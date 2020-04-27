DIARY - Italy to May 31

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

TUESDAY APRIL 28

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills and 3.5 billion euros 75-day BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, Economic Minister Roberto Gualtieri (0930 GMT), representatives of ISTAT (1230 GMT), trade unions and companies (from 1330 GMT) due to speak on economic and financial document (DEF) before Senate Budget Committee.

Rome, Government presents report on 2020 deficit increase.

Rome, representatives of employers’ association Confindustria (0730 GMT), customs agency (0900 GMT), hoteliers association Federalbeghi (1030 GMT), builders’ association ANCE (1150 GMT) due to speak on so-called ‘liquidity decree’ before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee.

Rome, Health Minister Roberto Speranza (0900 GMT), DIS-Security Information System Director General Gennaro Vecchione (from 1230 GMT) due to speak before Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic COPASIR.

Foreign Press Association holds FB live streaming with Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Emanuela Del Re (0930 GMT).

Italian Digital Week continues; ends on April 30. Today the focus is on Real Estate “The day after: real estate market will it survive?”.

Atlantia holds board meeting on FY results.

Edison holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: FinecoBank (0800 GMT), Prysmian (1230 GMT), Safilo (0800 GMT).

WEDNESDAY APRIL 29

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, representatives of Bank of Italy (0700 GMT) and the parliamentary budget office (0815 GMT) due to speak on economic and financial document (DEF) before Budget committees.

Rome, Chamber of Deputies examines “2020 Economy and Finance Document” (0730 GMT).

Rome, the government’s special commissioner for the coronavirus emergency Domenico Arcuri due to speak on so-called ‘liquidity decree’ before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee (1430 GMT).

Rome, Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini speaks via videoconference before Senate Industry Committee (0630 GMT).

Rome, Bank of Italy Director General Daniele Franco speaks before Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic COPASIR (0830 GMT).

Italian Digital Week continues; ends on April 30. Today the focus is on investors “Trend and investment opportunities: is Italy the next big thing?”.

Annual general meetings: Recordati (0730 GMT), Saipem (0800 GMT), Iren, RCS MediaGroup (0830 GMT), Safilo.

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Hera (0800 GMT), UnipolSai (0830 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Amplifon followed by conference call, Italgas followed by conference call, Tenaris.

THURSDAY APRIL 30

ISTAT releases March unemployment data (0800 GMT); April flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); Q1 flash GDP DATA (1000 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet expected to meet to discuss new stimulus package.

Rome, representatives of credit export agency SACE due to speak on ‘liquidity decree’ before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee (0630 GMT).

Luiss University holds webinar on “Using Open Innovation to recover from the crisis” with Maire Tecnimont Chairman Fabrizio Di Amato (1630 GMT).

Italian Digital Week ends. Today the focus is on servicers “Credit Servicing: what’s the new challenge?”.

IR TOP Consulting holds “Smartinvestor Day with focus on AIM Italy Tech & Innovation sector” (0900 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Tenaris holds conference call on Q1 results.

Maire Tecnimont holds annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Assicurazioni Generali (0700 GMT), Credito Emiliano (1500 GMT), Unipol (0830 GMT).

FRIDAY MAY 1

Markets closed.

MONDAY MAY 4

IHS Markit releases April PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases April car sales data (1600 GMT).

April state sector borrowing requirement data.

Ferrari holds board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

Salini Impregilo holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1330 GMT).

Trevi Finanziaria starts capital increase; ends on May 18.

TUESDAY MAY 5

Annual general meetings: ENAV, Nexi (0800 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Campari followed by conference call, FCA followed by conference call, Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit (press release on May 6).

WEDNESDAY MAY 6

IHS Markit releases April service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

UniCredit releases Q1 results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on Q1 results: BPER Banca, CNH Industrial followed by conference call (1330 GMT), Enel followed by conference call, Snam (press release on May 7), Credito Valtellinese, Safilo.

THURSDAY MAY 7

ISTAT releases March retail sales data (0800 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in April (0900 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 12.

Mediobanca holds board meeting on Q3 results.

Snam releases Q1 results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Banca Mediolanum (0800 GMT), Banco BPM, Leonardo, Recordati, Anima, Banca Ifis, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Brunello Cucinelli (revenues - preliminary Q1 results on April 9) followed by conference call, Geox followed by conference call (1540 GMT), Maire Tecnimont followed by conference call.

FRIDAY MAY 8

DBRS and Moody’s rating agencies scheduled reviews of sovereign debt rating on Italy.

Bank of Italy releases April data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 13.

Buzzi Unicem holds saving shareholders’ meeting (1430 GMT).

Annual general meetings: Salvatore Ferragamo (0900 GMT), UBI Banca .

Board meetings on Q1 results: Buzzi Unicem (0730 GMT) followed by conference call (1200 GMT), Piaggio followed by conference call.

MONDAY MAY 11

ISTAT releases March industrial output (0800 GMT).

Buzzi Unicem holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: FinecoBank, INWIT, RCS MediaGroup.

TUESDAY MAY 12

OECD releases March composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, state borrowing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds annual general meeting.

Italgas holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: A2A, Nexi, Poste Italiane , Prysmian followed by conference call, Salvatore Ferragamo followed by conference call, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Cattolica Assicurazioni(press release on May 13), Cerved Group followed by conference call, doValue followed by conference call, Iren, Salini Impregilo.

WEDNESDAY MAY 13

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Cattolica Assicurazioni releases Q1 results.

Poste Italiane holds conference call on Q1 results.

Annual shareholders’ meetings: A2A (0900 GMT), Leonardo (0830 GMT).

Eni holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Azimut, DiaSorin, Hera , Pirelli, Terna followed by conference call, Telecom Italia (TIM) followed by conference call, Acea, Technogym , Tod’s (sales).

THURSDAY MAY 14

ISTAT releases March foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Enel holds annual general meeting (1200 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Banca Generali followed by conference call (1200 GMT), Edison, Fincantieri, Unipol, UnipolSai, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore followed by conference call, Enav, Massimo Zanetti followed by conference call, Rai Way followed by conference call, Saras (morning) followed by conference call.

FRIDAY MAY 15

ISTAT releases March orders and sales data (0800 GMT) and April final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Atlantia holds board meeting on FY results.

Poste Italiane holds annual general meeting (1200 GMT).

MONDAY MAY 18

Treasury starts offer of new ‘BTP Italia’ bond reserved to small investors, ends on May 20.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena holds annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

Terna holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

Trevi Finanziaria ends capital increase.

Trade ex-dividend: A2A of 0.0775 euro per share; Anima of 0.205 euro per ordinary share; Assicurazioni Generali of 0.96 euro per share; Azimut of 1.00 euros per share; Buzzi Unicem 0.15 euro per ordinary share and 0.174 euro per saving shares; Eni of 0.43 euro as 2019 final dividend (0.43 euro as interim dividend on Sept. 23, 2019); Italgas of 0.256 euro per share; Prysmian of 0.25 euro per ordinary share; Recordati of 0.52 euro per share as final dividend (0.48 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); Saipem of 0,01 euro per ordinary and saving share; Salini Impregilo of 0.30 euro per ordinary share and of 0.26 euro per savings share; UnipolSai of 0.16 euro per share; INWIT of 0.132 euro per ordinary share; Massimo Zanetti of 0.19 euro per ordinary share; RCS Mediagroup of 0.03 euro per share.

TUESDAY MAY 19

Treasury continues offer of new ‘BTP Italia’ bond reserved to small investors, ends on May 20.

WEDNESDAY MAY 20

Treasury ends offer of new ‘BTP Italia’ bond reserved to small investors.

Deadline to present financial plans of motorway operators.

Annual general meetings: Exor, Leonardo (0830 GMT on 2nd call).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Cerved (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Assicurazioni Generali (press release on May 21).

THURSDAY MAY 21

Treasury offers new ‘BTP Italia’ bond reserved to institutional investors.

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 26.

Rome, state borrowing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds annual general meeting on 2nd call.

Autogrill holds board meeting on Q1 results.

Assicurazioni Generali releases Q1 results.

Annual general meetings: Autogrill, ENAV (1300 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Brunello Cucinelli (0800 GMT).

FRIDAY MAY 22

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 27.

Saras holds annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

MONDAY MAY 25

ENAV trade ex-dividend of 0.2094 euro per share.

TUESDAY MAY 26

Assogestioni expected to release April fund flows data.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 29.

doValue holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

WEDNESDAY MAY 27

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Edison holds saving shareholders’ meeting (1230 GMT); on May 28 on second call and May 29 on third call.

THURSDAY MAY 28

ISTAT releases May consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT); April non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT); April and Q1 producer prices (1000 GMT).

FRIDAY MAY 29

ISTAT releases Q1 GDP data (0800 GMT); May flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Annual general meetings: Acea MI> (0800 GMT), Atlantia (0800 GMT).