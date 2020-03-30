DIARY - Italy to May 31

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

TUESDAY MARCH 31

ISTAT releases March flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 2.25-2.75 billion euros 0.35% BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2025; 3.0-3.5 billion euros 0.95% BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2030; 1.0-1.5 billion euros 1.35% BTP bonds due April 1, 2030; 500-750 million euros CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2023. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, Bank of Italy holds annual ordinary meeting, Governor Ignazio Visco presents annual report (0800 GMT).

Milan, news conference to present ‘Ospedalefieramilano’ with new intensive care unit beds for the coronavirus emergency, with Lombardy Regional Governor Attilio Fontana, Fiera Milano Foundation President Enrico Pazzali (morning).

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from April. 1, 2020.

Anima holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY APRIL 1

IHS Markit releases March PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases February unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases March car sales data (1600 GMT).

March state sector borrowing requirement data.

Fincantieri holds board meeting on FY results.

THURSDAY APRIL 2

Italy, trade unions FIT CISL call for 24-hour air transport strike (postponed from Feb. 25).

Rome, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds board meetingon FY results.

FRIDAY APRIL 3

IHS Markit releases March service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases Q4 deficit/GDP ratio data (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 8.

SATURDAY APRIL 4

Banco BPM holds annual general meeting (0700 GMT) in Milan.

MONDAY APRIL 6

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aprilh 9.

INWIT holds annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

TUESDAY APRIL 7

ISTAT releases February retail sales data (0800 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in March (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 8

OECD releases February composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Annual general meetings: UBI Banca (0800 GMT).

THURSDAY APRIL 9

ISTAT releases February industrial output (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, court holds hearing of Astaldi creditors to vote on the proposal of agreement (0930 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio holds board meeting on FY results (published on Feb. 7).

Brunello Cucinelli holds board meeting on preliminary Q1 results.

UniCredit holds annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

FRIDAY APRIL 10

Italy, markets closed for Easter.

MONDAY APRIL 13

Italy, markets closed for Easter.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 15

ISTAT releases March final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Piaggio holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

THURSDAY APRIL 16

Telecom Italia (TIM) holds bond holders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

Annual general meetings: CNH Industrial (0700 GMT), FCA (1000 GMT), Ferrari (1300 GMT), Banca Mediolanum (0800 GMT), Maire Tecnimont (0830 GMT).

FRIDAY APRIL 17

ISTAT releases February foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

MONDAY APRIL 20

Banca Carige holds savings shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: Banco BPM of 0.08 euro per ordinary share, Campari Group of 0.055 euro per share; CNH Industrial of 0.18 euro per ordinary share; FCA of 0.70 euro per ordinary share; Ferrari of 1.13 euro per ordinary share; Maire Tecnimont of 0.116 euro per share.

TUESDAY APRIL 21

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 24.

Annual general meetings: Salvatore Ferragamo (0700 GMT), Saras (0800 GMT).

WEDNESDAY APRIL 22

ISTAT releases February orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Annual general meetings: BPER Banca (0700 GMT), doValue, Geox (0800 GMT), Arnoldo Mondadori Editore, Tod’s (0900 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Massimo Zanetti (0900 GMT), Piaggio (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Moncler followed by conference call, Saipem (press release on April 23).

THURSDAY APRIL 23

ISTAT releases March non-EU foreign trade (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 28.

Eni holds board meeting on Q1 results (press release on April 24).

Saipem releases Q1 results; followed by conference call.

Annual general meetings: Azimut, Banca Generali (0730 GMT), Recordati, Banca Ifis (0730 GMT), Brembo (0830 GMT), Brunello Cucinelli (0800 GMT), Technogym (0800 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Telecom Italia (TIM) (1300 GMT).

FRIDAY APRIL 24

S&P Global scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings.

ISTAT releases April consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 29.

Eni releases Q1 results, followed by conference call.

Annual general meetings: Amplifon (0800 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Credito Valtellinese (0730 GMT).

MONDAY APRIL 27

Intesa Sanpaolo holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on capital increase for voluntary public exchange offer for all UBI Banca ordinary share (0900 GMT) and annual general meeting.

Piaggio trades ex-dividend of 0.055 euro per ordinary share as final fividend (0.055 euro as interim dividend on Sept. 23 2019).

Annual general meetings: Cerved Group.

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Assicurazioni Generali (0700 GMT).

TUESDAY APRIL 28

Assogestioni expected to release March fund flows data.

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Atlantia holds board meeting on FY results.

Edison holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: FinecoBank (0800 GMT), Prysmian (1230 GMT), Safilo (0800 GMT).

WEDNESDAY APRIL 29

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Annual general meetings: Recordati (0730 GMT), Saipem (0800 GMT), Iren, RCS MediaGroup (0830 GMT), Safilo.

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Hera (0800 GMT), UnipolSai (0830 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Amplifon followed by conference call, Italgas followed by conference call, Tenaris.

THURSDAY APRIL 30

ISTAT releases March unemployment data (0800 GMT); April flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); Q1 flash GDP DATA (1000 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Tenaris holds conference call on Q1 results.

Annual general meetings: Credito Emiliano.

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Unipol (0830 GMT).

FRIDAY MAY 1

Markets closed.

MONDAY MAY 4

IHS Markit releases April PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases April car sales data (1600 GMT).

April state sector borrowing requirement data.

Ferrari holds board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

Salini Impregilo holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1330 GMT).

TUESDAY MAY 5

ENAV holds annual general meeting.

Board meetings on Q1 results: Campari followed by conference call, FCA followed by conference call, Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit (press release on May 6).

WEDNESDAY MAY 6

IHS Markit releases April service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

UniCredit releases Q1 results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on Q1 results: BPER Banca, CNH Industrial followed by conference call, Enel followed by conference call, Snam (press release on May 7), Credito Valtellinese, Safilo .

THURSDAY MAY 7

ISTAT releases March retail sales data (0800 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in April (0900 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 12.

Mediobanca holds board meeting on Q3 results.

Snam releases Q1 results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Banca Mediolanum (0800 GMT), Banco BPM, Leonardo, Poste Italiane, Recordati, Anima, Banca Ifis, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Brunello Cucinelli (revenues - preliminary Q1 results on April 9) followed by conference call, Geox followed by conference call (1540 GMT), Maire Tecnimont followed by conference call.

FRIDAY MAY 8

DBRS and Moody’s rating agencies scheduled reviews of sovereign debt rating on Italy.

Bank of Italy releases April data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 13.

Poste Italiane holds conference call on Q1 results.

Buzzi Unicem holds saving shareholders’ meeting (1430 GMT).

Annual general meetings: UBI Banca.

Board meetings on Q1 results: Buzzi Unicem (0730 GMT) followed by conference call (1200 GMT), Piaggio followed by conference call.

MONDAY MAY 11

ISTAT releases March industrial output (0800 GMT).

Buzzi Unicem holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: FinecoBank, INWIT, RCS MediaGroup.

TUESDAY MAY 12

OECD releases March composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, state borrowing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds annual general meeting.

Board meetings on Q1 results: A2A, Nexi, Prysmian followed by conference call, Salvatore Ferragamo followed by conference call, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Cattolica Assicurazioni (press release on May 13), Cerved Group followed by conference call, doValue followed by conference call, Iren, Salini Impregilo.

WEDNESDAY MAY 13

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Cattolica Assicurazioni releases Q1 results.

Annual shareholders’ meetings: A2A, Eni, Leonardo .

Board meetings on Q1 results: Azimut, DiaSorin, Hera , Pirelli, Terna followed by conference call, Telecom Italia (TIM) followed by conference call, Acea, Technogym , Tod’s (sales).

THURSDAY MAY 14

ISTAT releases March foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Enel holds annual general meeting.

Board meetings on Q1 results: Banca Generali followed by conference call (1200 GMT), Fincantieri, Unipol, UnipolSai, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore followed by conference call, Enav, Massimo Zanetti followed by conference call, Rai Way followed by conference call, Saras (morning) followed by conference call.

FRIDAY MAY 15

ISTAT releases March orders and sales data (0800 GMT) and April final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Atlantia holds board meeting on FY results.

Poste Italiane holds annual general meeting (1200 GMT).

MONDAY MAY 18

Trade ex-dividend: Anima of 0.205 euro per ordinary share; Assicurazioni Generali of 0.96 euro per share; Azimut of 1.00 euros per share; BPER Banca of 0.14 euro per share; Buzzi Unicem 0.15 euro per ordinary share and 0.174 euro per saving shares; Eni of 0.43 euro as 2019 final dividend (0.43 euro as interim dividend on Sept. 23, 2019); FinecoBank of 0.320 euro per share; Intesa Sanpaolo of 0.192 euro per share; Italgas of 0.256 euro per share; Prysmian of 0.50 euro per ordinary share; Recordati of 0.52 euro per share as final dividend (0.48 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); Saipem of 0,01 euro per ordinary and saving share; Salini Impregilo of 0.30 euro per ordinary share and of 0.26 euro per savings share; Salvatore Ferragamo of 0.34 euro per ordinary share; UBI Banca of 0.13 euro per ordinary share; Unipol of 0.28 euro per share; UnipolSai of 0.16 euro per share; Banca Ifis trades ex-dividend of 1.10 euro per share; Credito Emiliano of 0.22 euro per share; INWIT of 0.132 euro per ordinary share; Massimo Zanetti of 0.19 euro per ordinary share; RCS Mediagroup of 0.03 euro per share; Saras of 0.04 euro per share.

WEDNESDAY MAY 20

Deadline to present financial plans of motorway operators.

Annual general meetings: Exor, Leonardo (on 2nd call).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: Cerved (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Assicurazioni Generali (press release on May 21).

THURSDAY MAY 21

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 26.

Rome, state borrowing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds annual general meeting on 2nd call.

Autogrill holds board meeting on Q1 results.

Assicurazioni Generali releases Q1 results.

Annual general meetings: Autogrill, ENAV.

FRIDAY MAY 22

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 27.

MONDAY MAY 25

ENAV trade ex-dividend of 0.2094 euro per share.

TUESDAY MAY 26

Assogestioni expected to release April fund flows data.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 29.

WEDNESDAY MAY 27

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

THURSDAY MAY 28

ISTAT releases May consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT); April non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT); April and Q1 producer prices (1000 GMT).

Florence, “EFPA Italia meeting 2020” (to May 29).

STMicroelectronics holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

FRIDAY MAY 29

ISTAT releases Q1 GDP data (0800 GMT); May flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Atlantia holds annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

Tod’s holds annual general meeting on 2nd call (0900 GMT). [if not convened on April 22]