler holds news conference “Moncler genius... loci” with Chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini (1000 GMT).

Board meetings on Q4 results: Elica followed by conference call, Sabaf followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 13

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Milan, Bocconi University and Equita Group hold conference on “The Italian Corporate Bond Market: What is Happening to the Capital Structure of Italian Non-Financial Companies?” with Equita Group CEO Andrea Vismara and Chairman Francesco Perilli, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo (1400 GMT).

Milan, Pirelli & C Deputy Chairman and CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera attends art exhibition presentation (1030 GMT).

Board meetings on Q4 results: Esprinet, Interpump Group.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 14

Rome, annual presentation of the report on ‘mafia’ in agriculture sector with think-tank Eurispes President Gian Maria Fara, Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Italy’s biggest farmers body Coldiretti Head Ettore Prandini (0830 GMT).

Guala Closures Group holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0930 GMT).

Reno De Medici holds board meeting on Q4 results.

Board meetings on preliminary FY results: Eni (press release on Feb. 15), Cementir, Edison , Gefran (0900 GMT), Pirelli & C.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 15

ISTAT releases December foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases December data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Eni releases preliminary FY results (before bourse opening) and holds conference call.

Board meetings on FY results: BB Biotech (portfolio on Jan. 18), Gima TT (preliminary), Ima (preliminary), WIIT.

MONDAY FEBRUARY 18

Board meetings on FY results: Snam (press release on Feb. 19), Inwit followed by conference call.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 19

ISTAT releases December industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 22.

Milan, 2019/2020 Fall/Winter womenswear fashion shows start; end on Feb. 25.

Snam releases FY results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Farmafactoring (anticipation on Feb. 19).

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 20

Board meetings on FY results: Covivio, Tenaris .

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 21

ISTAT releases January final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 26.

Milan, Chamber of Commerce holds presentation of 7th report on performance of top 100 Italian utilities (0830 GMT).

ItaliaOnline holds saving shareholders’ meeting (1200 GMT).

Tenaris holds conference call on FY results.

Visibilia Editore holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Coima Res, Telecom Italia (TIM - also on 2019-2021 business plan).

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 22

Rating agencies Fitch reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 27.

Class Editori takeover offer on Gambero Rosso shares ends (started on Feb. 4).

Italgas holds board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

LVenture Group holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

Telecom Italia (TIM) holds conference call on FY results.

MONDAY FEBRUARY 25

Assogestioni expected to release January fund flows data.

Milan, 2019/2020 Fall/Winter womenswear fashion shows end.

Board meetings on FY results: Fincantieri, Sogefi .

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 26

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Biesse holds board meeting to approve 2019-2021 business plan (1000 GMT).

Indel B holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1030 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: A2A (preliminary), Intesa Sanpaolo (anticipation on Feb. 5), Pirelli & C (preliminary results on Feb. 14), Autostrade Meridionali, IGD, Piaggio followed by conference call.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 27

ISTAT releases February consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT) and January non-EU foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Milan, “Moody’s Credit Trends Conference” (0800 GMT).

I Grandi Viaggi holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Saipem (preliminary, press release on Feb. 28), Anima, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (anticipation on Feb. 7), EPS Equita Pep Spac 2, Garofalo Health Care (preliminary), Geox followed by conference call (1630 GMT), Life Care Capital.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 28

ISTAT releases February flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Reuters expected to release February asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

Digital Bros holds board meeting on Q1 results.

Saipem releases preliminary FY results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on FY results: Moncler followed by conference call, Banca Mediolanum (0900 GMT - anticipation on Feb. 11), Recordati (preliminary results on Feb. 11), Culti Milano, Massimo Zanetti followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

FRIDAY MARCH 1

IHS Markit releases February PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases January unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases February car sales data (1700 GMT).

February state sector borrowing requirement data.

Leading Jewels S.A. ends full voluntary takeover offer on Damiani ordinary shares.

Luxottica shares trading suspended (also on March 4) ahead of de-listing on March 5.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Sistema (results anticipated on Feb. 8), GEDI Gruppo Editoriale , Italia Independent Group, Prima Industrie , Spaxs.

MONDAY MARCH 4

I Grandi Viaggi trades ex-dividend of 0.02 euro per share.

Luxottica shares trading suspended ahead of de-listing on March 5.

LVenture Group holds board meeting to call shareholders’ meeting.

Board meetings on FY results: Brembo (0830 GMT) followed by conference call (1300 GMT), Banco di Sardegna (preliminary results on Feb. 6), Gruppo Green Power , Saras followed by conference call.

TUESDAY MARCH 5

IHS Markit releases February service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT).

doBank holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

Luxottica is de-listed as of Tuesday.

Board meetings on FY results: BPER Banca, Prysmian followed by conference call, Amplifon followed by conference call (afternoon), Campari followed by conference call, Cerved Group (preliminary results on Feb. 1), Tesmec.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 6

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in February (0900 GMT).

Milan, tax day on “Digital and Innovation Management in Corporate Taxation” with Economy Ministry Undersecretary Massimo Garavoglia, Finance Department Director General Fabrizia Lapecorella (0830 GMT).

Danieli & C holds board meeting on H1 results.

Tod’s holds board meeting to call annual general meeting.

Board meetings on FY results: Acea, Carraro (1400 GMT), ePrice followed by conference call, ERG, Italmobiliare.

THURSDAY MARCH 7

ISTAT releases January retail sales (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 12.

ERG holds conference call on FY results.

SprintItaly holds board meeting on Q1 results.

UBI Banca holds supervisory board meeting on FY results.

Board meetings on FY results: Alerion Clean Power, Atlantia, Azimut, Banca Ifis (preliminary results on Feb. 11), Carel Industries, Cattolica Assicurazioni (press release on March 8), Cellularline, Cementir (preliminary results on Feb. 14) followed by conference call, Dea Capital, Elica, Falck Renewables, Il Sole 24 Ore , Parmalat (preliminary on Jan. 31), Txt e-solutions, Vianini.

FRIDAY MARCH 8

ISTAT releases January industrial output (0900 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 13.

Cattolica Assicurazioni releases FY results.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Generali (anticipation on Feb. 7), Basic Net, Caltagirone Editore, Ideami, Poligrafica San Faustino .

MONDAY MARCH 11

OECD releases January composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Board meetings on FY results: Saipem, Ascopiave , ASTM, Capital For Progress 2, Cembre, CIR (0900 GMT), Cofide (1400 GMT), Gabelli Value for Italy, Giglio Group , ENAV, SIAS-Società Iniziative Autostradali Servizi, Spactiv, Tod’s (preliminary results on Jan. 23).

TUESDAY MARCH 12

ISTAT releases 2018 Italian regional export data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Milan, Court hearing in civil lawsuit between Italian private broadcaster Mediaset and French media group Vivendi over pay-TV dispute.

Ascopiave holds FY results presentation.

Sesa holds board meeting on Q3 results.

Board meetings on FY results: Mediaset (1500 GMT) followed by conference call (1700 GMT), Salvatore Ferragamo (sales results on Jan. 29) followed by conference call, Aeffe followed by conference call, Be, Banca Profilo (preliminary results on Feb. 7), Caltagirone, Credito Valtellinese (anticipation on Feb. 6), doBank (anticipation on Feb. 11), Fiera Milano, LVenture Group, Marr followed by conference call, Pharmanutra, Tinexta.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 13

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on FY results: Assicurazioni Generali (press release on March 14), Leonardo, Acotel, BF, Equita Group, Gruppo Gamenet, Isagro (0830 GMT), Nice, Ratti, Saes Getters, Safilo Group, Servizi Italia, Softec, Zignago Vetro (0930 GMT).

THURSDAY MARCH 14

Assicurazioni Generali releases FY results.

I Grandi Viaggi holds board meeting on Q1 results.

Board meetings on FY results: Eni (preliminary results on Feb. 14, press release on March 15), Unipol Group , UnipolSai, Aeroporto di Bologna, Aquafil, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore followed by conference call, Autogrill (revenues on Feb. 7), Avio, Brunello Cucinelli (preliminary results on Jan. 7) followed by conference call (1700 GMT), Credito Emiliano (anticipation on Feb. 7), De’ Longhi (preliminary results on Jan. 15) followed by conference call, DiaSorin followed by conference call, El.En. , Emak (preliminary results on Jan. 31), First Capital, Frendy Energy, Fullsix, Gefran (0900 GMT, preliminary results on Feb. 14), Gima TT (preliminary results on Feb. 15), Gruppo MutuiOnLine, Iren, La Doria, Landi Renzo, Maire Tecnimont, Openjobmetis, Piovan, Rai Way followed by conference call, Reply, Tamburi Investment Partners, Toscana Aeroporti, VEI 1.

Conference calls on FY results; Autogrill, Isagro (0930 GMT).

FRIDAY MARCH 15

ISTAT releases January industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and February final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Eni releases FY results and holds strategy presentation.

Board meetings on FY results: 4AIM SICAF, Biesse (1000 GMT), Centrale del Latte d’Italia, Circle, Eurotech, Exprivia, Fidia (0900 GMT), FOPE, Ima (preliminary results on Feb. 15), Irce, Longino & Cardenal, PanariaGroup, Retelit, Salini Impregilo , Unieuro (revenues).

MONDAY MARCH 18

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday.

Milan, news conference on projects to support small- and medium-sized companies with Muzinich & Co. founder, President and CEO George Muzinich, Milan Stock Exchange CEO Raffaele Jerusalmi, Elite CEO Luca Peyrano (1030 GMT); followed by conference on “Capital Markets and Companies: Finance for Growth” (1330 GMT).

Bialetti Industrie holds board meeting to call annual general meeting.

STMicroelectronics trades ex-dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollars per share as quarterly dividend.

WIIT holds annual general meeting.

Board meetings on FY results: B&C Speakers, Digital Magics (0900 GMT), GEL, Mediacontech , Molmed, RCS MediaGroup, Reno De Medici, Telesia, Triboo, Valsoia , Zucchi Group.

TUESDAY MARCH 19

ISTAT releases January foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Poste Italiane, Banca Finnat, Blue Financial Communication, Conafi , Datalogic, Digital Value, Gabetti Property Solutions, Guala Closures followed by conference call, Interpump Group, Intred, ItaliaOnline, MailUp, TPS.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 20

Milan, Italian Stock Exchange starts “STAR Conference”, ends on March 21.

Poste Italiane presents strategic plan “Deliver 2022” update.

Board meetings on FY results: Terna, Acsm-Agam , Fervi, Gambero Rosso, Mittel , Net Insurance, Siti-B&T Group, Tas Group.

THURSDAY MARCH 21

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 26.

Milan, Italian Stock Exchange ends “STAR Conference”.

BB Biotech holds annual general meeting (1400 GMT in Schaffhausen).

Terna holds strategy presentation.

Board meetings on FY results: Enel followed by conference call, Banca Intermobiliare (anticipation FY results on Feb. 8), Class Editori, Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria, d’amico International Shipping followed by conference call, Enervit, Italian Wine Brands, NB Aurora SA SICAF-RAIF, Orsero , Seri Industrial.

FRIDAY MARCH 22

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 27.

Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholder’s meeting (1300 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Popolare Sondrio 0 (anticipation on Feb. 11), Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare, Eems, Fila, Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti, Iniziative Bresciane, Lu-Ve, Masi Agricola, M&C, Notorious Pictures, Nova Re, Pininfarina , SIT, SMRE, WM Capital.

MONDAY MARCH 25

Assogestioni expected to release February fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 28.

Board meetings on FY results: Beghelli, Bialetti Industrie, Garofalo Health Care (preliminary results on Feb. 27), IMMSI, Piteco, Portobello.

TUESDAY MARCH 26

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on FY results: Cairo Communication, Esprinet, Expert System, GO internet, H-FARM, Neodecortech, Restart, Sabaf, SCM-Solutions Capital Management SIM.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 27

ISTAT releases March consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT) and February non-EU foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Inwit holds annual general meeting.

Board meetings on FY results: Exor, Digital360 , DigiTouch, Hera, Kolinpharma , Renergetica, SosTravel.com, Technogym.

THURSDAY MARCH 28

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Rome, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) holds board meeting on 2018 results.

Assiteca holds board meeting on H1 results.

Annual general meetings: Banca Farmafactoring, Banco di Desio e della Brianza.

Board meetings on FY results: Alkemy, Borgosesia (1300 GMT), Buzzi Unicem (preliminary results on Feb. 7), Casta Diva Group, CdR Advance Capital (14,00), Cover 50, Elettra Investimenti , Fine Food & Pharmaceuticals, Finlogic , Giorgio Fedon & Figli, Intek Group, Safe Bag, Somec, Vetrya.

FRIDAY MARCH 29

ISTAT releases March flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Reuters expected to release March asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

Rome, Bank of Italy holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from April 1, 2019.

Annual general meetings: Telecom Italia (TIM) (1000 GMT), Anima, Life Care Capital.

Board meetings on FY results: Alfio Bardolla Training Group , Ambromobiliare, Askoll, Bomi Italia, Caleido Group, CFT, Clabo , CSP International, DBA Group, Energica Motor Company, Esautomotion, Gas Plus followed by conference call, GPI, Grifal , ICF Group, Illa, Ivs Group , Leone Film Group, Lucisano Media Group , Mondo TV, Monnalisa, PLT energia , Rosetti Marino, Rosss, Sciuker Frames, SG Company, Sol, TheSpac , Tiscali (1400 GMT), Vimi Fasteners , Visibilia Editore.

SATURDAY MARCH 30

Bio-On holds board meeting on FY results.

SUNDAY MARCH 31

Italy, summertime (GMT +2).