DIARY - Italy to March 31

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 18

Rome, Italian and Russian Foreign Affairs Ministers Luigi Di Maio and Sergey Lavrov and Defence Ministers Lorenzo Guerini and Sergey Shoygu meet; followed by joint news conference (1300 GMT).

Rome, Italy’s biggest farmers body Coldiretti presents project on “Seasonal work, dignity and legality” with Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova, Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo, Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese (1400 GMT).

Milan, Pininfarina Foundation celebrates 90th anniversary with Chairman Paolo Pininfarina, CEO Silvio Pietro Angori, Innovation Minister Paola Pisano, FIA President Jean Todt (1000 GMT).

Milan, womenswear fashion shows start; end on Feb. 24.

Milan, Schroders holds roadshow.

Campari Group holds board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

FinecoBank holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 19

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before Senate (0830 GMT)and Chamber of Deputies (1500 GMT) ahead of EU extraordinary Council meeting to be held on Feb. 20

Milan, Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Alessandra Perrazzelli attends Italian banking association ABI steering committee meeting (0900 GMT).

Milan, Telecom Italia (TIM) Chairman Salvatore Rossi attends conference on “Reason and common sense. Dangers and hopes for our Country” (1700 GMT).

Mediobanca holds shareholders’ pact meeting on H1 results.

Pirelli & C holds board meeting on preliminary FY results and presents 2020-2022 industrial plan (1030 GMT), followed by news conference (1530 GMT).

Board meetings and FY results: Tenaris (also on Q4), Terna (preliminary results).

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 20

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 25.

Rome, Infrastructure Ministry meets trade unions on Air Italy issue (1030 GMT).

Rome, market regulator Consob Commissioner Paolo Ciocca speaks before COPASIR, the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (1300 GMT).

Milan, ‘Top Utility’ annual event with European Investment Bank Vice President Dario Scannapieco, Utilitalia and A2A Chairman Giovanni Valotti (0900 GMT).

Anima holds board meeting on FY results.

Tenaris holds conference call on Q4 and FY results.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 21

ISTAT releases December orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and January final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 26.

Rome, Labor Minister Nunzia Catalfo meets UniCredit top management.

Juventus FC holds board meeting on H1 results.

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 20

Bari, Pope Francis visits the southern Italian port city

MONDAY FEBRUARY 24

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 27.

Milan, womenswear fashion shows end.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 25

Assogestioni expected to release January fund flows data.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Venice, 2020 Carnival ends.

Board meetings on FY results: A2A (preliminary), Intesa Sanpaolo (published on Feb. 4), Saipem (preliminary with press release on Feb. 26).

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 26

ISTAT releases January non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Rome, SACE-Simest, unit of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Group (CDP), present “2020 Risk map” with CDP Chief Economist Andrea Montanino, SACE representative Alessandro Terzulli (1030 GMT).

Piana di Vigezzo, FCA and Engie hold news conference to present “EasyWallbox”.

Saipem releases FY results; followed by conference call.

Piaggio holds board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 27

ISTAT releases February consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on FY results: Eni (press release on Feb. 28), Banca Mediolanum (0900 GMT - publised on Feb. 11).

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 28

ISTAT releases February flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Trento, Cabinet undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro delivers closing address at the inaugural event of ‘Green Week’ (1000 GMT).

Eni releases FY results, followed by strategy presentation.

MONDAY MARCH 2

IHS Markit releases February PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases 2019 GDP data (1000 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases February car sales data (1700 GMT).

February state sector borrowing requirement data.

Board meetings on FY results: Pirelli (preliminary results on Feb. 19), Saras (morning) followed by conference call (afternoon).

TUESDAY MARCH 3

ISTAT releases January unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Milan, algoWatt, born after merger between TerniEnergia and Softeco, holds management presentation (1000 GMT).

Banco BPM holds board meeting to approve new strategic plan, followed by presentation.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 4

IHS Markit releases February service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT).

Milan, EY starts summit on infrastructure “The smarter you build, the better you live” (1330 GMT); ends on March 5. Expected attendees include Cabinet Undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro, Enel CEO Francesco Starace, Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci, Liguria Region Governor Giovanni Toti, Intesa Sanpaolo head of Italian commercial banking division Stefano Barrese, SACE President Rodolfo Errore, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli.

Tod’s holds board meeting to call annual general meeting.

Board meetings on FY results: Amplifon followed by conference call, Salini Impregilo.

THURSDAY MARCH 5

Milan, EY ends summit on infrastructure “The smarter you build, the better you live” (0830 GMT); expected attendees include Salini Impregilo CEO Pietro Salini, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Deputy Director General Alessandro Tonetti, Atlantia board member Gioia Ghezzi, Infrastructure and Transport Ministry Undersecretary Salvatore Margiotta, road maintenance agency ANAS CEO Massimo Simonini, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi, European Commission representative Stefano Quintarelli, Open Fiber CEO Elsabetta Ripa, Defence Ministry representatives Giancarlo Gambardella, Giandomenico Taricco.

Board meetings on FY results: Azimut, Poste Italiane, Prysmian followed by conference call, Geox (preliminary results on Jan. 16) followed by conference call (1640 GMT), INWIT, Massimo Zanetti followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

FRIDAY MARCH 6

ISTAT releases January retail sales data (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in February (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 11.

Poste Italiane presents FY results and update of the 2020 targets of the “Deliver 2022” strategic plan.

SATURDAY MARCH 7

Cattolica Assicurazioni holds extraordinary shareholders meeting (0800 GMT).

MONDAY MARCH 9

OECD releases January composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 12.

Board meetings on FY results: Banca Generali (preliminary results on Feb. 10), Acea, Brembo (0830 GMT) followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

TUESDAY MARCH 10

ISTAT releases January industrial output (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Astaldi holds bond holders meetings (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Salvatore Ferragamo (preliminary results on Jan. 28) followed by conference call (1700 GMT), Terna (preliminary results on Feb. 19), Telecom Italia (TIM) followed by conference call, Credito Valtellinese (preliminary results on Feb. 5), Mediaset (1500 GMT) followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

WEDNESDAY MARCH 11

ISTAT releases year 2019 Italian regional export data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Terna presents FY results and business strategy update.

Board meetings on FY results: DiaSorin followed by conference call, Italgas (press release on March 12), Brunello Cucinelli (preliminary results on Jan. 7) followed by conference call, Maire Tecnimont followed by conference call, Safilo (preliminary results on Jan. 29), Salini Impregilo.

THURSDAY MARCH 12

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Italgas press release on FY results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Board meetings on FY results: Assicurazioni Generali (press release on March 13), Leonardo, Nexi (preliminary results on Feb. 12), Saipem (preliminary results on Feb. 26), Autogrill (preliminary results on Feb. 16) followed by conference call, Banca Ifis (preliminary results on Feb. 11), Credito Emiliano (preliminary results on Feb. 6), Enav, Rai Way followed by conference call, Tod’s (preliminary results on Jan. 30).

FRIDAY MARCH 13

Assicurazioni Generali releases FY results.

Board meetings on FY results: Cerved Group (preliminary results on Feb. 12) followed by conference call, doValue (results published on Feb. 13).

MONDAY MARCH 16

ISTAT releases February final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio holds board meeting on FY results (published on Feb. 7).

Moncler holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on loyalty scheme (0830 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS trades as dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollars per share as quarterly 2018 dividend.

TUESDAY MARCH 17

Rome, Italian banking association ABI holds book presentation with Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Telecom Italia Chairman Salvatore Rossi(1630 GMT)

Board meetings on FY results: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore followed by conference call, Technogym.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 18

ISTAT releases January orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and January foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: Recordati (preliminary results on Feb. 14), Snam (press release on March 19), Cattolica Assicurazioni (press release on March 19), RCS MediaGroup.

THURSDAY MARCH 19

Cattolica Assicurazioni releases FY results.

Snam releases FY results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Board meetings on FY results: A2A (preliminary results on Feb. 25), Enel (preliminary results on Feb. 6) followed by conference call, Unipol Group (preliminary results on Feb. 13), UnipolSai (preliminary results on Feb. 13).

FRIDAY MARCH 20

INWIT holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting to appoint board of directors (1430 GMT).

MONDAY MARCH 23

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 26.

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday.

TUESDAY MARCH 24

Assogestioni expected to release February fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 27.

Astaldi holds bond holders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

Fincantieri holds board meeting on FY results.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 25

Board meetings on FY results: Exor, Hera, Buzzi Unicem (preliminary results on Feb. 7).

THURSDAY MARCH 26

ISTAT releases February non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 31.

Rome, court holds hearing of Astaldi creditors to vote on the proposal of agreement (0930 GMT).

FRIDAY MARCH 27

ISTAT releases March consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

SUNDAY MARCH 29

Italy sets time to summer time (GMT +2).

Italy holds referendum to vote on cutting the number of members of Parliament.

TUESDAY MARCH 31

ISTAT releases March flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Rome, Bank of Italy holds annual ordinary meeting, Governor Ignazio Visco presents annual report (0900 GMT).

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from April. 1, 2020.