DIARY - Italy to March 31

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 4

ISTAT releases basket of goods used to calculate inflation in 2020 (0900 GMT) and January flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Rome, Treasury Department representative Davide Iacovoni holds news conference to present ‘2020 public debt guide lines’ (1400 GMT).

Rome, meeting with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri running for Rome by-elections (1730 GMT).

Rome, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli meets trade unions (1600 GMT).

Milan, “Milano Unica” opening ceremony with Sitema Moda Italia President Marino Vago, Foreign Affairs Ministry Undersecretary Ivan Scalfarotto (1000 GMT).

Rome, Infrastructure Undersecretary Salvatore Margiotta holds news conference on 5G technology (1100 GMT).

Bologna, FCA unveils new mild-hybrid versions of 500 and Panda models with EMEA head of Fiat & Abarth Brands Luca Napolitano (1100 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Ferrari NV followed by conference call, Intesa Sanpaolo.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 5

IHS Markit releases January service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

Milan, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte expected to attend conference on “The evolution of the legal profession in Italy and worldwide” (1400 GMT).

Opening event of the first “Social Innovation Campus” with UBI Banca Chairwoman Letizia Moratti, Unipol Group Chairman Pierluigi Stefanini (0900 GMT); Innovation Minister Paola Pisano has been invited.

Rome, Enel presents survey “100 Italian Robotics & Automation stories” with CEO Francesco Starace (0800 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: BPER Banca (preliminary) followed by conference call (1730 GMT), Credito Valtellinese (preliminary), UniCredit (press release on Feb. 6).

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 6

Rome, Cabinet meeting (1600 GMT).

Rome, European Affairs Minister Vincenzo Amendola speaks before Senate Budget and EU Policies committees on 2021-2027 financial framework(1200 GMT).

Ferrera Erbognone, Eni holds inauguration ceremony for supercomputer ‘Eni HPC5’ with CEO Claudio Descalzi and Chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia (1400 GMT).

Credito Valtellinese holds conference call on FY results (0730 GMT).

Mediobanca holds board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (14,00).

UniCredit releases FY results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on FY results: Autogrill (revenues), Banco BPM , Enel (preliminary), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles followed by conference call, Credito Emiliano (preliminary).

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 7

ISTAT releases December retail sales data (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in January (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Rating agency Fitch Ratings scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 12.

Milan, ISTAT presents first results of 2019 permanent census of businesses with Innovation Minister Paola Pisano, ISTAT President Gian Carlo Blangiardo; Deputy Industry Minister Stefano Buffagni delivers closing address (1145 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Buzzi Unicem (preliminary), CNH Industrial followed by conference call (1430 GMT), Banca Popolare di Sondrio.

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8

Brescia, ASSIOM FOREX ends annual congress; UBI Banca Chairwoman Letizia Moratti delivers opening address (0945 GMT); Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco’s speech(1030 GMT); round-table discussion on the banking system with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Chairman Giovanni Gorno Tempini, UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah (1330 GMT); followed by annual general meeting (1530 GMT).

Venice, 2020 Carnival starts; ends on Feb. 25.

MONDAY FEBRUARY 10

ISTAT releases December industrial output (0900 GMT).

OECD releases December composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 13.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Generali (preliminary) followed by conference call (1300 GMT), Moncler followed by conference call (1700 GMT), UBI Banca followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 11

Bank of Italy releases December data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Board meetings on FY results: FinecoBank, Banca Ifis (preliminary FY results) followed by conference call (1630 GMT), Banca Mediolanum (0900 GMT) followed by conference call.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 12

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

ASTM holds ordinary sharholders’ meeting to appoint new board of directors (1000 GMT).

Board meetings on preliminary FY results: Cerved Group, Nexi .

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 13

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Rome, Luiss University holds 5th edition of “Alumnus Luiss”, annual prize-giving ceremony, this year awarding ECB executive Committee member Fabio Panetta (1900 GMT).

Milan, Mediobanca holds news conference on “2nd Fashion Annual Talk” (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: doValue followed by conference call, Edison, Unipol Group and UnipolSai (preliminary results, press release on Feb. 14).

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14

ISTAT releases December foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases December data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Recordati holds board meeting on preliminary FY results.

Unipol Group and UnipolSai release preliminary results, followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

MONDAY FEBRUARY 17

UBI Banca holds board meeting to approve new industrial plan; followed by presentation.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 18

Milan, womenswear fashion shows start; end on Feb. 24.

Campari Group holds board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

FinecoBank holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 19

Pirelli & C holds board meeting on preliminary FY results and presents 2020-2022 industrial plan.

Board meetings and FY results: Tenaris (also on Q4), Terna (preliminary results).

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 20

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 25.

Anima holds board meeting on FY results.

Tenaris holds conference call on Q4 and FY results.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 21

ISTAT releases December orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and January final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 26.

MONDAY FEBRUARY 24

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 27.

Milan, womenswear fashion shows end.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 25

Assogestioni expected to release January fund flows data.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Venice, 2020 Carnival ends.

Board meetings on FY results: A2A (preliminary), Intesa Sanpaolo (published on Feb. 4), Saipem (preliminary with press release on Feb. 26).

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 26

ISTAT releases January non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Saipem releases FY results; followed by conference call.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 27

ISTAT releases February consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Mediolanum (0900 GMT - publised on Feb. 11), Eni (press release on Feb. 28).

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 28

ISTAT releases February flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Eni releases FY results, followed by strategy presentation.

Piaggio holds board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

MONDAY MARCH 2

IHS Markit releases February PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases 2019 GDP data (1000 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases February car sales data (1700 GMT).

February state sector borrowing requirement data.

Board meetings on FY results: Pirelli (preliminary results on Feb. 19), Saras (morning) followed by conference call (afternoon).

TUESDAY MARCH 3

ISTAT releases January unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Banco BPM holds board meeting to approve new strategic plan, followed by presentation.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 4

IHS Markit releases Febuary service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT).

Milan, EY holds summit on infrastructure “The smarter you build, the better you live”; expected attendees include SACE President Rodolfo Errore, Atlantia board member Gioia Ghezzi, WindTre CEO Jeffrey Hedberg, Open Fiber CEO Elsabetta Ripa, Salini Impregilo CEO Pietro Salini, Enel CEO Francesco Starace, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli and Undersecretary Salvatore Margiotta, European Affairs Minister Vincenzo Amendola, Minister for the South Giuseppe Provenzano, Cabinet Undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro (to March 5).

Tod’s holds board meeting to call annual general meeting.

Board meetings on FY results: Amplifon followed by conference call, Salini Impregilo.

THURSDAY MARCH 5

Board meetings on FY results: Azimut, Poste Italiane, Prysmian followed by conference call, Geox (preliminary results on Jan. 16) followed by conference call (1640 GMT), INWIT, Massimo Zanetti followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

FRIDAY MARCH 6

ISTAT releases January retail sales data (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in February (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 11.

Poste Italiane presents FY results and update of the 2020 targets of the “Deliver 2022” strategic plan.

SATURDAY MARCH 7

Cattolica Assicurazioni holds extraordinary shareholders meeting (0800 GMT).

MONDAY MARCH 9

OECD releases January composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 12.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Generali (preliminary results on Feb. 10), Acea, Brembo (0830 GMT) followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

TUESDAY MARCH 10

ISTAT releases January industrial output (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Astaldi holds bond holders meetings (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Credito Valtellinese (preliminary results on Feb. 5), Mediaset (1500 GMT) followed by conference call (1700 GMT), Salvatore Ferragamo (preliminary results on Jan. 28) followed by conference call (1700 GMT), Terna (preliminary results on Feb. 19), Telecom Italia (TIM) followed by conference call.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 11

ISTAT releases year 2019 Italian regional export data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Terna presents FY results and business strategy update.

Board meetings on FY results: DiaSorin followed by conference call, Italgas (press release on March 12), Brunello Cucinelli (preliminary results on Jan. 7) followed by conference call, Maire Tecnimont followed by conference call, Safilo (preliminary results on Jan. 29), Salini Impregilo.

THURSDAY MARCH 12

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Italgas press release on FY results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Board meetings on FY results: Assicurazioni Generali (press release on March 13), Enav, Leonardo, Nexi (preliminary results on Feb. 12), Saipem (preliminary results on Feb. 26), Autogrill (preliminary results on Feb. 16) followed by conference call, Banca Ifis (preliminary results on Feb. 11), Credito Emiliano (preliminary results on Feb. 6), Rai Way followed by conference call, Tod’s (preliminary results on Jan. 30).

FRIDAY MARCH 13

Assicurazioni Generali releases FY results.

Board meetings on FY results: Cerved Group (preliminary results on Feb. 12) followed by conference call, doValue (results published on Feb. 13).

MONDAY MARCH 16

ISTAT releases February final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio holds board meeting on FY results (published on Feb. 7).

TUESDAY MARCH 17

Board meetings on FY results: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore followed by conference call, Technogym.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 18

ISTAT releases January orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and January foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Recordati (preliminary results on Feb. 14), Snam (press release on March 19), Cattolica Assicurazioni (press release on March 19), RCS MediaGroup.

THURSDAY MARCH 19

Cattolica Assicurazioni (press release on FY results.

Snam releases FY results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Board meetings on FY results: A2A (preliminary results on Feb. 25), Enel (preliminary results on Feb. 6) followed by conference call, Unipol Group (preliminary results on Feb. 13), UnipolSai (preliminary results on Feb. 13).

MONDAY MARCH 23

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 26.

TUESDAY MARCH 24

Assogestioni expected to release February fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 27.

Astaldi holds bond holders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

Fincantieri holds board meeting on FY results.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 25

Board meetings on FY results: Exor, Hera.

THURSDAY MARCH 26

ISTAT releases February non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 31.

Rome, court holds hearing of Astaldi creditors (0900 GMT).

Buzzi Unicem holds board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 7).

FRIDAY MARCH 27

ISTAT releases March consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

SUNDAY MARCH 29

Italy sets time to summer time (GMT +2).

TUESDAY MARCH 31

ISTAT releases March flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from April. 1, 2020.