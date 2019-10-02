DIARY - Italy to November 30

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 3

IHS Markit releases September service Pmi data (0745 GMT)

Rome, Cabinet meeting (1430 GMT)

Milan, employers’ association Lombardy region body Assolombarda holds general assembly public session with President Carlo Bonomi presenting report, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, employers’ association Confindustria President Vincenzo Boccia, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (0830 GMT); followed by news conference (1000 GMT).

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco gives speech at La Sapienza University’s commemoration ceremony for economist Paolo Baffi (0830 GMT).

Milan, Italian banking association ABI starts “Funding & Capital Markets Forum” (0730 GMT); ends on Oct. 4. Expected attendees include ABI Deputy General Manager Gianfranco Torriero, Intesa Sanpaolo CFO Stefano Del Punta, state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) representative Fabio Massoli, Bank of Italy representative Aldo Stanziale, UniCredit Head of Secured Funding Luciano Chiarelli.

Rome, news conference and preview of exhibitions dedicated to Leonardo with Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi (0830 GMT).

Rome, Enel CFO Alberto De Paoli attends conference on sustainability (0730 GMT)

Milan, news conference “#PartnerNellaMobilita” to sign strategic and commercial partnership between Assicurazioni Generali Italian unit and FCA Group with Generali Italian unit CEO Marco Sesana, FCA EMEA COO Pietro Gorlier (0900 GMT).

Rome, Huawei Italian unit CEO Thomas Miao attends “Smart City Tour” (1130 GMT).

FRIDAY OCTOBER 4

ISTAT releases Q2 deficit/GDP ratio (0800 GMT).

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ends his visit to Italy.

Rome, ASVIS presents 2019 report on “Italy and sustainable development goals” with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, nominated EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni (0830 GMT).

Rome, “51st Credit Day. Stability and efficiency of the financial system: from the size of the company to the advantages and risks of digital technology” with Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Alessandra Perrazzelli, banking association Monte dei Paschi Chairwoman Stefania Bariatti, Italian Insurance Supervisor IVASS Secretary General Stefano De Polis, FITD-Interbank Fund for Deposit Protection President Salvatore Maccarone (0700 GMT).

Milan, Italian banking association ABI ends “Funding & Capital Markets Forum” (0730 GMT); expected attendees include Bank of Italy representative Bernardo D’Alessandro Tavani, state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) representative Alfredo Varrati.

Capri, EY starts “Digital Summit” (1230 GMT); ends on Oct. 6.

Salini Impregilo holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on capital increase (0800 GMT).

Zucchi ends takeover offer on its savings shares (1530 GMT).

SATURDAY OCTOBER 5

Capri, EY continues “Digital Summit” (0730 GMT); ends on Oct. 6. Expected attendees include Sky Chief Executive Continental Europe Andrea Zappia, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi, state broadcaster RAI CEO Fabrizio Salini, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Gianfranco Battisti.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 6

Capri, EY “Digital Summit” ends (0730 GMT).

MONDAY OCTOBER 7

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in September (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases September data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 10.

Rome, Italy’s lower house discusses reform to cut number of Parliamentary members.

Conference on “Where the Italian economy goes and the economic policy scenarios” with European Commission representative Marco Buti, Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri (0800 GMT).

Casta Diva Group starts capital increase, ends on Oct. 24.

Visibilia Editore starts capital increase, ends on Oct. 24.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 8

ISTAT releases retail sales August data (0800 GMT).

OECD releases August composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 11.

Rome, Senate starts discussion on the government’s new economic and fiscal targets that will underpin 2020 budget (to Oct. 10).

Milan, Credito Emiliano holds news conference to present strategies and objectives for the coming years of ‘Avvera’ the new consumer credit company of the group (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 9

Bank of Italy releases August data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Milan, Bank of Italy Milan headquarter Director Giuseppe Sopranzetti delivers opening remarks at a conference on money laundering (1300 GMT).

THURSDAY OCTOBER 10

ISTAT releases industrial output August data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, Italy’s lower house discusses the government’s new economic and fiscal targets that will underpin 2020 budget.

Rome, Bank of Italy and ECB holds research workshop “Macroprudential policy: effectiveness, interactions and spillovers” with Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Luigi Federico Signorini, ECB representative Carsten Detken, Bank of Italy representative Giorgio Gobbi (0700 GMT).

FRIDAY OCTOBER 11

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Milan, Moody’s Milan Banking Conference ON “Mounting Risks in the Age of Transformation” with Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna, Bank of Italy representative Alessio De Vincenzo (0700 GMT).

Milan, Assiom Forex starts XVII PANEuropean Banking Meeting’s conference on “Action Plan 2019 for a sustainable and responsible union of capital markets” (1300 GMT); ends on Oct. 12. Expected attendees include European Commission representative Mario Nava.

Cernobbio, Italy’s biggest farmers body Coldiretti starts annual forum on agriculture and eating; ends on Oct. 12.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 12

Milan, Assiom Forex ends XVII Pan-European Banking Meeting conference on “Action Plan 2019 for a sustainable and responsible union of capital markets”.

Cernobbio, Italy’s biggest farmers body Coldiretti ends annual forum on agriculture and eating.

MONDAY OCTOBER 14

Milan, steel industry body Federacciai holds news conference on future perspectives with President Alessandro Banzato and Managing Director Flavio Bregant (0945 GMT); followed by annual assembly (1230 GMT), expected attendees include Lombardy Region Governor Attilio Fontana, European Parliament President David Sassoli.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 15

Bank of Italy releases August data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Verona, “NPL & UTP” conference with ECB representative Giulio Del Prete, Bank of Italy representative Piergiuseppe D’Innocenzo (0700 GMT).

State railways Ferrovie dello Stato deadline to present binding and final offer for Alitalia.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 16

ISTAT releases August sales and orders data (0800 GMT) and September CPI and HICP final data (0900 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks at Italy’s lower house ahead of the European Council meeting of Oct. 17-18 (1600).

Milan, Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera delivers opening address at a conference on “The healthcare to come” (0700 GMT).

SIAS-Societa Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi holds extraordianry shareholders’ meeting on merger with ASTM (0900 GMT).

ASTM holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on merger with SIAS-Societa Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi (1400 GMT).

THURSDAY OCTOBER 17

ISTAT releases August foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Milan, Bocconi University and Bank of France hold ‘Call for Papers’ on “Using Alternative Datasets for Macro Analysts and Monetary Policy” (to Oct. 18).

SATURDAY OCTOBER 19

Rome, Lega party holds demonstration with leader Matteo Salvini (1300 GMT).

TUESDAY OCTOBER 22

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 25. Treasury may cancel BTPei bond offer.

Milan, hearing on the merits of the appeal against Simon Fiduciaria requesting the cancellation of two Mediaset shareholder meeting resolutions of June 2018.

Milan Stock Exchange starts “STAR Conference” in London; ends on Oct. 23.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 23

Milan Stock Exchange ends “STAR Conference” in London.

Snam holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

Board meetings on Q3 results: Saipem (press release on Oct. 24), Technogym (revenues).

THURSDAY OCTOBER 24

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 29.

Juventus holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

Mediobanca holds board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

Saipem releases Q3 results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Eni (press release on Oct. 25), Moncler followed by conference call, Maire Tecnimont.

Casta Diva Group ends capital increase.

Visibilia Editore ends capital increase.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 25

Ratings agency S&P Global reviews Italy’s sovereign debt ratings.

ISTAT releases September non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Treasury may cancel BTPei bond offer. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 30.

Eni releases Q3 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 27

Italy, Europe, back to winter time (GMT +1).

MONDAY OCTOBER 28

Milan, Assogestioni expected to release September fund flow data.

Mediobanca holds annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

Esautomotion of 0.025 euro per share as final 2018 dividend (interim 2018 dividend of 0.025 euro per share on April 29, 2019).

TUESDAY OCTOBER 29

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Campari Group followed by conference call, Pirelli, Cerved Group followed by conference call.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 30

ISTAT releases October consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT) and Q3 wage inflation data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Tenaris, Amplifon followed by conference call (afternoon), Piaggio followed by conference call.

EssilorLuxottica holds board meeting on Q3 sales.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 31

ISTAT releases September unemployment rate data (0900 GMT); flash October CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT); flash preliminary Q3 GDP data (1100 GMT).

Tenaris holds conference call on Q3 results.

Board meetings on Q3 results: FCA followed by conference call, Recordati, Banca Generali.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 1

IHS Markit releases October manufacturing PMI (0845 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 4

Transport Ministry releases October car sales data (1700 GMT).

October state sector borrowing requirement data.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Ferrari followed by conference call, Saras followed by conference call (afternoon).

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5

IHS Markit releases September service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in October (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on Q3 results: FinecoBank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Poste Italiane, Inwit followed by conference call.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 6

Poste Italiane presents Q3 results.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Assicurazioni Generali (press release on Nov. 7), Banco BPM, CNH Industrial followed by conference call, DiaSorin, UniCredit (press release on Nov. 7), Credito Valtellinese, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Tod’s (sales).

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 7

ISTAT releases September retail sales data (0900 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 12.

Assicurazioni Generali releases Q3 results.

UniCredit releases Q3 results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Azimut, Banca Mediolanum (0900 GMT), BPER Banca, Buzzi Unicem, Enel followed by conference call, Italgas (press release on Nov. 8), Leonardo , Telecom Italia (TIM), Unipol, UnipolSai, Banca IFIS, Brembo (0830 GMT) followed by conference call (1300 GMT), Brunello Cucinelli (net revenues) followed by conference call (1700 GMT), Cattolica Assicurazioni (press release on Nov. 8), Credito Emiliano, doValue followed by conference call, Fincantieri, Massimo Zanetti followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 8

Bank of Italy releases October data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 13.

Cattolica Assicurazioni releases Q3 results.

Italgas releases Q3 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Telecom Italia (TIM) holds conference call on Q3 results.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Atlantia, UBI Banca, Anima , Banca Popolare di Sondrio, RCS MediaGroup.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 11

ISTAT releases September industrial output data (0900 GMT).

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 12

OECD releases September composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases September data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Mediaset (1500 GMT) followed by conference call (1700 GMT), Prysmian followed by conference call, Salvatore Ferragamo followed by conference call, Safilo.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 13

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Milan, “Investors’ conference on Italian and European NPLs”.

Board meetings on Q3 results: A2A, HERA, Snam (press release on Nov. 14), Terna followed by conference call, ACEA , Arnoldo Mondadori Editore followed by conference call, ENAV , Salini Impregilo.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 14

Snam releases Q3 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call (afternoon).

Board meetings on Q3 results: Geox followed by conference call (1630 GMT], Rai Way followed by conference call.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15

Rating agency DBRS reviews Italy’s sovereign debt ratings.

ISTAT releases September foreign trade data (0900 GMT) and October CPI and HICP final data (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases September data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Fincantieri holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 18

Milan, conference on “Insurance Summit, the future of insurance between new risks and digital transformation” (1230 GMT), to Nov. 19. Expected attendees include Italian Insurance Supervisor IVASS Secretary General Stefano De Polis, Cattolica Assicurazioni director General Valter Trevisani.

Trade ex-dividend: Danieli of 0.15 euro per ordinary share and 0,1707 euro per saving share; Mediobanca of 0.47 euro per share.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 19

ISTAT releases September sales and orders data (0900 GMT).

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20

Snam holds board meeting on strategic plan (press release on Nov. 21).

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 26.

EXOR holds ‘Investor day’ in Turin

Snam releases strategic plan (before bourse opening), followed by presentation (afternoon)

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 22

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 27.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 25

Assogestioni expected to release October fund flows data.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 28.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 26

ISTAT releases October non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 27

ISTAT releases November consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 28

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 29

ISTAT releases October unemployment rate data (0900 GMT); flash November CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT); Q3 GDP final data (1100 GMT).